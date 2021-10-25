Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

Tributes
WARREN, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of $35.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share.  This represents a decrease of $3.0 million, or 7.9%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $38.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share.  The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were 8.86% and 0.97% compared to 9.82% and 1.09% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 5, 2021.  This is the 108th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2021, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.0%.

In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "We were pleased to see that, absent the approximately $125.0 million of PPP loan forgiveness/payoffs this quarter, loans outstanding grew approximately $14.0 million, or 0.14%. In addition, $17.2 million of classified loans refinanced out of the bank which contributed to the $30.3 million decrease in nonperforming assets while our delinquencies continue to remain very low. As a result of these credit improvements, we continued to release credit loss reserves that were built up last year during COVID-19."

Mr. Seiffert continued "Although challenges continue with net interest income due to the low interest rate environment and falling yields, interest income during the current quarter was augmented by $4.0 million of PPP fee accretion.  In addition, noninterest income stabilized during the most recent quarter having absorbed approximately $1.0 million less per month in interchange revenue since August of last year as a result of the negative impact of the Durbin amendment for all institutions with over $10.0 billion in assets. Finally, core noninterest expense has remained flat over the last five quarters as the result of our continued efforts focused on expense control."

Net interest income decreased by $5.1 million, or 4.9%, to $98.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from $103.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, largely due to a $9.8 million, or 9.1%, decrease in interest income on loans receivable.  This decrease in interest income on loans was due to a decrease of $551.4 million, or 5.1%, in the average balance of loans. Contributing to this decrease in average balances were $580.0 million of PPP loan forgiveness/payoffs since September 30 of last year.  Also contributing to lower interest income was a decrease in the average loan yield to 3.80% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from 3.98% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.  Partially offsetting this decrease in interest income was a decrease of $3.9 million, or 46.2%, in interest expense on deposits due to a decline in market interest rates when compared to the prior year, resulting in a decrease in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from 0.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The net effect of the changes in interest rates and average balances was a decrease in net interest margin to 2.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from 3.26% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for credit losses decreased by $11.2 million to a current period credit of $4.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to a provision expense of $6.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 due to a release in the allowance for credit losses as economic forecasts continue to improve and classified assets declined. Total classified loans decreased by $73.4 million, or 16.0%, to $384.4 million, or 3.77% of total loans, at September 30, 2021 from $457.8 million, or 4.25% of total loans, at September 30, 2020.

Noninterest income decreased by $7.5 million, or 20.4%, to $29.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from $36.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.  This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage banking income of $7.1 million, or 64.4%, to $3.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $11.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.  This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market.  In addition, there was a decrease in insurance commission income of $2.3 million, or 98.1%, to $44,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $2.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 due to the sale of the insurance business during the second quarter of 2021. Lastly, service charges and fees decreased $1.2 million, or 8.0%, to $13.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $14.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 due primarily to the impact of being subject to the Durbin amendment on interchange revenue.  Partially offsetting this decrease was an increase in trust and other financial services income of $1.8 million, or 33.6%, to $7.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $5.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as a result of increases in both trust and brokerage advisory services. In addition, there was an increase in other operating income of $1.3 million, or 62.6%, to $3.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 primarily as a result of fees earned from debit/credit card volume-based incentives.

Noninterest expense decreased by $767,000, or 0.9%, to $86.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $86.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This decrease was due to a decline in a majority of the noninterest expense categories. Processing expenses decreased $1.5 million, or 10.1%, to $13.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $15.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.  Merger related expenses decreased $1.4 million, or 100.0%, due to expenses incurred in the prior year as a result of the acquisition of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase of $1.7 million, or 3.6%, in compensation and employee benefits due primarily to increases in health insurance and other benefit costs, regular merit expense increases and the addition of strategic personnel. In addition, there was an increase in other expenses of $2.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due primarily due to an increase in the unfunded reserve as a result of an increase in undrawn commitments in the commercial real estate and construction portfolios.

