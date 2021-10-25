First Responders Children's Foundation Announces The Full List Of First Responders Who Will Be Honored With Public Service Hero Awards At A Celebration Of First Responder Heroes - A 20th Anniversary Awards Gala & Concert Wednesday, October 27th At City Winery At Hudson River Park

First Responders Children's Foundation Announces The Full List Of First Responders Who Will Be Honored With Public Service Hero Awards At A Celebration Of First Responder Heroes - A 20th Anniversary Awards Gala & Concert Wednesday, October 27th At City Winery At Hudson River Park FRCF WILL PRESENT PUBLIC SERVICE HERO AWARDS TO STANDOUT POLICE OFFICERS, FIREFIGHTERS, PARAMEDICS/EMTs, NURSES, MEDICAL PERSONNEL, AND 911 DISPATCHERS FROM ACROSS THE UNITED STATES

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Responders Children's Foundation, the national non-profit organization that provides financial relief to the families of first responders who have been injured or killed in the line of duty, today announced the full list of honorees that will be awarded with a Public Service Hero Award at A Celebration of First Responder Heroes, the Foundation's 20th Anniversary Awards Gala and Concert, in tribute to National First Responders Day. All honorees have performed selfless acts of bravery every day in their commitment to public service and community safety – and each individual is a member of a first responder category: police officers, firefighters, paramedics/EMTs, nurses, medical personnel, and 911 dispatchers from across the United States. A Celebration of First Responder Heroes will be held on Wednesday, October 27th (National First Responders Day Eve) at City Winery, 25 11th Avenue at Hudson River Park - beginning with a cocktail reception at 6 PM followed by dinner, awards, and concert. The honorees are:

(PRNewsfoto/First Responders Children's Foundation)

NURSE: Amy O'Sullivan of Brooklyn, NY. Amy is an emergency room nurse who treated the very first COVID-19 patient in Brooklyn at the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. She then became ill and was intubated, but in a matter of weeks, she was back at work taking care of other people afflicted with the deadly virus. Mattel recently paid tribute to her selfless service by creating a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll in her likeness.

911 DISPATCHER: Gladys Mitchell of The Bronx, NY. As a NYPD 911 dispatcher, Ms. Mitchell's voice provided a lifeline for the City for 26 years. On September 11, 2001, Gladys mobilized the entire World Trade Center area dispatching emergency personnel to those most desperately in need, and she helped save many lives.

POLICE OFFICER: Sergeant Robert Zoubek of City of Park Falls, WI. Sergeant Zoubek responded to a fire and saved three lives despite no personal protection gear. The lives were saved before firefighters arrived, and during the rescues he battled smoke inhalation but refused to leave the scene until all people made it safely out of the building.

FIREFIGHTER: Michael Mire of Houston, TX. Assistant Fire Chief Michael Mire has demonstrated exceptional heroism in his fire services career.

PARAMEDIC / EMT: Michael Liverzani of Mamaroneck, NY. Mr. Liverzani has been a leader in emergency medical services, advanced life support, and disaster coordination. He responded to 9/11 and developed Cancer as a result of his service.

MEDICAL PERSONNEL: Guy Soumah of Troy, NY. Mr. Soumah is a hospital security guard and Patient Care Technician who contracted COVID-19 at work. The virus spread among his family, and his father died. Guy now supports his family and is applying to be a police officer in Albany, NY.

A Celebration of First Responder Heroes will feature music stars Billy F Gibbons (ZZ Top), Southside Johnny, Blind Boys of Alabama, Chris Janson, Lauren Alaina and Maddie & Tae. The gala event will also feature an all-star band led by Martin Guigui and virtual performances by Josh Turner, George Strait and Big and Rich. Select performances from the event will broadcast nationally across all iHeartMedia country stations during a one-hour special for Veteran's Day on November 11.

First Responders Children's Foundation will also be presenting its 2021 Corporate Hero Award to Rick Isaacson, CEO of SERVPRO, as well as honoring Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Mattel as its Toy Express Corporate Hero.

Donations can be made online at www.1stRCF.org or by texting CONCERT to 24365.

COVID safety protocols are in place at City Winery, and all attendees will be asked to present a physical or smartphone copy of their vaccine card.

About First Responders Children's Foundation

For 20 years, First Responders Children's Foundation has been providing college scholarships to the children of first responder parents who have been killed or injured in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports, promotes, and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by first responder organizations to benefit children or the communities in which they live. The First Responders Children's Foundation Emergency Response Fund provides financial assistance, PPE, and hotel accommodations to first responders on the frontlines of the pandemic. The Foundation also pays for funerals of first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice. More information about First Responders Children's Foundation is available at www.1stRCF.org . Follow First Responders Children's Foundation on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram @1stRCF

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Responders Children's Foundation