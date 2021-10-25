Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results And 4% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, representing a 4% increase from the $0.135 cash dividend declared in the prior quarter and our third consecutive quarterly dividend increase. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2021.
Highlights
The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. As further detailed in Appendix A and C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, the impact of PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, and the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
5,621
5,095
$
1,856
4,082
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.90
0.81
$
0.30
0.65
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.79%
1.62%
0.64%
1.41%
Return on average equity
19.22%
17.42%
7.55%
16.60%
Efficiency ratio
38.55%
41.15%
51.74%
43.98%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.84%
3.51%
3.30%
3.16%
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
7,401
$
4,730
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
2.36%
1.63%
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
18,516
14,012
$
5,662
11,152
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.95
2.23
$
0.90
1.78
Return on average assets (ROAA)
2.09%
1.58%
0.70%
1.38%
Return on average equity
22.20%
16.80%
7.87%
15.51%
Efficiency ratio
38.07%
41.71%
45.40%
43.94%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.78%
3.47%
3.27%
3.17%
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
20,971
$
14,849
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
2.36%
1.83%
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
As of and for the
As of and for the
As of and for the
3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans
$
1,318
$
2,356
$
1,801
Real estate owned
$
-
$
1,206
$
-
Non-performing assets
$
1,318
$
3,562
$
1,801
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.13%
0.24%
0.19%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.10%
0.29%
0.16%
Loans with COVID-19 related modifications (1)
$
-
$
-
$
-
Net charge-offs (period ended)
$
159
$
140
$
20
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
747.65%
410.57%
739.20%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.97%
0.97%
1.42%
Allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans (2)
1.01%
1.04%
1.56%
Other Data
Core deposits
$
839,779
$
786,535
$
681,402
Cash dividends declared
$
0.135
$
0.130
$
-
Shares outstanding
6,283,403
6,324,003
6,286,003
Book and tangible book value per share (3)
$
18.69
$
18.23
$
16.52
Closing market price per common share
$
27.76
$
26.20
$
20.50
Closing price to book value ratio
148.57%
143.70%
124.10%
Equity to assets ratio
9.07%
9.31%
9.36%
Bank regulatory leverage ratio
10.25%
10.61%
10.11%
(1) Including both principal deferrals and interest only terms
(2) As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans is a non-GAAP financial measure
(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets
Five Quarter Trends
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
Adjusted (1)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
5,095
$
4,603
$
4,313
$
4,195
$
4,082
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.81
$
0.73
$
0.69
$
0.67
$
0.65
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.62%
1.57%
1.53%
1.49%
1.41%
Return on average equity
17.42%
16.62%
16.30%
16.58%
16.60%
Efficiency ratio
41.15%
41.22%
42.85%
43.47%
43.88%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.51%
3.49%
3.48%
3.37%
3.16%
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
$
7,401
$
7,172
$
6,397
$
5,733
$
4,730
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA
2.36%
2.45%
2.27%
2.04%
1.63%
2021
2020
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
Net income
$
5,621
$
8,034
$
4,860
$
4,508
$
1,856
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.90
$
1.28
$
0.77
$
0.72
$
0.30
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.79%
2.75%
1.73%
1.60%
0.64%
Return on average equity
19.22%
29.00%
18.36%
17.82%
7.55%
Efficiency ratio
38.55%
35.87%
39.87%
42.49%
51.74%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.84%
3.79%
3.82%
3.74%
3.30%
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.
Management Commentary
William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to report another record quarter for the Company, which saw adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increase 25% from $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $5.1 million in the same quarter of 2021, while adjusted earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP) increased 25% from $0.65 to $0.81 over the same periods. During the current quarter, we repurchased 80.5 thousand shares of our stock at a cost of $2.23 million, which positively impacted our earnings per diluted share. Along with strong earnings, these repurchases helped increase our adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) to a record 17.42%. The allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP) was 1.01% at September 30, 2021 after recording a provision for loan losses of $200 thousand during the current quarter, and I am happy to report that our COVID-related modifications remained at $0 as of September 30, 2021. From an asset quality perspective, we successfully liquidated our remaining real estate owned during the current quarter, which helped to lower our non-performing assets to total assets to 0.10% at September 30, 2021, down from 0.16% at December 31, 2020. Finally, we are pleased to announce that we have increased our quarterly dividend by 4% to $0.14 per quarter, our third consecutive quarterly increase."
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $2.2 million, or 23.4%, from $9.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 to $11.4 million for the same period in 2021. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets grew $94.0 or 8.4%, from $1.117 billion to $1.211 billion, driven by increases in loans, interest-earning deposits and investment securities.
- Average net interest-earning assets grew $95.9 million, or 34.5%, from $277.9 million to $373.8 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.
- The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 55.3% from 0.94% to 0.42%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 3.25% from 4.00% to 4.13%, driving an increase in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.30% to 3.84%.
The Company recognized approximately $1.0 million and $0.4 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Net interest income increased $6.5 million, or 25.5%, from $25.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to $31.9 million for the same period in 2021. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets grew $101.7 million, or 9.8%, from $1.041 billion to $1.142 billion, driven by increases in loans and investment securities.
- Average net interest-earning assets grew $89.2 million, or 36.1%, from $246.8 million to $336.1 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.
- The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 56.7% from 1.20% to 0.52%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets decreased slightly from 4.18% to 4.14%, driving an increase in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.27% to 3.78%.
The Company recognized approximately $2.6 million and $0.8 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Provision For Loan Losses
A provision for loan losses of $0.2 million was recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily as a result of continued loan growth. A recovery of loan losses of $3.3 million was recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 as the Company decreased the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model in response to a declining and de minimis levels of COVID-related loan modifications, continued strong asset quality, and continued strengthening of the economy in our primary markets. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.5 million and $7.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as a result of the Company increasing the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model and increasing reserve factors on certain loans to borrowers we viewed then as more likely to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income increased $0.1 million, or 13.7%, from $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $0.7 million in the same quarter of 2021. This increase was due primarily to increases in service charges and fee income as a result of increases in transaction deposit balances, gains on the sale of loans as a result of continued low interest rates, and wealth management fees as a result of increases in equity market values, offset by a $0.1 million decline in unrealized gains on equity securities.
Noninterest income increased $0.2 million, or 10.9%, from $1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to $2.0 million in the same period of 2021. This increase was due primarily to increases in service charges and fee income as a result of increases in transaction deposit balances, gains on the sale of loans as a result of continued low interest rates, and wealth management fees as a result of increases in equity market values, offset by a decline in swap fees as the Company has focused on longer duration loans.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense decreased $0.4 million, or 8.5%, from $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $4.6 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily the result of the following:
- $0.2 million decrease in compensation and employee benefits, due to $0.4 million of PPP bonuses that were paid during the third quarter of 2020;
- $0.2 million decrease in real estate owned expense as a result of lower revels of real estate owned; and
- $0.3 million decrease in other noninterest expense as a result of a $0.3 million increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to a nominal amount in the same period of 2021.
Noninterest expense increased $0.5 million, or 4.4%, from $12.3 million for the first nine months of 2020 to $12.9 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily the result of the following:
- a $0.5 million, or 6.8%, increase in compensation and employee benefits, due in part to $0.3 million of deferred PPP compensation costs during the first nine months of 2020 compared to $0.1 million during the same period in 2021, as well as normal increases in compensation and benefit costs, offset by $0.4 million of PPP bonuses that were paid during the third quarter of 2020;
- $0.2 million increase in data processing expense due to continued growth in the number of loan and deposit accounts.
Offsetting these increases was a $0.4 million decrease in other noninterest expense due to a decrease in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments during the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rate of the Company was 21.9% and 16.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The effective tax rate of the Company was 23.7% and 22.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities. The Company's effective tax rate increased during the 2021 periods compared to the same periods in 2020 due primarily to the timing and amount of certain investments in loans eligible for a 5% state tax credit.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $184.0 million, or 16.6%, from $1.110 billion at December 31, 2020 to $1.294 billion at September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by the following factors:
- Cash and cash equivalents increased $61.6 million, or 85.1%, from $72.4 million at December 31, 2020 to $134.0 million at September 30, 2021, as the Company continues to experience significant growth in deposits which has been only partially invested in investment securities and loans.
- Investments available for sale increased $34.8 million, or 45.0%, from $77.3 million at December 31, 2020 to $112.1 million at September 30, 2021, as the Company took advantage of a steepening yield curve to invest excess liquidity.
- Loans receivable increased $76.1 million, or 8.1%, from $935.5 million at December 31, 2020 to $1.012 billion at September 30, 2021. Increases in residential, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial, and commercial and industrial lending offset a $63.3 million reduction in PPP loans.
The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
(in thousands)
Residential construction
$
17,505
16,795
13,037
14,805
17,772
Other construction
35,234
38,121
33,720
35,361
39,858
Farmland
7,559
5,488
6,322
7,943
8,430
Home equity
31,270
30,601
32,281
32,543
35,833
Residential
286,873
257,048
240,606
224,288
218,872
Multi-family
51,293
47,063
45,703
42,666
27,758
Owner-occupied commercial
182,379
185,213
168,442
170,683
150,402
Non-owner occupied commercial
255,488
248,789
233,142
234,751
257,907
Commercial & industrial
99,914
90,048
76,421
80,380
73,234
PPP Program
32,882
63,861
96,147
81,465
107,723
Consumer
11,227
10,919
10,891
10,597
10,359
$
1,011,624
993,946
956,712
935,482
948,148
- Premises and equipment increased $4.6 million due to the Company purchasing the land for an operations center it expects to construct in Johnson City, TN and a second stand-alone financial center it expects to construct in Knoxville, TN. The Company previously purchased the land for a financial center in Johnson City, TN that it now intends to use to consolidate certain existing locations.
The operations center will replace certain leased space the Company currently occupies and is expected to be in use by the end of 2022. The Johnson City, TN and Knoxville, TN financial centers are expected to be completed during 2023 and 2024, respectively.
- Total deposits increased $123.1 million, or 13.4%, from $921.9 million at December 31, 2020 to $1.045 billion at September 30, 2021. The primary driver of this increase was a $106.2 million, or 51.0%, increase in noninterest-bearing deposit balances from $208.3 million to $314.4 million, as well as a $94.1 million, or 97.8%, increase in NOW and money market accounts. These increases were offset by a $75.8 million, or 43.7%, decrease in retail time deposits, as customers continue to prefer shorter maturities as a result of the historically low interest rates. Wholesale time deposits, which consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of one year, also declined between December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021.
The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
(in thousands)
Non-interest bearing transaction
$
314,426
290,305
250,069
208,250
221,300
NOW and money market
190,351
173,924
105,641
96,243
86,931
Savings
335,002
322,306
325,692
316,083
306,119
Retail time deposits
97,493
117,641
138,989
173,305
196,188
Wholesale time deposits
107,712
86,196
134,994
128,015
88,831
$
1,044,984
990,372
955,385
921,896
899,369
- FHLB borrowings of $100.0 million at September 30, 2021 consist of the following:
Amounts
Current
(000's)
Term
Rate
$
50,000
3 Month
0.22%
50,000
6 Month
0.22%
$
100,000
0.22%
During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Bank terminated its interest rate swap on the 3 month FHLB advance noted above for a gain of approximately $0.2 million, which will be recognized as a reduction of interest expense through the original interest rate swap term of March, 2025.
