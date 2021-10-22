International Speaker and Success Coach, Summer Dey, is Helping Women Around the World Push Through Limitations of Fear and Step Into Their Power

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer Dey, a highly sought-after International Speaker and Success Coach, is stepping out on stages across the globe to empower, embolden, and inspire women to break free of the unproductiveness and paralyzation of fear and step into the bold faith that is hidden just below the surface waiting to be unlocked so that they can walk out the destiny God is calling them to.

From helping women discover new ways to expand their borders, teaching them implementable tools to leave their past behind and focus on the future, to finally lay hold of the freedom that comes with living in faith with Christ, to making inspiring addresses around the world which help women live more rewarding lives and fruitful marriages, Summer has spoken to and motivated thousands of people on platforms all over the world. She uses her voice and her influence to "set captives free" and ignite vision, passion, and purpose in all women.

"I have to coach!" said Summer Dey. "Because everything inside of me desires to pull greatness out of the women I work with whose limiting beliefs are keeping them stuck and holding them back from reaching the lives they've always dreamed of."

In 2020, God called Summer Dey to lead 6,700 women in reading the Bible cover to cover. This inspired her to publish a cover-to-cover Bible Study Journal that was released this past summer and hit #1 new release in Christian Devotionals on Amazon the month it came out. She is now leading a second group of almost 8,000 women through the Bible cover to cover in her free private Facebook group.

To meet the woman who is changing lives on a daily basis with her powerful and enlightening message of turning Fear into Faith, you can join Summer's next event in central Texas, January 28-30, 2022, where she'll be delivering three days of life-changing teachings, fellowship, and activities to help her guests breakthrough fear. Attend at your own risk … that your life could be transformed by Summer Dey and by the community of women whose lives have been forever impacted by her ripple!

For more information on Summer's upcoming events and how you can have your life transformed visit www.summerdey.com .