The provision for income taxes increased by $2.3 million, or 27.5%, to $10.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $8.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.  This increase in income taxes was due to an increase in the annual effective tax rate for 2021 as the prior year had a greater percentage of net income generated by tax free or tax efficient earning assets.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank, which is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2021, Northwest operated 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism.  Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



September 30,
2021


December 31,
2020


September 30,
2020

Assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,090,485



736,277



656,749


Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,587,105, $1,375,685 and $1,385,835, respectively)

1,583,715



1,398,941



1,409,150


Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $609,777, $179,666 and $16,168, respectively)

618,395



178,887



15,333


Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

3,292,595



2,314,105



2,081,232








Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale

27,411



58,786



25,140


Residential mortgage loans

2,962,110



3,009,335



3,118,229


Home equity loans

1,350,348



1,467,736



1,484,365


Consumer loans

1,816,836



1,507,993



1,487,083


Commercial real estate loans

3,162,551



3,345,889



3,319,743


Commercial loans

879,712



1,191,110



1,347,292


Total loans receivable

10,198,968



10,580,849



10,781,852


Allowance for credit losses

(109,767)



(134,427)



(140,209)


Loans receivable, net

10,089,201



10,446,422



10,641,643








FHLB stock, at cost

14,567



21,748



23,171


Accrued interest receivable

26,995



35,554



36,916


Real estate owned, net

809



2,232



2,575


Premises and equipment, net

155,740



161,538



166,919


Bank-owned life insurance

254,871



253,951



252,621


Goodwill

380,997



382,279



386,044


Other intangible assets, net

14,041



19,936



21,601


Other assets

159,419



168,503



176,083


Total assets

$

14,389,235



13,806,268



13,788,805


Liabilities and shareholders' equity






Liabilities






Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

3,052,115



2,716,224



2,641,234


Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,926,351



2,755,950



2,663,878


Money market deposit accounts

2,584,424



2,437,539



2,396,567


Savings deposits

2,271,496



2,047,424



2,022,918


Time deposits

1,387,827



1,642,096



1,732,022


Total deposits

12,222,213



11,599,233



11,456,619








Borrowed funds

126,496



159,715



274,939


Subordinated debt

123,486



123,329



123,277


Junior subordinated debentures

128,989



128,794



128,729


Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

26,951



45,230



29,755


Accrued interest payable

589



2,054



1,002


Other liabilities

198,743



209,210



227,253


Total liabilities

12,827,467



12,267,565



12,241,574


Shareholders' equity






Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued






Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,521,344, 127,019,452, and 127,801,297 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,265



1,270



1,278


Additional paid-in capital

1,008,099



1,015,502



1,023,827


Retained earnings

604,787



555,480



544,695


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(52,383)



(33,549)



(22,569)


Total shareholders' equity

1,561,768



1,538,703



1,547,231


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,389,235



13,806,268



13,788,805








Equity to assets

10.85

%


11.14

%


11.22

%

Tangible common equity to assets*

8.34

%


8.48

%


8.52

%

Book value per share

$

12.34



12.11



12.11


Tangible book value per share*

$

9.22



8.95



8.92


Closing market price per share

$

13.28



12.74



9.20


Full time equivalent employees

2,404



2,421



2,523


Number of banking offices

170



170



213


*    Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)




Quarter ended


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


March 31,
2021


December 31,
2020


September 30,
2020






Interest income:










Loans receivable

$

97,475



95,255



102,318



105,681



107,241


Mortgage-backed securities

5,840



5,680



4,200



4,551



4,652


Taxable investment securities

649



693



634



471



427


Tax-free investment securities

628



594



575



656



655


FHLB stock dividends

71



138



116



192



218


Interest-earning deposits

352



192



183



178



221


Total interest income

105,015



102,552



108,026



111,729



113,414


Interest expense:










Deposits

4,540



4,773



5,514



6,714



8,443


Borrowed funds

2,056



2,050



2,054



2,127



1,437


Total interest expense

6,596



6,823



7,568



8,841



9,880


Net interest income

98,419



95,729



100,458



102,888



103,534


   Provision for credit losses

(4,354)





(5,620)



(2,230)



6,818


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

102,773



95,729



106,078



105,118



96,716


Noninterest income:










Gain/(loss) on sale of investments

(46)



(105)



