Kristin Dabney Joins Decisions as Vice President of Human Resources

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions, the global software standard for America's greatest brands, announced Kristin Dabney joined the company as a new Vice President, leading Human Resources. Kristin will focus on people, who make Decisions special.

"Decisions is built on the strength, the character, and the commitment of people," said CEO Bob Irwin. "Our people-first, product-centric, straight talk culture is the foundation of our success. Kristin's commitment to people, extensive experience, and enthusiasm for leadership make her a perfect fit for us."

Kristin is responsible for hiring, guiding, and nurturing the growth of Decisions people across the globe. "Decisions demonstrates passion for people," Kristin said. "Our product is built for people, our customers, who know how to solve problems and need our tool to bring their solutions to life. Our product exists because of our people, the people who bring our product to life and empower our customers to do great things. I look forward to leveraging my experience to empower the people of Decisions to reach their full potential."

Kristin joined Decisions from Acendre, where she led Human Resources. Prior to Acendre, she was a Human Resources leader at Community Brands and SS&C Primatics. Kristin is a proud graduate of the Oklahoma Baptist University.

About Decisions

Decisions, one complete solution for all your software needs, is the global software standard for Fortune 2000 financial services and healthcare companies in America. Whether writing your own applications or using ours and whether building your own automations or using ours, Decisions is the global software standard for America's greatest brands. Please visit Decisions.com to learn more

