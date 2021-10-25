NuVasive to Release Cutting-edge Virtual Reality Training for Lateral, Single-position Spine Surgery Company to showcase X360 system VR module in collaboration with PrecisionOS at upcoming Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Annual Forum '21

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced the upcoming release of a cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) training module for the NuVasive X360® system to complement its market-leading Clinical Professional Development (CPD) program.

In collaboration with PrecisionOS®, developers of a medical-grade VR™ learning platform, the NuVasive X360 VR training module integrates the Company's comprehensive lateral approach to single-position spine surgery, which includes XLIF®, XALIF™, and XFixation™, into a virtual simulation of the procedural workflow. This provides surgeons, academic institutions, and sales representatives remote access to a hands-on learning experience with NuVasive's less invasive, more advanced surgical techniques. Offered in 20 languages, the platform supports the Company's continued globalization efforts as the leader in single-position spine surgery. In addition, the platform provides data insights to improve how surgeons best learn and help NuVasive refine its surgical approaches.

"Our collaboration with PrecisionOS reiterates our long-standing commitment to surgeon training and education to help further the adoption of less invasive surgical procedures like X360," said Massimo Calafiore, chief commercial officer at NuVasive. "The integration of VR learning with our market-leading CPD and sales training programs enhance how we train our surgeon partners and sales teams as we work together to transform surgery, advance care, and change patient lives."

As an award-winning medical education technology leader, PrecisionOS is the only independently validated VR simulation provider on the orthopedic surgery market. Multiple Level 1 publications demonstrate that the PrecisionOS technology can differentiate between expert and novice users,1 as well as accelerate learning by 400-600%.2,3 The company's novel approach to VR education has been proven in several randomized research controlled studies to reduce errors and enhance the knowledge of the user, creating an accelerated path to mastery.4 In a recent systematic study review, the Journal of Spine Surgery found improvement in both a surgeon's technical skills and patient outcomes.5,6

"We are extremely proud to support a spine industry leader like NuVasive, uniting their best-in-class clinical education and training programs and the PrecisionOS specialized VR technology built for the operating room," said Danny Goel, MD, PrecisionOS founder, CEO, and orthopedic surgeon. "This first-of-its-kind module for single-position spine surgery provides an advanced and immersive experience for learners, offering the opportunity to garner precision and detail to safely utilize this surgical approach and improve patient outcomes."

Demonstrations of this VR learning module will be showcased at the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Annual Forum '21 in Las Vegas from October 28–30, 2021.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive has approximately 2,700 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