(21)



75



(12)


Service charges and fees

13,199



12,744



12,394



13,074



14,354


Trust and other financial services income

7,182



7,435



6,484



5,722



5,376


Insurance commission income

44



1,043



2,546



2,034



2,331


Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

247



166



(42)



114



(32)


Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,332



1,639



1,736



1,330



1,576


Mortgage banking income

3,941



3,811



6,020



7,120



11,055


Gain on sale of insurance business



25,327








Other operating income

3,287



2,648



2,836



2,654



2,022


Total noninterest income

29,186



54,708



31,953



32,123



36,670


Noninterest expense:










Compensation and employee benefits

49,063



48,894



47,239



48,209



47,371


Premises and occupancy costs

7,745



7,410



8,814



7,614



8,342


Office operations

4,143



3,317



3,165



4,009



4,626


Collections expense

411



303



616



893



1,264


Processing expenses

13,517



15,151



13,456



12,186



15,042


Marketing expenses

2,102



2,101



1,980



1,994



2,147


Federal deposit insurance premiums

1,184



1,353



1,307



1,651



1,498


Professional services

4,295



4,231



4,582



3,599



3,246


Amortization of intangible assets

1,321



1,433



1,594



1,664



1,781


Real estate owned expense

94



85



75



64



111


Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense



632



9



7,238



1,414


Other expenses

2,227



1,422



3,354



3,728



27


Total noninterest expense

86,102



86,332



86,191



92,849



86,869


Income before income taxes

45,857



64,105



51,840



44,392



46,517


Income tax expense

10,794



15,138



11,603



9,327



8,467


Net income

$

35,063



48,967



40,237



35,065



38,050












Basic earnings per share

$

0.28



0.38



0.32



0.28



0.30


Diluted earnings per share

$

0.27



0.38



0.32



0.28



0.30












Annualized return on average equity

8.86

%


12.58

%


10.61

%


9.00

%


9.82

%

Annualized return on average assets

0.97

%


1.37

%


1.17

%


1.01

%


1.09

%

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

11.92

%


16.66

%


14.31

%


12.27

%


13.28

%











Efficiency ratio **

66.44

%


67.35

%


63.88

%


62.18

%


59.68

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***

2.33

%


2.35

%


2.45

%


2.42

%


2.39

%

*     

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**   

Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

***  

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Nine months ended September 30,


2021


2020

Interest income:




Loans receivable

$

295,048



305,226


Mortgage-backed securities

15,720



12,865


Taxable investment securities

1,976



1,514


Tax-free investment securities

1,797



1,404


FHLB stock dividends

325



789


Interest-earning deposits

727



541


Total interest income

315,593



322,339


Interest expense:




Deposits

14,827



29,182


Borrowed funds

6,160



4,317


Total interest expense

20,987



33,499


Net interest income

294,606



288,840


Provision for credit losses

(9,974)



86,205


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

304,580



202,635


Noninterest income:




Gain/(loss) on sale of investments

(172)



161


Gain on sale of loans



1,302


Service charges and fees

38,337



42,539


Trust and other financial services income

21,101



15,200


Insurance commission income

3,633



7,098


Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

371



(220)


Income from bank-owned life insurance

4,707



3,860


Mortgage banking income

13,772



24,271


Gain on sale of insurance business

25,327




Other operating income

8,771



5,931


Total noninterest income

115,847



100,142


Noninterest expense:




Compensation and employee benefits

145,196



130,166


Premises and occupancy costs

23,969



23,008


Office operations

10,625



11,719


Collections expense

1,330



2,382


Processing expenses

42,124



37,864


Marketing expenses

6,183



5,701


Federal deposit insurance premiums

3,844



3,116


Professional services

13,108



8,883


Amortization of intangible assets

4,348



5,192


Real estate owned expense

254



295


Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense

641



13,551


Other expenses

7,003



12,766


Total noninterest expense

258,625



254,643


Income before income taxes

161,802



48,134


Income tax expense

37,535



8,345


Net income

$

124,267



39,789






Basic earnings per share

$

0.98



0.34


Diluted earnings per share

$

0.97



0.34






Annualized return on average equity

10.67

%


3.33

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.17

%


0.42

%

Annualized return on tangible common equity *

14.24

%


4.66

%





Efficiency ratio **

65.86

%


60.65

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***

2.38

%


2.50

%

*    

Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).

