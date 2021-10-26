The launch of three new products is expected to usher in a new era in which HAI ROBOTICS leads a new round of revolution towards wider storage application scenarios with elevated warehousing efficiency.

HAI ROBOTICS Unveils 3 New Products at CeMAT Asia 2021, Exploring New Frontier of Warehouse Automation The launch of three new products is expected to usher in a new era in which HAI ROBOTICS leads a new round of revolution towards wider storage application scenarios with elevated warehousing efficiency.

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HAI ROBOTICS, a global leader in Autonomous Case-handling Robotic (ACR) system for warehouse logistics, is pushing forward the frontier of automated warehousing technology as it unveiled three new products during the CeMAT Asia Expo in Shanghai on October 26. The new products will help unblock the bottleneck in the intralogistics sector in the yearning for higher storage density and flexibility.

The company showcased at CeMAT Asia, the region's biggest intralogistics fair, a whole product family of the HAIPICK ACR robots, including 2 new members – the HAIPICK A3 fork-lifting ACR, A42-FW flexible-width ACR and a new look of the A42T telescopic ACR which refreshes storage height record in the industry at 10 meters.

A HAIPICK A3 fork-lifting ACR in picking operation for tires at CeMAT Asia 2021 in Shanghai on October 26.

The HAIPICK A3 robot, adopting a fork-lifting picking design, is created for wider storage scenarios in which goods are not necessarily placed inside a box. The design, a major difference from previous generations of HAIPICK robots that use clamping picking, granted larger storage possibilities and better rack space utilization. Goods that don't require a container, such as tires, trays and boards that can be lifted by a fork from the bottom, would be easily handled at higher picking efficiency. The A3 robot adopts SLAM navigation technology, enabling more man-machine mixed field operations. It is also a good match with environment that has strict control for dust, static and pollution.

The second new product of HAIPICK A42-FW robot targets higher storage density. With a fork that can flexibly adjust according to the size of goods, this robot allows picking and handling of different sizes of totes or cartons.

Warehouse space utilization can never be too much emphasized, and the A42-FW robot is an absolute champion in this regard. On the one hand, with its chassis measuring 900mm in width, narrower than standard aisles of 1000mm in width, the storage density can be boosted by 5%. On the other hand, its pick height of 190mm to the lowest means that the storage density can be elevated by another 6%. What's more, the robot can dynamically adjust storage locations according to the size it perceives with the fork and in this way, the storage locations can be increased by 20%.

A HIPICK A42-FW flexible-width ACR picks cartons and totes of different sizes at CeMAT Asia 2021 in Shanghai on October 26.

Along with the new HAIPICK robots, HAI ROBOTICS also launched a new version of HAIQ - the intelligent brain that commands HAIPICK ACR's operation. HAIQ nova allows seamless interaction with all kinds of equipment such as Kiva robot, slam robot, conveyor belts, etc. The latest HAIQ nova, armed with copious user data from successful projects in different industries, can ensure smooth and optimized warehouse operation.

"Since we initiated the world's first ACR system in 2015, we have been constantly updating our product as well as solutions, centering on elevated picking height, flexible picking arms, slender robot body and better software system (HAIQ) - addressing the demands for higher storage density, mixed picking of totes and cartons, and more storage locations against the backdrop of surging e-commerce order-fulfillment strain," Says Richie Chen, the founder and CEO of HAI ROBOTICS.

With over 300 projects running across the globe, HAI ROBOTICS has accumulated abundant customer data and is keen to update its ACR technology for better user experience. The birth of the three new products arises from its sharp market perception and from thinking out of the "box".

About HAI ROBOTICS

HAI ROBOTICS, a trailblazer of Autonomous Case-handling Robotics (ACR) system, is committed to providing efficient, intelligent, flexible, and customized warehouse automation solutions through robotics technology and AI algorithms. It aims to create value for each factory and logistics warehouse.

The HAIPICK ACR system, independently developed in 2015, is the world's first of its kind. The company has a yearly turnout of 10,000 robots with a 18,000 sqm factory in Dongguan, China.

Founded in 2016 with headquarters in Shenzhen, China, HAI ROBOTICS has set up five subsidiaries in Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Singapore, the U.S. and the Netherlands, serving customers from more than 30 countries and regions. It now has over 1,000 staff, more than 50% of whom are engineers. The company has acquired more than 600 global patents for core intellectual properties involving positioning, robot control and warehouse management. In the latest C and D rounds of funding in 2021, the company raised over US$200 million in total.

