KeyCorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income Of $616 Million, Or $.65 Per Diluted Common Share

CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $616 million, or $.65 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2021. This compared to $698 million, or $.72 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $397 million, or $.41 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020.
Our results this quarter continue to reflect the strength of our distinctive business model, strong risk management practices, and significant momentum from recent investments in teammates and digital capabilities.
We delivered positive operating leverage with record third quarter revenue, reflecting broad-based growth across our businesses. We continue to add and deepen relationships in both our consumer and commercial businesses. Importantly, we achieved record consumer loan originations and record investment banking results for the quarter.
Our strong risk culture and disciplined underwriting practices continue to result in positive credit trends. Credit quality remained strong this quarter, with lower nonperforming loans and net charge-offs as a percent of loans of 11 basis points. In the third quarter, we entered into an accelerated share repurchase program which was supported by capital relief generated from the sale of our nonstrategic indirect auto loan portfolio. We remain committed to our capital priorities and maximizing stakeholder value.
- Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO
Selected Financial Highlights
dollars in millions, except per share data
Change 3Q21 vs.
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$
616
$
698
$
397
(11.7)
%
55.2
%
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per
.65
.72
.41
(9.7)
58.5
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)
18.55
%
21.34
%
12.19
%
N/A
N/A
Return on average total assets from continuing operations
1.41
1.63
1.00
N/A
N/A
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)
9.6
9.9
9.5
N/A
N/A
Book value at period end
$
16.82
$
16.75
$
16.25
.4
%
3.5
%
Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations
2.47
%
2.52
%
2.62
%
N/A
N/A
(a)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(b)
September 30, 2021 ratio is estimated.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue
dollars in millions
Change 3Q21 vs.
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
Net interest income (TE)
$
1,025
$
1,023
$
1,006
.2
%
1.9
%
Noninterest income
797
750
681
6.3
17.0
Total revenue
$
1,822
$
1,773
$
1,687
2.8
%
8.0
%
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Noninterest Income
dollars in millions
Change 3Q21 vs.
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
Trust and investment services income
$
129
$
133
$
128
(3.0)
%
.8
%
Investment banking and debt placement fees
235
217
146
8.3
61.0
Service charges on deposit accounts
91
83
77
9.6
18.2
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
37
36
38
2.8
(2.6)
Corporate services income
69
55
51
25.5
35.3
Cards and payments income
111
113
114
(1.8)
(2.6)
Corporate-owned life insurance income
33
30
30
10.0
10.0
Consumer mortgage income
33
26
51
26.9
(35.3)
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
34
44
18
(22.7)
88.9
Other income
25
13
28
92.3
(10.7)
Total noninterest income
$
797
$
750
$
681
6.3
%
17.0
%
Noninterest Expense
dollars in millions
Change 3Q21 vs.
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
Personnel expense
$
640
$
623
$
588
2.7
%
8.8
%
Nonpersonnel expense
472
453
449
4.2
5.1
Total noninterest expense
$
1,112
$
1,076
$
1,037
3.3
%
7.2
%
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Average Loans
dollars in millions
Change 3Q21 vs.
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
Commercial and industrial (a)
$
49,868
$
51,808
$
57,067
(3.7)
%
(12.6)
%
Other commercial loans
19,362
19,034
19,677
1.7
(1.6)
Total consumer loans
30,908
29,972
28,175
3.1
9.7
Total loans
$
100,138
$
100,814
$
104,919
(.7)
%
(4.6)
%
(a)
Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $137 million, $132 million, and $129 million of assets from commercial credit cards at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
Average Deposits
dollars in millions
Change 3Q21 vs.
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
Non-time deposits
$
142,537
$
139,480
$
127,347
2.2
%
11.9
%
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,975
2,212
3,862
(10.7)
(48.9)
Other time deposits
2,404
2,630
3,735
(8.6)
(35.6)
Total deposits
$
146,916
$
144,322
$
134,944
1.8
%
8.9
%
Cost of total deposits
.04
%
.05
%
.16
%
N/A
N/A
N/A = Not Applicable
ASSET QUALITY
dollars in millions
Change 3Q21 vs.
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
Net loan charge-offs
$
29
$
22
$
128
31.8
%
(77.3)
%
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.11
%
.09
%
.49
%
N/A
N/A
Nonperforming loans at period end
$
554
$
694
$
834
(20.2)
(33.6)
Nonperforming assets at period end
599
738
1,003
(18.8)
(40.3)
Allowance for loan and lease losses
1,084
1,220
1,730
(11.1)
(37.3)
Allowance for credit losses
1,236
1,372
1,938
(9.9)
(36.2)
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
195.7
%
175.8
%
207.4
%
N/A
N/A
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
223.1
197.7
232.4
N/A
N/A
Provision for credit losses
$
(107)
$
(222)
$
160
(51.8)
%
(166.9)
%
N/A = Not Applicable
CAPITAL
Capital Ratios
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2020
Common Equity Tier 1 (a)
9.6
%
9.9
%
9.5
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
10.9
11.3
10.9
Total risk based capital (a)
12.7
13.2
13.3
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
7.0
7.4
7.8
Leverage (a)
8.4
8.7
8.7
(a)
September 30, 2021 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
(b)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding
in thousands
Change 3Q21 vs.