**  

Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

***  

Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)



September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


March 31,
2021


December 31,
2020


September 30,
2020

Nonaccrual loans current:










Residential mortgage loans

$

2,015



189



164



21



1,128


Home equity loans

1,267



170



268



154



366


Consumer loans

1,465



188



225



207



234


Commercial real estate loans

111,075



138,820



146,304



20,317



22,610


Commercial loans

17,021



17,545



6,361



16,027



6,488


Total nonaccrual loans current

$

132,843



156,912



153,322



36,726



30,826


Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:










Residential mortgage loans

$

99



68



1,261



647



60


Home equity loans

328



229



340



338



445


Consumer loans

152



230



254



301



230


Commercial real estate loans

205



1,589



965



1,416



692


Commercial loans

102



406



1,538



87



57


Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$

886



2,522



4,358



2,789



1,484


Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:










Residential mortgage loans

$

527



207



813



767



576


Home equity loans

142



310



417



190



618


Consumer loans

291



297



649



583



781


Commercial real estate loans

419



198



1,877



714



2,745


Commercial loans

170



21



7,919



48



15


Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$

1,549



1,033



11,675



2,302



4,735


Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:










Residential mortgage loans

$

8,069



10,007



9,333



14,489



14,750


Home equity loans

4,745



6,256



7,044



8,441



7,845


Consumer loans

2,184



2,341



3,625



5,473



5,352


Commercial real estate loans

25,562



23,564



29,737



25,287



35,496


Commercial loans

1,104



4,126



4,860



7,325



6,310


Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more

$

41,664



46,294



54,599



61,015



69,753


Total nonaccrual loans

$

176,942



206,761



223,954



102,832



106,798


Total nonaccrual loans

$

176,942



206,761



223,954



102,832



106,798


Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

386



302



197



585



495


Nonperforming loans

177,328



207,063



224,151



103,417



107,293


Real estate owned, net

809



1,353



1,738



2,232



2,575


Nonperforming assets

$

178,137



208,416



225,889



105,649



109,868


Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *

$

12,858



8,951



7,390



10,704



17,120


Accruing troubled debt restructuring

13,664



18,480



20,120



21,431



17,684


Total troubled debt restructuring

$

26,522



27,431



27,510



32,135



34,804












Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.74

%


2.01

%


2.16

%


0.98

%


1.00

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.24

%


1.46

%


1.58

%


0.77

%


0.80

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.08

%


1.14

%


1.20

%


1.27

%


1.30

%

Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances

1.09

%


1.17

%


1.24

%


1.32

%


1.36

%

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

61.90

%


56.66

%


55.32

%


129.99

%


130.68

%

*  Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)


