Rare Car Enthusiast and Hair Care Icon, Angus Mitchell, Hosts EMA's Green Carpet Environmental Media Awards at Gearbox LA

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday October 16, 2021, Angus Mitchell, Co-owner of the John Paul Mitchell Systems® empire, opened the doors of his expansive 13,000 square foot space, Gearbox LA, in Van Nuys, CA, to welcome environmental enthusiasts, celebrities, activists, and invited guests to celebrate the 2021 EMA Green Carpet Environmental Media Awards Gala.

Angus Mitchell, Hosts EMA's Green Carpet Environmental Media Awards at Gearbox LA. Angus Mitchell Pictured with EMA's CEO Debbie Levin

As an advocate for human rights, ecological preservation, and environmental research, Angus, a sitting board member for EMA, was thrilled to host this event at Gearbox LA, home of his impressive car collection, on none other than his birthday.

"EMA's mission is to provide a unified voice for our planet through entertainment, storytelling, and education," said Mitchell. "I am honored to have played a part in getting to celebrate these positive, forward-thinking, solution-oriented efforts and couldn't think of a better way to ring in my next year of life!"

This year's EMA Green Carpet Environmental Media Awards Gala was hosted by actor and philanthropist Jeff Goldblum. The evening's cuisine was provided by Beyond Meat, a plant-based, vegan meat company who champion tasty & better for you and for our planet food products.

Celebrities in attendance at the gala included DJ Samantha Ronson, EMA Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Ed Begley Jr., EMA Global Justice Award Honoree Hip Hop Caucus, EMA Innovator Award honorees Karla Welch and Sasha Markova, actress Zooey Deschanel, actress Sarah Paulson, actress Julianne Hough, and more!

About Gearbox LA:

Gearbox LA, located in Van Nuys, CA. is home to Angus Mitchell's private collection of cars. This collection is a rare find where many of the cars have been custom created and designed by Noel Romeo and Angus Mitchell himself.

