TIAA Appoints Stephen Tisdalle Chief Brand and Demand Generation Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA, a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions, appointed Stephen Tisdalle to the newly created role of Chief Brand and Demand Generation Officer.

Tisdalle joins on November 22 from State Street Global Advisors, where he was Chief Marketing Officer of the $4 trillion global asset manager. At TIAA he will be responsible for brand and advertising strategy and execution, creative services, paid and social media and all marketing for TIAA's institutional, wealth advisor and consumer channels. Tisdalle will report to Chief Marketing Officer Marty Willis.

"Stephen is a creative visionary who will ensure that TIAA captivates people working in higher education and other purpose-driven professions so we can educate them about the opportunity they have to secure the peace of mind that comes from creating lifetime income," said TIAA President and CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett. "Our company's mission has never been more important, and we are very fortunate to have Stephen's talents and passions driving our engagement with retirement clients and savers."

At State Street Global Advisors, Tisdalle led a global marketing organization responsible for brand and advertising, client and product campaigns, digital strategy, websites, social media and internal and external communications across all channels. He and his team created the multi-award-winning Fearless Girl campaign that spotlighted the benefits of women in corporate leadership roles and was vividly embodied by the bronze sculpture near the New York Stock Exchange. He was also a member of the firm's Executive Management Group.

Prior to joining State Street, Tisdalle was Head of Marketing for OppenheimerFunds and a Managing Director at Ogilvy, directing marketing strategy for some of the agency's largest client relationships, including BlackRock, British Airways and IBM. He also served as Head of Saffron Brand Consultants, where he implemented brand strategies for Goldman Sachs, Bain & Co, KPMG and Swiss Re.

"For more than 100 years, TIAA has served people we all depend on to educate us, care for our health, undertake life-saving research, administer our government agencies and nurture our cultural institutions, and I could not be prouder to join this iconic company," said Tisdalle. "I'm committed to helping TIAA expand its reach and impact at a time when so many people are worried they will not have enough money to retire."

Tisdalle earned a master's in History from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a bachelor's, with honors, from the University of British Columbia. A naturalized American, he was born in Canada and spent his early childhood in Zambia.