At September 30, 2021


Pass


Special

   mention *


Substandard

**


Doubtful


Loss


Loans

receivable

Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$

2,972,489





17,032







2,989,521


Home equity loans


1,342,479





7,869







1,350,348


Consumer loans


1,812,360





4,476







1,816,836


Total Personal Banking


6,127,328





29,377







6,156,705


Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,799,592



63,034



299,925







3,162,551


Commercial loans


813,665



10,976



55,071







879,712


Total Commercial Banking


3,613,257



74,010



354,996







4,042,263


Total loans


$

9,740,585



74,010



384,373







10,198,968


At June 30, 2021













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$

2,937,418





17,133







2,954,551


Home equity loans


1,367,765





8,463







1,376,228


Consumer loans


1,741,872





3,359







1,745,231


Total Personal Banking


6,047,055





28,955







6,076,010


Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,781,734



73,167



360,288







3,215,189


Commercial loans


943,665



11,266



63,850







1,018,781


Total Commercial Banking


3,725,399



84,433



424,138







4,233,970


Total loans


$

9,772,454



84,433



453,093







10,309,980


At March 31, 2021













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$

2,950,103





21,575







2,971,678


Home equity loans


1,396,757





10,767







1,407,524


Consumer loans


1,547,502





6,853







1,554,355


Total Personal Banking


5,894,362





39,195







5,933,557


Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,801,082



120,345



368,009







3,289,436


Commercial loans


1,061,884



22,623



60,540







1,145,047


Total Commercial Banking


3,862,966



142,968



428,549







4,434,483


Total loans


$

9,757,328



142,968



467,744







10,368,040


At December 31, 2020













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$

3,042,544





25,577







3,068,121


Home equity loans


1,455,474





12,262







1,467,736


Consumer loans


1,499,004





8,989







1,507,993


Total Personal Banking


5,997,022





46,828







6,043,850


Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,852,705



108,021



385,163







3,345,889


Commercial loans


1,092,498



41,278



57,334







1,191,110


Total Commercial Banking


3,945,203



149,299



442,497







4,536,999


Total loans


$

9,942,225



149,299



489,325







10,580,849


At September 30, 2020













Personal Banking:













Residential mortgage loans


$

3,117,442





25,927







3,143,369


Home equity loans


1,471,919





12,446







1,484,365


Consumer loans


1,478,109





8,974







1,487,083


Total Personal Banking


6,067,470





47,347







6,114,817


Commercial Banking:













Commercial real estate loans


2,850,611



110,073



359,059







3,319,743


Commercial loans


1,255,255



40,631



51,406







1,347,292


Total Commercial Banking


4,105,866



150,704



410,465







4,667,035


Total loans


$

10,173,336



150,704



457,812







10,781,852




Includes $16.7 million, $16.7 million, $26.4 million, $31.3 million, and $34.7 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

** 

Includes $110.4 million, $122.5 million, $143.2 million, $153.2 million, and $129.2 million of acquired loans at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)



September 30,
2021


*


June 30,
2021


*


March 31,
2021


*


December 31,
2020


*


September 30,
2020


*

(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)






























Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:






























Residential mortgage loans

17



$

765



%


13



$

606



%


248



$

22,236



0.7

%


315



$

28,797



0.9

%


17



$

736



%

Home equity loans

101



3,351



0.2

%


91



3,677



0.3

%


84



3,334



0.2

%


138



4,763



0.3

%


129



4,984



0.3

%

Consumer loans

576



6,146



0.3

%


532



5,571



0.3

%


535



5,732



0.4

%


1,279



10,574



0.7

%


1,078



8,586



0.6

%

Commercial real estate loans

19



2,004



0.1

%


13



2,857



0.1

%


33



12,240



0.4

%


43



10,923



0.3

%


28



5,090



0.2

%

Commercial loans

10



692



0.1

%


15



686



0.1

%


16



3,032



0.3

%


37



6,405



0.5

%


19



1,797



0.1

%

Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

723



$

12,958



0.1

%


664



$

13,397



0.1

%


916



$

46,574



0.4

%


1,812



$

61,462



0.6

%


1,271



$

21,193



0.2

%































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:






























