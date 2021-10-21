US & Russia Continue To Dominate Global Mineral Fiber Ceiling Tile Market

CLEVELAND, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mineral fiber tiles are the most widely used ceiling product in the world, and the US and Russia are by far the most intensive users of these products, finds a new Freedonia Group analysis.

In both countries, there remains a strong preference for mineral fiber ceiling tiles over drywall, which is the dominant ceiling covering throughout the world. However, the quality of tiles installed varies significantly between the two countries:

More than half of the installed stock of mineral fiber ceiling tiles in Russia are low-end tiles, mainly imported from China .

In the US, a significant stock of high-end, high noise reduction coefficient (NRC) mineral fiber tiles exists and continues to expand in tandem with rising office and institutional renovation. As building owners improve office space to attract new tenants, older ceiling tiles will be replaced by more aesthetically pleasing products.

South Korea Approaches Size of Russian Mineral Fiber Tile Market in Volume Terms

The US and Russia are projected to remain the market leaders in volume terms for mineral fiber tiles going forward, although South Korea is projected to reach demand levels in volume terms similar to those in Russia in 2025. However, South Korea will far surpass the Russian market in value terms due to the use of much higher quality tiles.

Global Ceiling Tile Market to Rise 4.4% Annually Through 2025

Global demand for ceiling tiles is forecast to reach $5.3 billion in 2025. While the market will continue to be restrained by the popularity of drywall and building plaster in residential applications in most regions – as well as in many nonresidential applications in developing countries – factors supporting market growth will include:

global design trends favoring enhanced acoustics and aesthetics in nonresidential buildings, resulting in a shift away from drywall and building plaster to ceiling tiles

rapid advances in new nonresidential building construction in China , India , and Indonesia , as these countries are starting to shift away from drywall ceiling coverings to ceiling tiles

rising nonresidential renovation activity in the US and Western Europe , particularly in office and institutional buildings

rising use of decorative wood and metal ceiling tiles in residential renovation projects – on ceilings as well as on walls and other surfaces – in North America and Western Europe

rising nonresidential construction activity in South Korea , as the country is increasingly using ceiling tiles in both new and renovation applications

Global Ceiling Tiles analyzes global ceiling tile (i.e., ceiling panel) demand by product and market. Historical data are provided in US dollars and square meters for 2010, 2015, and 2020, and forecasts are presented for 2025 and 2030.

Products:

mineral fiber, including mineral wool and fiberglass

metal

wood, vinyl-faced gypsum, and other materials, including vinyl and polystyrene

Markets:

residential buildings

nonresidential buildings