- Total equity increased $13.6 million, or 13.1%, from $103.8 million at December 31, 2020 to $117.4 million at September 30, 2021. This increase was primarily comprised of net income of $18.5 million, offset by dividends paid of $2.5 million, share repurchases of $2.2 million and a net decline in the value of investments and derivatives of $0.6 million.
During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased the following shares of its common stock:
Shares
Total
Cost
Remaining
Repurchased
Cost
Per Share
Authorization
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
$
5,000
12,500
$
343
$
27.40
4,657
27,500
770
28.00
3,887
15,000
413
27.50
3,475
19,541
537
27.50
2,938
5,996
165
27.50
2,773
80,537
$
2,227
$
27.66
Tangible book value per share improved from $16.52 at December 31, 2020 to $18.69 at September 30, 2021, an annualized increase of greater than 17%. The Company's equity to assets ratio was 9.07% at September 30, 2021, down from 9.36% at December 31, 2020. The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of share repurchases and dividends. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at September 30, 2021.
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.19% at December 31, 2020 to 0.13% at September 30, 2021. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.16% at December 31, 2020 to 0.10% at September 30, 2021. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company successfully liquidated the agricultural property it foreclosed upon during the first quarter of 2021 at a nominal loss. Net charge-offs of $159 thousand were recognized during the first nine months of 2021 compared to $20 thousand during the full year ended December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to total loans decreased from 1.42% (1.56% excluding PPP loans) at December 31, 2020 to 0.97% (1.01% excluding PPP loans) at September 30, 2021 due to a $3.3 million recovery for loan losses recognized during the first nine months of 2021. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for loan losses remained strong at more than 7 to 1 at September 30, 2021.
There were no COVID-related modifications in place as of September 30, 2021. Pursuant to interagency guidance, the Company has elected to not consider qualifying loans modified under the CARES Act as troubled debt restructurings.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and the allowance for loan losses to loans excluding PPP loans which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) further deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses, (ii) the effects of new outbreaks of COVID-19, including actions taken by governmental officials to curb the spread of the virus, and the resulting impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (iii) further public acceptance of the vaccines that were developed against the virus as well as the decisions of governmental agencies with respect to vaccines, including recommendations related to booster shots and requirements that seek to mandate that individuals receive or employers require that their employees receive the vaccine; (iv) those vaccines' efficacy against the virus, including new variants; (v) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas, (vi) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin, (vii) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, (viii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve, (ix) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, (x) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers, (xi) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets, (xii) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio, (xiii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (xiv) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, (xv) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels, (xvi) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy, (xvii) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments, (xviii) inadequate allowance for loan losses, (xix) results of regulatory examinations, (xx) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches, (xxi) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases, (xxii) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors, (xxiii) loss of key personnel, (xxiv) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, and (xxv) the negative impact of possible future inflationary pressures. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".
Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves East Tennessee through 5 branches located in Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses and high net worth individuals who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
Loans
$
11,471
10,548
$
32,835
30,921
Investment securities - taxable
625
455
1,693
1,118
Investment securities - tax exempt
95
89
262
159
Dividends and other
97
114
197
350
12,288
11,206
34,987
32,548
Interest expense
Savings
209
