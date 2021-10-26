Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Report 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 9, 2021

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that it will report its 2021 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Company management will host a live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. IST to discuss 2021 third quarter financial results and provide a business and financial update.

Audio webcast/conference call:

U.S. Dial-In Number: +1 855 353 7924

International Dial-In Number: +1 503 343 6056

Passcode: 5888822

A replay of the conference call will be available through November 16, 2021.

Replay U.S. Dial-In Number: +1 855 859 2056

Replay International Dial-In Number: +1 404 537 3406

Passcode: 5888822

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharma.com.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases – often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. We actively explore new options for patients including novel compounds, small molecules and biologics, and through cannabinoid science and innovative delivery technologies. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharma.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Contacts:





Investors:

Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.

Vice President, Head, Investor Relations Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

investorinfo@jazzpharma.com Ireland, +353 1 634 3211 U.S., +1 650 496 2717 Media:

Kristin Bhavnani Head of Global Corporate Communications Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

CorporateAffairsMediaInfo@jazzpharma.com Ireland, +353 1 697 2141 U.S., +1 215 867 4948

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsFoto/Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc) (PRNewsFoto/Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc