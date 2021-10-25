Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. to Join the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation at Dallas Cowboys' 'Salute to Service' Game, to Celebrate the Company's Long-Term Support and Raise Awareness for the Future National Museum and Its Mission Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria, will attend the halftime ceremony as a member of the museum foundation's board of directors

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that its executive chairman and founder, Joel S. Marcus, will join the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation at a special halftime ceremony during the Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos game on Sunday, November 7 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Representing Alexandria at the event, Mr. Marcus, who serves on the foundation's board of directors, will join other foundation board members, major museum donors and recipients of the Medal of Honor at the Salute to Service ceremony to increase visibility of and support for the future National Medal of Honor Museum to be located in Arlington, Texas. The Salute to Service game is part of the National Football League's year-round initiative to honor, empower and connect the nation's service members, veterans and their families.

"Alexandria is immensely proud to support the National Medal of Honor Museum, and we share its deep commitment to honor the legacies of our nation's greatest heroes," said Mr. Marcus. "An estimated 40 million individuals have served in the United States Armed Forces since the Civil War, but fewer than 3,600 people have received the Medal of Honor — our country's highest award for military valor in combat. We all have a responsibility to ensure their extraordinary stories of service, selflessness and sacrifice finally have a permanent home on the national stage. The future museum in Arlington will be that home where visitors can go to contemplate the virtue of putting country before self. It will serve to inspire Americans for generations to come."

"We are deeply grateful to work closely with partners like Joel and Alexandria, who share our mission to commemorate the stories of our Medal of Honor recipients, unite Americans around what it means to be patriotic and inspire us to find the hero within ourselves," said Christopher J. Cassidy, president and chief executive officer of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation. "Since Joel was appointed to the foundation's board of directors in 2019, he has been a tremendous asset in helping us expand our fundraising efforts and shape our vision for the museum. His leadership and passion continue to help us realize our collective goal to honor the country's Medal of Honor recipients with a national museum."

In October 2019, the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation concluded a nationwide search for the best place to build this historic museum. The city of Arlington in Texas was selected due in part to its volume of annual visitors, central location in the United States and a 5-acre lot located between the AT&T Stadium and the Globe Life Field. Funded principally through donations from the private sector, the foundation has raised $115 million toward its $185 million fundraising goal for the museum, which will break ground in early 2022 and begin welcoming visitors in 2024.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® urban office REIT, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech and technology companies through our venture capital platform.

The National Medal of Honor Museum, Monument and Leadership Institute will inspire Americans by honoring and preserving the history of the highest military decoration awarded for valor in combat. Serving as a national landmark — and located in America's heartland in Arlington, Texas — the Museum will provide an unrivaled visitor experience and illustrate the historical thread of sacrifice, patriotism and courage that runs through all U.S. military service members, past and present. Beyond its state-of-the-art, interactive experiences, a critical part of the Museum's mission will be to use the stories of Medal of Honor recipients to inspire their fellow Americans and motivate them to be their best selves.

A National Monument in Washington, D.C., will commemorate the service and sacrifice of the bravest and most decorated members of the U.S. Armed Forces. To be located in the nation's capital, it will give all Americans the opportunity to reflect on the courage and patriotism that safeguard freedom and democracy. For more information please visit the National Medal of Honor Museum website or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

