West Village Cabaret Landmark Finally Reopens

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After an 18-month hiatus — the longest in its storied 70-year history — the stage lights are back on at The Duplex Cabaret and Piano Bar, a staple of West Village nightlife and a mainstay in the Cabaret world.

The Duplex Cabaret and Piano Bar

On Thursday, October 28 — in partnership with Bacardi — The Duplex will relaunch its famous Cabaret Theatre as Wallmans, a space where you have opportunities to enjoy a classic cocktail while watching up-and-coming talent on the stage that launched the careers of countless Broadway legends including Barbara Streisand, Joan Rivers and Nathan Lane.

Ownership capitalized on the unplanned break by updating the venue with an outdoor patio garnished with rainbow lighting, plus an awning and Plexiglas walls to protect patrons from inclement weather. Inside, you'll find our world famous piano bar, open to those looking for a chance to sing with the city's finest piano players, or for those who've just come to hear the Broadway caliber talent. A flight of stairs leads you to another bar and dance club featuring lights and smoke machines. The Art Deco redesign of the theatre with plush vintage furniture and lush red curtains evokes a Prohibition-era speakeasy, right down to its hidden location. (A hint: look behind the painting.)

We welcome locals, tourists, and the curious to the reopening of our iconic space on October 28 — and whether you're a regular or a newcomer, we couldn't be more excited to see you. Our guests come from around the world to join us for a song, a dance and a drink. If you're on the corner of Christopher Street and Seventh Avenue in the heart of the West Village and hear the sounds of a tambourine and a piano drifting over the din of traffic, you've found us…and our doors are open again!

Event Date: Thursday, October 28

Time: 7:30pm

Address: 61 Christopher Street, NYC. Good vibes and vaccination required.

About the Duplex Cabaret and Piano Bar

The Duplex Cabaret and Piano Bar has been a staple of West Village nightlife and a mainstay in the Cabaret circuit for 70 years. Our clientele come from all over the world to hear the Broadway-caliber talent in our famous piano bar. We are thrilled that after 18 long months, our doors are finally re-open.

Media Contact

Kayla King

kayla@theduplex.com

(315) 317-6654

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Duplex