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
Shares outstanding at beginning of period
960,276
972,587
975,947
(1.3)
%
(1.6)
%
Open market repurchases, repurchases under the accelerated repurchase
(29,923)
(13,304)
(1)
124.9
N/M
Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations)
191
993
259
(80.8)
(26.3)
Shares outstanding at end of period
930,544
960,276
976,205
(3.1)
%
(4.7)
%
N/M = Not Meaningful
LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS
Major Business Segments
dollars in millions
Change 3Q21 vs.
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
Revenue from continuing operations (TE)
Consumer Bank
$
870
$
852
$
864
2.1
%
.7
%
Commercial Bank
891
873
811
2.1
9.9
Other (a)
61
48
12
27.1
N/M
Total
$
1,822
$
1,773
$
1,687
2.8
%
8.0
%
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
Consumer Bank
$
241
$
257
$
229
(6.2)
%
5.2
%
Commercial Bank
384
433
173
(11.3)
122.0
Other (a)
18
34
22
(47.1)
(18.2)
Total
$
643
$
724
$
424
(11.2)
%
51.7
%
(a)
Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful
Consumer Bank
dollars in millions
Change 3Q21 vs.
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$
582
$
599
$
598
(2.8)
%
(2.7)
%
Noninterest income
288
253
266
13.8
8.3
Total revenue (TE)
870
852
864
2.1
.7
Provision for credit losses
(38)
(70)
(3)
45.7
N/M
Noninterest expense
591
584
567
1.2
4.2
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
317
338
300
(6.2)
5.7
Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments
76
81
71
(6.2)
7.0
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$
241
$
257
$
229
(6.2)
%
5.2
%
Average balances
Loans and leases
$
39,796
$
40,598
$
38,354
(2.0)
%
3.8
%
Total assets
42,981
43,818
43,304
(1.9)
(.7)
Deposits
89,156
88,412
82,829
.8
7.6
Assets under management at period end
$
52,867
$
51,013
$
43,949
3.6
%
20.3
%
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Additional Consumer Bank Data
dollars in millions
Change 3Q21 vs.
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$
105
$
104
$
100
1.0
%
5.0
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
56
48
44
16.7
27.3
Cards and payments income
62
62
55
—
12.7
Consumer mortgage income
33
26
51
26.9
(35.3)
Other noninterest income
32
13
16
146.2
100.0
Total noninterest income
$
288
$
253
$
266
13.8
%
8.3
%
Average deposit balances
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$
56,353
$
56,038
$
52,539
.6
%
7.3
%
Savings deposits
6,749
6,523
5,168
3.5
30.6
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,846
2,083
3,550
(11.4)
(48.0)
Other time deposits
2,398
2,616
3,701
(8.3)
(35.2)
Noninterest-bearing deposits
21,810
21,152
17,872
3.1
22.0
Total deposits
$
89,156
$
88,412
$
82,830
.8
%
7.6
%
Other data
Branches
1,000
1,014
1,077
Automated teller machines
1,316
1,329
1,388
Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (3Q21 vs. 3Q20)
- Net income attributable to Key of $241 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $229 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $16 million, compared to the third quarter of 2020, driven by the lower interest rate environment, partially offset by strong consumer mortgage balance sheet growth and fees related to PPP loans
- Average loans and leases increased $1.4 billion, or 3.8%, from the third quarter of 2020, driven by growth in consumer mortgage, partially offset by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio
- Average deposits increased $6.3 billion, or 7.6%, from the third quarter of 2020, driven by retention of consumer stimulus payments and relationship growth
- Provision for credit losses decreased $35 million, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit and was driven by improvements in expected economic conditions and continued strength in client credit quality
- Noninterest income increased $22 million, or 8.3%, from the year ago quarter, driven by higher service charges on deposit accounts and cards and payments income, partially offset by lower consumer mortgage income, due to lower gain on sale margins
- Noninterest expense increased $24 million, or 4.2%, from the year ago quarter, driven by higher production-related incentives and support expenses related to higher loan volumes
Commercial Bank
dollars in millions
Change 3Q21 vs.
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$
414
$
418
$
427
(1.0)
%
(3.0)
%
Noninterest income
477
455
384
4.8
24.2
Total revenue (TE)
891
873
811
2.1
9.9
Provision for credit losses
(69)
(131)
150
(47.3)
(146.0)
Noninterest expense
470
451
447
4.2
5.1
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
490
553
214
(11.4)
129.0
Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments
106
120
41
(11.7)
158.5
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$
384
$
433
$
173
(11.3)
%
122.0
%
Average balances
Loans and leases
$
59,914
$
59,953
$
66,378
(.1)
%
(9.7)
%
Loans held for sale
1,190
1,341
1,383
(11.3)
(14.0)
Total assets
69,285
69,101
74,530
0.3
(7.0)
Deposits
56,546
54,814
51,585
3.2
%
9.6
%
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful
Additional Commercial Bank Data
dollars in millions
Change 3Q21 vs.
