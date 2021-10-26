KraneShares Wins For China Suite and Carbon at the 2021 Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards

KraneShares Wins Suite of the Year for its China ETFs and Newcomer Active ETF of the Year for the KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN)

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, ("KraneShares") an asset management firm known for its global exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and innovative investment strategies, is pleased to announce that KraneShares has won 2 categories at the 2021 Fund Intelligence Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards.

KraneShares was awarded ETF Suite of the Year for their China Suite. The top ETF Suite award is given to the most successful suite of ETFs as determined by a combination of several elements, such as flows, performance, innovation, and fund objectives. Also nominated in the category were Ark Invest, DWS Asset Management, Global X ETFs, Innovator Capital Management, and WisdomTree.

KraneShares was also awarded Newcomer Active ETF of the Year for the KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSE: KRBN). Five other ETFs were nominated in this category. The active ETF award is given based on the same criteria as above, and the ETF must be considered active by the Securities and Exchange Commission to qualify.

In addition, KRBN was the runner-up in Newcomer Alternative ETF of the Year and shortlisted for Newcomer ESG/Impact ETF of the Year. KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF (KSTR) was shortlisted for Newcomer Thematic ETF of the Year.

"KraneShares' mission has always been to bring innovative first-to-market strategies to investors," said Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares. "It is a great honor to be recognized by Fund Intelligence for our contribution to the ETF industry for both our China ETF suite and global carbon allowance fund (KRBN)."

For more information, please visit www.kraneshares.com or email info@kraneshares.com.

About KraneShares

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Our suite of China-focused ETFs provides investors with solutions to capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. We strive to deliver innovative, first-to-market strategies developed based on our strong partnerships and deep knowledge of investing. We help investors stay up to date on global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investing (UN PRI). The firm is majority owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

