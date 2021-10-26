Bolstered by its third acquisition in five months, the Event Experience Operating System affirms its commitment to powering immersive event experiences

Bizzabo Acquires TeeVid, Launches Ultimate Video Production Suite Bolstered by its third acquisition in five months, the Event Experience Operating System affirms its commitment to powering immersive event experiences

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzabo, the Event Experience Operating System, has acquired TeeVid , a cutting-edge solution for creating, producing, and broadcasting virtual, in-person and hybrid events. With this acquisition, Bizzabo is introducing the Ultimate Video Production Suite to enable Event Experience Leaders to create an immersive experience for attendees and presenters that blends content and video in a seamless TV-like experience, designed for the hybrid future of events.

Bizzabo Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship (PRNewsfoto/Bizzabo)

Video is an essential component of events, and its importance will continue to grow in the future. Because of its high Return on Event (ROE) potential, 61% of event planners use video as an interactive element to keep attendees engaged. Yet event leaders often struggle to produce high-quality video for events, webinars, and meetings. As a result, organizers either compromise on quality, which negatively impacts engagement, or they must hire a production agency for every stream, which increases cost and complexity.

With the acquisition of TeeVid and the launch of the Ultimate Video Production Suite, Bizzabo is eliminating barriers and making it easy for Event Experience Leaders to go all in on video. Leveraging this custom-built video solution for virtual, in-person and hybrid events, customers can create an impactful production-level event in a few clicks and control all aspects of an event from start to finish. Online studio capabilities enable stunning, branded content that will capture and keep the attention of even the most virtual-weary audiences.

"We were the first event technology company to launch a virtual and hybrid event solution in March 2020, and we've been innovating in video and media production ever since,'' said Eran Ben-Shushan, co-founder and CEO of Bizzabo. "Video is a crucial part of hybrid event strategies, both as a way to deliver personalized, immersive experiences as well as empowering flexibility and choice. We're thrilled to welcome TeeVid's team of world-class video experts to Bizzabo as we continue to invest in empowering event experiences."

Founded four years ago, TeeVid has developed a differentiated solution to create, produce, and broadcast immersive experiences. The company's team has built a fully independent infrastructure, leveraging open-source technologies alongside its proprietary code. While many companies have focused solely on developing producer applications, TeeVid's offering is a comprehensive, expanded video production suite. With TeeVid, Bizzabo's Ultimate Video Production Suite will make it easy to:

Create live and interactive events of all sizes, webinars, and meetings for unlimited attendees.

Natively pull information from all the solutions in the Event Experience OS, including agenda, speakers, sessions, registrations, meetings and more. All event data is connected and synced to maximize efficiency and delight.

Empower the producer to control "main stage" and attendee view layouts, including organizing "main stage" panels that seamlessly connect remote speakers to in-person audiences.

Conduct breakout sessions that provide in-person and remote participants the same immersive experience.

Publish user-generated content with ease and incorporate polls, quizzes and a variety of additional creative tools for increased engagement.

"From day one at TeeVid, we've been focused on empowering creators by giving them the ability to tell their stories as they imagine it," said Adi Nathan, co-founder and CEO of TeeVid. "Bizzabo's innovative Event Experience OS and their commitment to event experiences is fully in-step with our vision, making them an ideal partner."

TeeVid is Bizzabo's third acquisition in the last five months, following its acquisitions of x.ai and Whalebone . This announcement comes during a period of rapid growth following the launch of the Event Experience Category and Bizzabo's Event Experience Operating System (OS). TeeVid's team of developers are joining Bizzabo, along with its co-founders Adi Nathan and Vincent Chavy.

For more information about Bizzabo and the Event Experience Operating System, visit www.bizzabo.com

About Bizzabo:

Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — all while keeping attendee data private and secure. As a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2021 Report, we are trusted by world-leading brands to power their events — from Fortune 100 enterprise organizations and financial institutions to creative agencies and scaling tech companies. Bizzabo was founded by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and has more than 300 employees in its New York, Tel-Aviv, Kyiv, and London offices, as well 15+ remote locations around the world.

Media Contact:

BLASTmedia for Bizzabo

Abby Lewis

bizzabo@blastmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bizzabo