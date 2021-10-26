Prodigo Solutions, Inc. Completes Workday Certified Integration

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigo Solutions, Inc., a Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) Access software partner, today announced that it has achieved Workday Certified Integration status. Prodigo Solutions provides customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Supply Chain Management with Prodigo's virtual item master and marketplace, Prodigo Marketplace Connect for Workday.

Workday Supply Chain Management unifies a full range of core sourcing, procurement, and inventory capabilities to provide healthcare organizations with the real-time insight, agility, and efficiency required to meet the complex needs of today's business landscape.

Prodigo Marketplace Connect for Workday provides a modern cloud-based architecture that simplifies self-service procurement; creating a seamless, easy-to-use ordering platform that directs search and purchasing activity to the preferred source at the right price, maximizing supply chain visibility while standardizing the procurement workstream for inventory items and commodity supplies, Physician Preference Items (PPI), bill-only items, consignment items, and more. Prodigo Marketplace Connect for Workday, helps customers better control their procurement activity for goods and services across the entire health system; increasing savings by providing end-to-end insight into each purchase decision within healthcare supply chains. For example, Allina Health is using the Prodigo Marketplace Connect for Workday to simplify the requisition experience for end users and for end-to-end transaction automation.

"Prodigo Solutions' ability to connect item and price data across the customer's technology ecosystem gives our customers the ability to rapidly scale their cloud modernization efforts, resulting in faster time-to-value from their technology investments," said Robert Pavlik, EVP of Business Development at Prodigo Solutions. "Through our partnership with Workday, we are able to deliver the results our customers expect."

"With this integration, Allina Health's 16,000 requesters have a single point of entry into our supply chain workflow," said Tom Lubotsky, Vice President, Supply Chain at Allina Health. "We are now able to significantly improve order accuracy and eliminate operational inefficiencies caused by match exceptions."

More information on Prodigo Solutions integrations can be found on the Workday Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its software and content partners.

Prodigo Solutions is a healthcare technology company that improves provider's financial control and reduces supply chain cost. Prodigo Solutions' technology was purpose-built for healthcare by supply chain experts to deliver tangible results across a continuum of care. Customers who use our systems purchase more than $20 billion annually for the more than 600 hospitals they operate.