430
669
2,008
Interest bearing transaction accounts
97
88
244
453
Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more
84
533
516
1,817
Other time deposits
112
603
510
2,047
Total deposits
502
1,654
1,939
6,325
Senior debt
106
96
338
395
Subordinated debt
164
112
491
117
FHLB & FRB advances
119
110
338
304
891
1,972
3,106
7,141
Net interest income
11,397
9,234
31,881
25,407
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
200
2,505
(3,300)
7,500
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses
11,197
6,729
35,181
17,907
Noninterest income
Service charges and fee income
342
306
982
870
Bank owned life insurance
45
33
121
100
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
1
(5)
4
(5)
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
(10)
59
65
59
Gain on sale of loans
102
49
307
146
Impairment of premises and equipment
-
-
-
(44)
Wealth management
157
119
462
352
Swap fees
-
-
-
256
Other noninterest income
9
7
43
55
646
568
1,984
1,789
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
2,598
2,811
7,287
6,822
Occupancy
366
320
1,054
994
Furniture and equipment
120
104
394
318
Data processing
478
365
1,251
1,032
FDIC insurance
121
152
351
304
Office
178
145
523
432
Advertising
54
58
187
179
Professional fees
256
192
780
641
Real estate owned
120
281
131
294
Other noninterest expense
351
644
936
1,331
4,642
5,072
12,894
12,347
Income before income taxes
7,201
2,225
24,271
7,349
Income taxes
1,580
369
5,755
1,687
Net income
$
5,621
1,856
$
18,516
5,662
Net income available to common shareholders
$
5,574
1,856
$
18,402
5,662
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.90
0.30
$
2.96
0.91
Diluted
$
0.90
0.30
$
2.95
0.90
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
6,188,206
6,255,670
6,221,159
6,254,844
Diluted
6,201,777
6,266,429
6,229,165
6,269,814
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
12,393
$
9,546
$
14,287
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
121,565
98,296
58,081
Cash and cash equivalents
133,958
107,842
72,368
Investments available for sale
112,067
100,219
77,290
Equity securities
4,602
4,238
3,630
Loans held for sale
512
118
418
Loans receivable
1,011,624
993,946
935,482
Allowance for loans losses
(9,854)
(9,673)
(13,313)
Net loans receivable
1,001,770
984,273
922,169
Premises and equipment, net
16,059
14,949
11,438
Accrued interest receivable
2,810
3,000
4,247
Real estate owned
-
1,206
-
Bank owned life insurance
9,555
9,511
7,435
Restricted stock
5,951
5,951
2,951
Deferred tax assets, net
2,059
3,024
3,611
Other assets
4,635
3,818
4,413
Total assets
$
1,293,978
$
1,238,149
$
1,109,970
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing
$
314,426
$
290,305
$
208,250
Interest-bearing
622,846
613,871
585,631
Wholesale
107,712
86,196
128,015
Total deposits
1,044,984
990,372
921,896
FHLB / FRB borrowings
100,000
100,000
50,000
Senior debt, net
12,495
12,995
13,994
Subordinated debt, net
9,814
9,804
9,778
Accrued interest payable
258
427
495
Post-employment liabilities
3,223
3,145
2,992
Other liabilities
5,798
6,107
6,974
Total liabilities
1,176,572
1,122,850
1,006,129
Total shareholders' equity
117,406
115,299
103,841
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,293,978
$
1,238,149
$
1,109,970
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
5,621
1,856
$
18,516
5,662
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
(1)
5
(4)
5
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
10
(59)
(65)
(59)
Accretion of PPP fees, net
(1,026)
(29)
(2,695)
(715)
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
100
254
51
254
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
200
2,505
(3,300)
7,500
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
5
338
(85)
448
Tax effect of adjustments
186
(788)
1,594
(1,943)
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
5,095
4,082
$
14,012
11,152
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.90
0.30
$
2.95
0.90
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
(0.00)
0.00
(0.00)
0.00
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.00
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
Accretion of PPP fees, net
(0.17)
(0.00)
(0.43)
(0.11)
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
0.02
0.04
0.01
0.04
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.03
0.40
(0.53)
1.20
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.00
0.05
(0.01)
0.07
Tax effect of adjustments
0.03
(0.13)
0.26
(0.31)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.81
0.65
$
2.23
1.78
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
1.79%
0.64%
2.09%
0.70%
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.00%
-0.02%
-0.01%
-0.01%
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.33%
-0.01%
-0.30%
-0.09%
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
0.03%
0.09%
0.01%
0.03%
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.06%
0.87%
-0.37%
0.93%
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.00%
0.12%