Residential mortgage loans

55



$

4,907



0.2

%


58



$

4,051



0.1

%


26



$

2,062



0.1

%


84



$

5,083



0.2

%


65



$

4,788



0.2

%

Home equity loans

29



1,024



0.1

%


36



1,502



0.1

%


31



953



0.1

%


47



1,656



0.1

%


56



1,860



0.1

%

Consumer loans

180



1,757



0.1

%


181



1,988



0.1

%


169



1,868



0.1

%


322



2,742



0.2

%


323



3,049



0.2

%

Commercial real estate loans

8



1,170



%


9



1,335



%


14



7,609



0.2

%


11



1,615



%


14



4,212



0.1

%

Commercial loans

2



170



%


2



27



%


12



8,979



0.8

%


10



864



0.1

%


7



357



%

Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

274



$

9,028



0.1

%


286



$

8,903



0.1

%


252



$

21,471



0.2

%


474



$

11,960



0.1

%


465



$

14,266



0.1

%































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **






























Residential mortgage loans

95



$

8,069



0.3

%


115



$

10,007



0.3

%


121



$

9,333



0.3

%


168



$

14,489



0.5

%


168



$

14,750



0.5

%

Home equity loans

119



4,745



0.4

%


146



6,256



0.5

%


176



7,044



0.5

%


207



8,441



0.6

%


193



7,845



0.5

%

Consumer loans

308



2,568



0.1

%


356



2,643



0.2

%


454



3,822



0.2

%


720



6,058



0.4

%


696



5,847



0.4

%

Commercial real estate loans

59



25,562



0.8

%


83



23,564



0.7

%


113



29,737



0.9

%


119



25,287



0.8

%


136



35,496



1.1

%

Commercial loans

10



1,104



0.1

%


18



4,126



0.4

%


31



4,860



0.4

%


37



7,325



0.6

%


34



6,310



0.5

%

Total loans delinquent 90 days or more

591



$

42,048



0.4

%


718



$

46,596



0.5

%


895



$

54,796



0.5

%


1,251



$

61,600



0.6

%


1,227



$

70,248



0.7

%































Total loans delinquent

1,588



$

64,034



0.6

%


1,668



$

68,896



0.7

%


2,063



$

122,841



1.2

%


3,537



$

135,022



1.3

%


2,963



$

105,707



1.0

%



*

Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.

**

Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $8.4 million, $10.3 million, $12.7 million, $6.6 million, and $20.3 million at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


March 31,
2021


December 31,
2020


September 30,
2020

Beginning balance

$

117,330



123,997



134,427



140,209



140,586


Provision

(4,354)





(5,620)



(2,230)



6,818


Charge-offs residential mortgage

(1,263)



(770)



(855)



(407)



(129)


Charge-offs home equity

(1,474)



(379)



(228)



(58)



(88)


Charge-offs consumer

(2,148)



(2,401)



(2,603)



(2,623)



(3,356)


Charge-offs commercial real estate

(1,581)



(3,964)



(4,626)



(2,770)



(532)


Charge-offs commercial

(412)



(1,161)



(54)



(156)



(4,892)


Recoveries

3,669



2,008



3,556



2,462



1,802


Ending balance

$

109,767



117,330



123,997



134,427



140,209


Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.12

%


0.26

%


0.19

%


0.13

%


0.27

%
































Nine months ended September 30, 2021


2021


2020

Beginning balance

$

134,427



57,941


CECL adoption



10,792


Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration



8,845


Provision

(9,974)



86,205


Charge-offs residential mortgage

(2,888)



(510)


Charge-offs home equity

(2,081)



(550)


Charge-offs consumer

(7,152)



(10,035)


Charge-offs commercial real estate

(10,171)



(1,553)


Charge-offs commercial

(1,627)



(16,056)


Recoveries

9,233



5,130


Ending balance

$

109,767



140,209


Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized

0.19

%


0.32

%








September 30, 2021


Originated loans


Acquired loans


Total loans


Balance


Reserve


Balance


Reserve


Balance


Reserve

Residential mortgage loans

$

2,756,383



6,886



233,138



1,101



2,989,521



7,987


Home equity loans

1,122,611



4,748



227,737



1,545



1,350,348



6,293


Consumer loans

1,655,827



13,914



161,009



1,617



1,816,836



15,531


Personal Banking Loans

5,534,821



25,548



621,884



4,263



6,156,705



29,811


Commercial real estate loans

2,594,414



49,842



568,137



11,855



3,162,551



61,697


Commercial loans

786,111



11,832



93,601



6,427



879,712



18,259


Commercial Banking Loans

3,380,525



61,674



661,738



18,282



4,042,263



79,956


Total Loans

$

8,915,346



87,222



1,283,622



22,545



10,198,968



109,767


Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands) 


The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages. 


