PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading premium children's wear brand Hanna Andersson has partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to create an 'Elf' holiday capsule inspired by the fan-favorite and holiday classic film, "Elf." The collection featuring Buddy the Elf, a character loved by kids and adults alike, will be available October 25th exclusively at HannaAndersson.com.

Hanna Andersson Partners With Warner Bros. Consumer Products on 'Elf' Holiday Collection, Launching October 25th

Designed in-house by the Hanna Andersson design team and inspired by iconic, fan-favorite scenes from the beloved holiday film, the 'Elf' capsule collection cuts across apparel and pajamas. Buddy the Elf's adventures are playfully featured on the brand's timeless silhouettes in family-friendly prints including an Elf-inspired rendition of their iconic traditional fair isle and famous striped patterns. Included in this collection are Hanna Andersson's classic Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified cotton matching family pajamas in fair isle for adults, kids, babies, and dogs, Buddy the Elf costume long john pajamas for adults and kids, and striped long john pajamas for kids featuring the film's title graphic. Kids apparel pieces for the collection include graphic sweatshirts and the fan-favorite girls' skater dress. Finally, the collection also features matching sweatshirts for kids and adults in the fair isle pattern.

"O.M.G. Buddy the Elf! We know him!" says Sally Pofcher, CEO of Hanna Andersson. "'Elf' is in the pantheon of truly great holiday films. The imagination, joy and humor you feel in every moment of Buddy's story has been brought to life within each element of our collection. We incorporated so many cherished scenes and characters into our Fair Isle pattern including Mr. Narwhal and Buddy's famous candy and syrup spaghetti, making this classic print extra special! At Hanna, we want the Holidays to be about imagination, joy and fun – 'Elf' the film, and this collection really embody that spirit."

The 'Elf' holiday collection is made with the Hanna Andersson principles that set the brand apart—iconic design that marries form and function for nonstop comfort, durable clothing designed for play and embracing the adventures of childhood, and a genuine commitment to sustainability. Each piece is crafted using organic OEKO-TEX certified cotton in "Hanna-me-down" quality that can be passed down from child to child and celebrated for multiple holiday seasons to come.

STYLES & PRICING:

'Elf Fairisle' Adult Warner Bros™ Elf Long John Top In Organic Cotton, $50

'Elf Fairisle' Adult Warner Bros™ Elf Long John Pant In Organic Cotton, $50

'Elf Fairisle' Women's Warner Bros™ Elf Long John Top In Organic Cotton, $50

'Elf Fairisle' Women's Warner Bros™ Elf Long John Pant In Organic Cotton, $50

'Elf Fairisle' Adult Warner Bros™ Elf Flannel PJ Pant, $50

'Elf Fairisle' Warner Bros™ Elf Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton, $50

'Elf Fairisle' Baby Warner Bros™ Elf Sleeper In Organic Cotton, $46

'Elf Fairisle' Warner Bros™ Elf Pet Johns In Organic Cotton, $34

'Buddy the Elf Stripe' Warner Bros™ Elf Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton, $50

'Buddy The Elf' Adult Warner Bros™ Elf Long John Top In Organic Cotton, $50

'Buddy The Elf' Adult Warner Bros™ Elf Long John Pant In Organic Cotton, $50

'Buddy The Elf' Warner Bros™ Elf Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton, $50

'Buddy The Elf' Warner Bros™ Elf Hat, $30

'Elf Fairisle' Adult Warner Bros™ Elf Sweatshirt In French Terry, $78

'Elf Fairisle' Warner Bros™ Elf Sweatshirt In French Terry, $48

'Elf Grey' Warner Bros™ Elf Sweatshirt In French Terry, $48

'Buddy The Elf' Warner Bros™ Elf Sweatshirt In French Terry, $48

'Elf Fairisle' Warner Bros™ Elf Rib Knit Dress, $52

LINK TO PURCHASE:

HI-RES PRODUCT IMAGERY:

ABOUT HANNA ANDERSSON:

Hanna Andersson was founded in 1983 and is a leading premium children's apparel and lifestyle brand committed to outfitting the adventure of childhood. Hanna Andersson is known for its iconic, globally recognized products with happy designs, Hanna-me-down quality, and construction details that eliminate the rub. The company's products are designed for children ages newborn to 12 years, with a complementary assortment of family apparel. Hanna Andersson reaches its customers through a seamless omnichannel platform encompassing e-commerce, catalog and brick-and-mortar retail stores. Known as the original maker of Family Matching Pajamas, Hanna Andersson has built a cult following and is a favorite amongst celebrities including Gabrielle Union, Kate Hudson, Kristen Bell, Taylor Swift, and Thomas Rhett. (www.hannaandersson.com)

ABOUT WARNER BROS CONSUMER PRODUCTS:

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by WarnerMedia's biggest franchises from DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

