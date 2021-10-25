The 2021 "A Look at Wealth" report profiles four Power Player demographics who are reshaping the wealth groups, marking shifts in home buying and lifestyle trends

Staggering Wealth Growth Drives Luxury Real Estate's New Power Players, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Report Reveals The 2021 "A Look at Wealth" report profiles four Power Player demographics who are reshaping the wealth groups, marking shifts in home buying and lifestyle trends

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, and the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® program released the "Real Estate's New Power Players" report, part of the annual "A Look at Wealth" series. The luxury real estate market is seeing yet another dynamic year. Staggering wealth growth – driven by rebounding stock markets, cryptocurrency gains and higher 401(k)s – combined with soaring home prices and low interest rates meant buyers borrowed and saved more while reinvesting cash, leading to the emergence of a new set of Power Players redefining the meaning of luxury.

The report reflects that luxury real estate's latest movers and shakers have had tremendous influence on the market over the last 18 months. Nearly three times as many individuals with a net worth of $5 million and up own real estate in the $1 million to $5 million range compared to numbers in 2019, an 180% increase of luxury property ownership in a three-year period.

About 71% of those with a net worth over $5 million now own properties in the $1 million to $5 million range. In fact, luxury homes purchased from January through August 2021 in the $1 million to $5 million range jumped 142% for single-family homes and 129% for attached properties compared to the same period in 2019.

The growth in the volume of wealth has also been extraordinary; between 2019 and 2020, it rose by over 21%, and escalated to 79% when compared to January through August 2021 during the same eight months of 2019. Data from the end of August 2021 already shows that the volume of real estate wealth in the luxury property market is greater than both the full years of 2019 and 2020.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate gathered the latest wealth research and data generated by WealthEngine, Wealth-X, and other third-party sources and combined it with anecdotal evidence from Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® Property Specialists in the field to identify luxury's affluent Power Players dominating the shifting wealth archetypes in the current market. The four core groups identified are having a major impact on the luxury real estate landscape in 2021:

Baby Boomers: Representing 51% of the Power Players, Baby Boomers, those aged between 57-75, are speeding up their retirement plans and moving into the home of their dreams. Many Boomers have leveraged the equity of their primary residences and sought out dream homes in more remote locales, like the rural countryside or resort towns. There are 2,020,854 Boomers who own more than three properties — the most out of any age group.

Golden Millennials: Golden Millennials, those aged 35-40, represent 60% of all millennial-owned luxury properties today. Holding more focus on values and the desire for sustainability and authentic living, this age group has shown a greater propensity for secondary cities and suburban locations that can offer them enough space for work, school and access to amenities. The influence of Golden Millennials will be important to watch as their wealth and real estate portfolios grow.

Second Homeowners: Largely attributed to the pandemic, many consumers desired a "get-away" residence, resulting in a rise in second-home purchases. Their influence on the overall luxury property market is one to watch; nearly 70% of those with a net worth of $5 million and up own two or more properties.

Urban Repatriates: As COVID-19 restrictions ease, a resurgence of the nation's cities is prevalent. Luxury attached property values in 2021 increased an average of 14% compared to 2020 and 2019. Of the 184 U.S. cities reviewed by Wealth-X, there are 1,647,110 properties owned by the affluent with a net worth of $5 million and up in downtown cores as of August 2021 .

With suburban settings, resort markets and secondary cities still booming, and major metropolises surging back, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® also identified the top markets where Power Players are moving:

Baby Boomers

Scottsdale, Arizona

Sarasota, Florida

Lowcountry, South Carolina (including Hilton Head , Bluffton and Beaufort )

Golden Millennials

Atlanta, Georgia

Chicagoland, Illinois

Seattle, Washington

Second Homeowners

Monterey, California

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

Park City, Utah

Urban Repatriates

San Francisco, California

Boston, Massachusetts

Brooklyn, New York

Shifting the priorities of all generations, the pandemic formed new hotspots in the luxury real estate market. As these Power Players continue to make moves in the high-end housing landscape, new definitions of luxury will emerge as they refine how and where their wealth is spent.

"Our local luxury experts have once again identified the latest trends in luxury real estate. In 2021, we've seen a continuation of trends we began to see in 2020, from renewed focus on family, health and wellness, to what we have seen this year with surging stock markets, soaring home prices and increased savings – all of these variables created a perfect equation for a profound shift in the volume of wealth. These factors propelled the market to new heights, altering the definition of luxury along the way."

- Michael Altneu, vice president of luxury for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

"In 2021, luxury real estate market growth has remained at unparalleled levels. The emergence of new Power Players flush with cash has been transformative in many markets around the country as affluent buyers flocked to sleepy rural towns, resort markets and the suburbs, and are now contributing to the resurgence of major cities. As interest rates remain low, paired with all-time high demand and the return of international buyers, the luxury market will continue to experience low inventory levels that we anticipate will have a lasting effect in the years to come."

- Judy Zeder, co-founder and broker-associate of The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

"The ALAW data show what I have seen this year: the L.A. lifestyle will never grow old with buyers. Our beach cities, including Malibu, Newport Beach and Santa Barbara are popular for second homes. International buyers are also beginning to return to the L.A. market, because people feel safe investing their money in the U.S. With just a few months remaining in the year, sales in 2021 are already outpacing both 2019 and 2020. In particular, our $5 million and up market fared extremely well."

- Jade Mills, president, Jade Mills Estates and International Ambassador of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, Coldwell Banker Realty

About A Look at Wealth

A Look at Wealth is a collaboration between the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® program and Wealth-X, WealthEngine and the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. Released once a year, A Look at Wealth is a supplement to The Report, which combines industry research with anecdotal insights from local market experts affiliated with the Coldwell Banker® brand.

Methodology

The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® program collaborated with WealthEngine, Wealth-X and the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing to provide insights into wealth creation, real estate and property investment, luxury spending preferences and new emerging trends regarding demographic and geographic changes.

To profile the affluent with a net worth of $5 million+ population and its combined wealth, this report leverages the unique and proprietary Wealth-X Database, the world's most extensive curated research and intelligence on wealthy individuals.

Data was also collected from the WealthEngine platform, which is powered by more than 1,500 wealth and lifestyle attributes that support half a trillion data points, and uses proprietary learning science to create unique WealthEngine Profiles for more than 300 million people and 122 million households in the U.S. Information was gathered on individuals ages 18 and above, with a net worth (assets minus liabilities) of over $5 million as of August 31, 2021.

For more information on the methodology used in this survey, please refer to pages 56-57 of the report.

About Coldwell Banker Global Luxury®

The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® program legacy traces its roots to 1933 and has been a world leader in luxury real estate since. Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialists are an exclusive group within the Coldwell Banker organization, making up under ten percent of independent sales associates affiliated with the brand worldwide. Coldwell Banker affiliated agents conducted 32,663 transactions of homes priced at $1 million or more in 2020. This equates to $168.4 million in luxury sales every day (+16.6% YOY) with an average sales price of $1.9 million in this category. Coldwell Banker, the Coldwell Banker logo Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury logo are registered marks owned by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. Each franchise is independently owned and operated.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 194,200 independent sales agents in the U.S. and more than 142,700 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row and is one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S.