-0.01%
0.06%
Tax effect of adjustments
0.06%
-0.27%
0.18%
-0.24%
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.62%
1.41%
1.58%
1.38%
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
19.22%
7.55%
22.20%
7.87%
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.00%
0.02%
0.00%
0.01%
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.03%
-0.24%
-0.08%
-0.08%
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-3.51%
-0.12%
-3.23%
-0.99%
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
0.34%
1.03%
0.06%
0.35%
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.68%
10.18%
-3.96%
10.43%
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.02%
1.37%
-0.10%
0.62%
Tax effect of adjustments
0.64%
-3.20%
1.91%
-2.70%
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
17.42%
16.60%
16.80%
15.51%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
38.55%
51.74%
38.07%
45.40%
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.00%
-0.02%
0.01%
0.01%
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
-0.04%
0.32%
0.08%
0.10%
Accretion of PPP fees, net
3.58%
-1.72%
3.44%
1.10%
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
-0.84%
-2.59%
-0.15%
-0.93%
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
-0.05%
-3.44%
0.26%
-1.65%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *
41.15%
43.98%
41.71%
43.94%
* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)
3.84%
3.30%
3.78%
3.27%
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.34%
-0.14%
-0.31%
-0.10%
Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)
3.51%
3.16%
3.47%
3.17%
Allowance to Non-PPP loans
Allowance to loans (GAAP)
0.97%
1.40%
0.97%
1.40%
Impact of PPP loans
0.03%
0.18%
0.03%
0.18%
Allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1.01%
1.58%
1.01%
1.58%
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (GAAP)
$
5,621
1,856
$
18,516
5,662
Income taxes
1,580
369
5,755
1,687
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
200
2,505
(3,300)
7,500
Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
7,401
4,730
$
20,971
14,849
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
$
1.79%
0.64%
$
2.09%
0.70%
Income taxes
0.50%
0.13%
0.65%
0.21%
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.06%
0.87%
-0.37%
0.93%
Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
$
2.36%
1.63%
$
2.36%
1.83%
(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale
$
972,008
11,471
4.68%
$
930,523
10,548
4.51%
Loans - tax exempt (2)
17,802
303
6.75%
-
-
0.00%
Investments - taxable
92,539
625
2.68%
66,667
455
2.72%
Investments - tax exempt (1)
15,078
120
3.16%
11,934
113
3.77%
Interest earning deposits
102,685
36
0.14%
63,311
44
0.28%
Other investments, at cost
10,667
61
2.27%
44,336
70
0.63%
Total interest-earning assets
1,210,779
12,616
4.13%
1,116,771
11,230
4.00%
Noninterest earning assets
43,967
40,644
Total assets
$
1,254,746
$
1,157,415
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
57,030
20
0.14%
$
21,549
9
0.17%
Savings accounts
328,837
209
0.25%
296,749
430
0.58%
Money market accounts
121,751
77
0.25%
62,520
80
0.51%
Retail time deposits
109,664
133
0.48%
196,357
883
1.79%
Wholesale time deposits
97,169
63
0.26%
109,651
252
0.91%
Total interest bearing deposits
714,451
502
0.28%
686,826
1,654
0.96%
Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances
100,000
119
0.47%
130,004
110
0.34%
Senior debt
12,750
106
3.30%
14,704
96
2.60%
Subordinated debt
9,804
164
6.64%
7,333
112
6.08%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
837,005
891
0.42%
838,867
1,972
0.94%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
290,634
211,516
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
10,131
8,642
Total liabilities
1,137,770
1,059,025
Total shareholders' equity
116,976
98,390
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,254,746
$
1,157,415
Tax-equivalent net interest income
11,725
9,258
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
373,774
$
277,904
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
145%
133%
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)
3.71%
3.07%
Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)
3.84%
3.30%
(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate
(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit
(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$
954,379
32,835
4.60%
$
882,320
30,921
4.68%
Loans - tax exempt (2)
7,010
354
6.75%
-
-
0.00%
Investments - taxable
82,490
1,693
2.71%
57,356
1,118
2.60%
Investments - tax exempt (1)
13,516
332
3.28%
7,205
201
3.73%
Interest earning deposits
76,221
61
0.11%
63,664
99
0.21%
Other investments, at cost
8,787
136
2.07%
30,148
251
1.11%
Total interest-earning assets
1,142,403
35,411
4.14%
1,040,693
32,590
4.18%
Noninterest earning assets
41,120
38,545
Total assets
$
1,183,523
$
1,079,238
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
40,799
39
0.13%
$
21,160
50
0.32%
Savings accounts
326,269
669
0.27%
289,461
2,008
0.93%
Money market accounts