Quarter ended 


September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (i)


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (i)


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (i)


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (i)


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Assets:






























Interest-earning assets:






























Residential mortgage loans

$

2,959,794



25,398



3.43

%


$

2,935,034



25,609



3.49

%


$

3,007,439



26,366



3.51

%


$

3,089,916



27,503



3.56

%


$

3,176,436



28,769



3.62

%

Home equity loans

1,356,131



11,993



3.51

%


1,380,794



12,232



3.55

%


1,432,009



12,815



3.63

%


1,472,527



13,535



3.66

%


1,479,429



13,732



3.69

%

Consumer loans

1,728,563



16,220



3.72

%


1,589,739



14,555



3.67

%


1,463,284



14,566



4.04

%


1,444,860



15,874



4.37

%


1,437,828



15,851



4.39

%

Commercial real estate loans

3,205,839



35,305



4.31

%


3,257,810



33,349



4.05

%


3,313,892



38,471



4.64

%


3,317,418



37,965



4.48

%


3,306,386



36,887



4.37

%

Commercial loans

975,603



9,096



3.65

%


1,133,969



9,978



3.48

%


1,189,812



10,566



3.55

%


1,325,047



11,414



3.37

%


1,377,223



12,603



3.58

%

Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,225,930



98,012



3.80

%


10,297,346



95,723



3.73

%


10,406,436



102,784



4.01

%


10,649,768



106,291



3.97

%


10,777,302



107,842



3.98

%

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,832,876



5,840



1.27

%


1,756,227



5,680



1.29

%


1,324,558



4,200



1.27

%


1,166,739



4,551



1.56

%


1,004,803



4,651



1.85

%

Investment securities (c) (d)

348,619



1,466



1.68

%


364,414



1,466



1.61

%


331,358



1,381



1.67

%


252,898



1,380



2.18

%


216,081



1,336



2.47

%

FHLB stock, at cost

21,607



71



1.31

%


23,107



138



2.40

%


21,811



116



2.17

%


23,346



192



3.27

%


25,595



218



3.39

%

Other interest-earning deposits

905,130



352



0.15

%


810,741



192



0.09

%


801,119



183



0.09

%


632,494



178



0.11

%


791,601



221



0.11

%

Total interest-earning assets

13,334,162



105,741



3.15

%


13,251,835



103,199



3.12

%


12,885,282



108,664



3.42

%


12,725,245



112,592



3.52

%


12,815,382



114,268



3.55

%

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

1,074,122







1,104,924







1,102,477







1,066,609







1,088,273






Total assets

$

14,408,284







$

14,356,759







$

13,987,759







$

13,791,854







$

13,903,655






Liabilities and shareholders' equity:






























Interest-bearing liabilities:






























Savings deposits

$

2,271,365



603



0.11

%


$

2,255,578



590



0.10

%


$

2,118,030



625



0.12

%


$

2,028,155



617



0.12

%


$

2,015,604



648



0.13

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,890,905



414



0.06

%


2,840,949



407



0.06

%


2,783,429



429



0.06

%


2,699,515



476



0.07

%


2,680,591



763



0.11

%

Money market deposit accounts

2,565,159



637



0.10

%


2,537,629



621



0.10

%


2,497,495



657



0.11

%


2,426,513



960



0.16

%


2,347,097



1,347



0.23

%

Time deposits

1,423,041



2,886



0.80

%


1,493,947



3,155



0.85

%


1,583,525



3,803



0.97

%


1,676,094



4,660



1.11

%


1,782,350



5,685



1.27

%

Borrowed funds (f)

131,199



154



0.47

%


131,240



150



0.46

%


143,806



154



0.43

%


229,109



213



0.37

%


419,375



411



0.55

%

Subordinated debt (g)

123,513



1,277



4.10

%


123,443



1,264



4.11

%


123,357



1,258



4.14

%


123,283



1,256



4.05

%


1,340



306



N/M

Junior subordinated debentures

128,946



625



1.90

%


128,882



636



1.95

%


128,817



642



1.99

%


128,752



659



2.00

%


128,658



720



2.19

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,534,128



6,596



0.27

%


9,511,668



6,823



0.29

%


9,378,459



7,568



0.33

%


9,311,421



8,841



0.38

%


9,375,015



9,880



0.42

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h)

3,058,819







3,036,202







2,805,206







2,675,986







2,703,266






Noninterest-bearing liabilities

244,402







247,930







265,667







253,966







284,440






Total liabilities

12,837,349







12,795,800







12,449,332







12,241,373







12,362,721






Shareholders' equity

1,570,935







1,560,959







1,538,427







1,550,481







1,540,934






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,408,284







$

14,356,759







$

13,987,759







$

13,791,854







$

13,903,655






Net interest income/Interest rate spread



99,145



2.87

%




96,376



2.84

%




101,096



3.09

%




103,751



3.14

%




104,388



3.13

%

Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$

3,800,034





2.97

%


$

3,740,167





2.91

%


$

3,506,823





3.18

%


$

3,413,824





3.26

%


$

3,440,367





3.26

%

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.40X






1.39X






1.37X






1.37X






1.37X







(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.

