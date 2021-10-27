First Privately Operated Residential Addiction Treatment Center Opens in Rockville Specializing in Evidence Based Care Five-acre Montgomery County campus will specialize in evidence-based care and person-centric therapy for addiction and substance abuse treatment

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valley (19120 Muncaster Road, Rockville, MD 20855) a privately owned and operated residential treatment center is now open and accepting clients. The first of its kind Montgomery County facility offers an evidence-based inpatient treatment program that integrates addiction treatment, substance abuse treatment, mental health treatment, and behavioral healthcare in a comprehensive, person-centered, therapeutic method. Residents will feel at home in a rural, relaxing environment with a qualified, experienced, and caring team of counselors, therapists, nurses, physicians, clinical & medical professionals, case managers, and staff to support their path to recovery.

"We're excited to bring our unique, forward approach to addiction treatment to Montgomery County," said co-founder James Peters. "As a licensed level 3.5 Residential Treatment Program independent of county funding, we are able to accept patients with private and commercial insurance plans covering treatment. In a nutshell, we can offer immediate treatment options to those seeking help in Montgomery County."

The Valley's residential treatment programs are grounded in evidenced-based practices which include comprehensive assessment and diagnosis, individualized treatment planning, individual counseling and therapy, group counseling, substance use and addiction education, relapse prevention education, medication-assisted therapies, coping skills and stress reduction recreation therapy. The Valley's counselors specialize in evidenced-based therapeutic practices in substance abuse and prevention counseling such as trauma informed therapies, cognitive-behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy and many others.

The five-acre campus features three residential houses, a variety of recreation areas, exercise facilities, a swimming pool, gardens, horse sanctuary and more in a private and pastoral environment. Each of the homes have fully stocked kitchens, private bathrooms, common areas, decks and patios, fully furnished bedrooms with flat screen televisions, game systems and streaming services, and 24/7 security.

The Valley is a residential rehabilitation center in Rockville nestled in a valley surrounded in a beautiful natural environment. Spread across five acres the center provides a restorative approach to treating addiction, where patients can relax, take a break from daily life, and build a meaningful path toward recovery. The Valley accepts most forms of insurance and offers flexible payment options. For immediate assistance visit www.thevalleydmv.com or call 301-355-7455.