96,607
204
0.28%
61,408
403
0.88%
Retail time deposits
130,979
773
0.79%
181,194
2,662
1.96%
Wholesale time deposits
107,795
254
0.32%
126,637
1,202
1.27%
Total interest bearing deposits
702,449
1,939
0.37%
679,860
6,325
1.24%
Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances
80,952
338
0.56%
95,889
304
0.42%
Senior debt
13,150
338
3.44%
15,176
395
3.48%
Subordinated debt
9,791
491
6.70%
2,933
117
5.33%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
806,342
3,106
0.52%
793,858
7,141
1.20%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
257,028
180,772
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
8,958
8,713
Total liabilities
1,072,328
983,343
Total shareholders' equity
111,195
95,895
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,183,523
$
1,079,238
Tax-equivalent net interest income
32,305
25,449
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
336,061
$
246,835
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
142%
131%
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)
3.63%
2.98%
Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)
3.78%
3.27%
(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate
(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit
(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets
Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2021
March 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
8,034
4,860
4,508
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
(2)
(1)
(55)
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
(74)
(1)
(1,016)
Accretion of PPP fees, net
(795)
(874)
695
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
(49)
-
98
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
(3,500)
-
4,230
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
(225)
135
(48)
Tax effect of adjustments
1,214
193
13
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
4,603
4,313
4,195
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
1.28
0.77
0.72
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.01)
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
(0.01)
(0.00)
(0.16)
Accretion of PPP fees, net
(0.13)
(0.14)
0.11
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
(0.01)
-
0.02
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
(0.56)
-
0.68
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
(0.04)
0.02
(0.01)
Tax effect of adjustments
0.19
0.03
0.00
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.73
0.69
0.67
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
2.75%
1.73%
1.60%
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.00%
0.00%
-0.02%
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
-0.03%
0.00%
-0.36%
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.27%
-0.31%
0.25%
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
-0.02%
0.00%
0.03%
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
-1.20%
0.00%
1.50%
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
-0.08%
0.05%
-0.02%
Tax effect of adjustments
0.42%
0.07%
0.00%
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.57%
1.53%
1.49%
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
29.00%
18.36%
17.82%
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
-0.01%
0.00%
-0.22%
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
-0.27%
0.00%
-4.02%
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-2.87%
-3.30%
2.75%
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
-0.18%
0.00%
0.39%
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
-12.63%
0.00%
16.72%
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
-0.81%
0.51%
-0.19%
Tax effect of adjustments
4.38%
0.73%
0.05%
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
16.62%
16.30%
16.58%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
35.87%
39.87%
42.49%
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.01%
N/M
N/M
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.24%
N/M
N/M
Accretion of PPP fees, net
2.39%
N/M
N/M
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
0.44%
N/M
N/M
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
2.01%
N/M
N/M
Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *
41.22%
42.85%
43.47%
* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.
Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)
3.79%
3.82%
3.74%
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.30%
-0.34%
-0.37%
Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)
3.49%
3.48%
3.37%
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (GAAP)
$
8,034
4,860
4,508
Income taxes
2,638
1,537
1,225
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
(3,500)
-
-
Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
7,172
6,397
5,733
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
$
2.75%
1.73%
1.60%
Income taxes
0.90%
0.55%
0.44%
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
-1.20%
0.00%
0.00%
Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
$
2.45%
2.27%
2.04%