(c)

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030.

(h)

Average cost of deposits were 0.15%, 0.16%, 0.19%, 0.23%, and 0.29%, respectively.

(i)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 3.79%, 3.71%, 3.99%, 3.94%, and 3.96%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.47%, 1.41%, 1.46%, 1.78%, and 2.00%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 3.13%, 3.10%, 3.40%, 3.48%, and 3.52%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.86%, 2.82%, 3.07%, 3.11%, and 3.10%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.95%, 2.89%, 3.16%, 3.23%, and 3.23%, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(in thousands)


The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented.  Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Nine months ended September 30,


2021


2020


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (i)


Average

balance


Interest


Avg.

yield/

cost (i)

Assets












Interest-earning assets:












Residential mortgage loans

$

2,967,248



77,373



3.48

%


$

3,038,712



85,850



3.77

%

Home equity loans

1,389,367



37,039



3.55

%


1,424,580



42,340



3.97

%

Consumer loans

1,594,834



45,341



3.79

%


1,302,282



43,004



4.41

%

Commercial real estate loans

3,258,785



107,124



4.32

%


3,071,047



102,918



4.40

%

Commercial loans

1,099,010



29,640



3.54

%


1,084,739



32,727



3.96

%

Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)

10,309,244



296,517



3.83

%


9,921,360



306,839



4.13

%

Mortgage-backed securities (c)

1,639,749



15,720



1.28

%


796,739



12,865



2.15

%

Investment securities (c) (d)

348,193



4,313



1.65

%


176,991



3,461



2.61

%

FHLB stock, at cost

22,174



325



1.95

%


21,255



789



4.96

%

Other interest-earning deposits

838,997



727



0.11

%


483,390



541



0.15

%

Total interest-earning assets

13,158,357



317,602



3.22

%


11,399,735



324,495



3.80

%

Noninterest-earning assets (e)

1,094,117







1,190,283


















Total assets

$

14,252,474







$

12,590,018


















Liabilities and shareholders' equity












Interest-bearing liabilities:












Savings deposits

$

2,215,553



1,818



0.11

%


$

1,837,624



2,023



0.15

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,838,822



1,250



0.06

%


2,342,748



2,882



0.16

%

Money market deposit accounts

2,533,676



1,914



0.10

%


2,157,212



6,035



0.37

%

Time deposits

1,499,583



9,845



0.87

%


1,691,168



18,243



1.44

%

Borrowed funds (f)

135,369



458



0.45

%


344,007



1,415



0.55

%

Subordinated debt (g)

123,438



3,799



4.10

%


450



306



N/M

Junior subordinated debentures

128,882



1,903



1.94

%


125,988



2,595



2.71

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,475,323



20,987



0.30

%


8,499,197



33,499



0.53

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h)

2,967,672







2,250,864






Noninterest-bearing liabilities

252,587







243,705


















Total liabilities

12,695,582







10,993,766


















Shareholders' equity

1,556,892







1,596,252


















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,252,474







$

12,590,018


















Net interest income/Interest rate spread



296,615



2.92

%




290,996



3.27

%













Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin

$

3,683,034





3.01

%


$

2,900,538





3.40

%













Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.39X






1.34X







(a)

Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.

(b)

Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.

(c) 

Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(d)

Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.

(e)   

Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.

(f)

Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.

(g)

On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030. 

(h)

Average cost of deposits were 0.16% and 0.38%, respectively.

(i)

Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 3.82% and 4.11%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.44% and 2.20%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 3.20% and 3.78%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.91% and 3.25%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.99% and 3.38%, respectively.