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$
24
$
27
$
28
(11.1)
%
(14.3)
Investment banking and debt placement fees
234
215
146
8.8
60.3
%
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
37
35
38
5.7
(2.6)
Corporate services income
63
47
44
34.0
43.2
Service charges on deposit accounts
34
34
33
—
3.0
Cards and payments income
44
49
60
(10.2)
(26.7)
Payments and services income
141
130
137
8.5
2.9
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
34
44
18
(22.7)
88.9
Other noninterest income
7
4
17
75.0
(58.8)
Total noninterest income
$
477
$
455
$
384
4.8
%
24.2
%
N/M = Not Meaningful
Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (3Q21 vs. 3Q20)
- Net income attributable to Key of $384 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $173 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $13 million, compared to the third quarter of 2020, as lower average loan balances offset fees related to PPP loans
- Average loan and lease balances decreased $6.5 billion, compared to the third quarter of 2020, driven by lower commercial and industrial line draws and PPP loan forgiveness
- Average deposit balances increased $5.0 billion, or 9.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2020, driven by growth in targeted relationships and the impact of government programs
- Provision for credit losses decreased $219 million, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit and was driven by expected improvements in economic conditions
- Noninterest income increased $93 million, from the year-ago quarter, driven by elevated investment banking client activity and commercial mortgage servicing fees, partially offset by lower cards and payments income as individuals roll off unemployment benefits
- Noninterest expense increased by $23 million, or 5.1%, from the third quarter of 2020, driven by higher production-related incentives related to strong revenue production
KeyCorp
Third Quarter 2021
Financial Supplement
Page
12
Financial Highlights
14
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
16
Consolidated Balance Sheets
17
Consolidated Statements of Income
18
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
20
Noninterest Expense
20
Personnel Expense
21
Loan Composition
21
Loans Held for Sale Composition
21
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
22
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
23
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
23
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
23
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
24
Line of Business Results
Financial Highlights
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2020
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$
1,025
$
1,023
$
1,006
Noninterest income
797
750
681
Total revenue (TE)
1,822
1,773
1,687
Provision for credit losses
(107)
(222)
160
Noninterest expense
1,112
1,076
1,037
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
643
724
424
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
2
5
4
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
645
729
428
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
616
698
397
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
2
5
4
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
618
703
401
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$
.65
$
.73
$
.41
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.66
.73
.41
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution
.65
.72
.41
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)
.65
.73
.41
Cash dividends declared
.185
.185
.185
Book value at period end
16.82
16.75
16.25
Tangible book value at period end
13.80
13.81
13.32
Market price at period end
21.62
20.65
11.93
Performance ratios
From continuing operations:
Return on average total assets
1.41
%
1.63
%
1.00
%
Return on average common equity
15.28
%
17.54
9.98
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
18.55
21.34
12.19
Net interest margin (TE)
2.47
2.52
2.62
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
60.2
59.9
60.6
From consolidated operations:
Return on average total assets
1.41
1.64
%
1.00
%
Return on average common equity
15.33
17.67
10.08
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
18.61
21.49
12.31
Net interest margin (TE)
2.46
2.55
2.62
Loan to deposit (c)
66.5
70.4
77.2
Capital ratios at period end
Key shareholders' equity to assets
9.4
%
9.9
%
10.4
%
Key common shareholders' equity to assets
8.4
8.9
9.3
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
7.0
7.4
7.8
Common Equity Tier 1 (d)
9.6
9.9
9.5
Tier 1 risk-based capital (d)
10.9
11.3
10.9
Total risk-based capital (d)
12.7
13.2
13.3
Leverage (d)
8.4
8.7
8.7
Asset quality — from continuing operations
Net loan charge-offs
$
29
$
22
$
128
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
.11
%
.09
%
.49
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$
1,084
$
1,220
$
1,730
Allowance for credit losses
1,236
1,372
1,938
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.10
%
1.21
%
1.68
%
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.25
1.36
1.88
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
195.7
175.8
207.4
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
223.1
197.7
232.4
Nonperforming loans at period-end
$
554
$
694
$
834
Nonperforming assets at period-end
599
738
1,003
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.56
%
.69
%
.81
%
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
.61
.73
.97
Trust assets
Assets under management
$
52,867
$
51,013
$
43,949
Other data
Average full-time equivalent employees
17,009
17,003
17,097
Branches
1,000
1,014
1,077
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
$
9
$
6
$
6
Financial Highlights (continued)
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Nine months ended
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$
3,060
$
3,020
Noninterest income
2,285
1,850
Total revenue (TE)
5,345
4,870
Provision for credit losses
(422)
1,001
Noninterest expense
3,259
2,981
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
1,985
754
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
11
7
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
1,996
761
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
1,905
674
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
11
7
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
1,916
681
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$
1.99
$
.70
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
.01
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
2.00
.70
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution
1.98
.69
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution
.01
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)
1.99
.70
Cash dividends paid
.56
.56
Performance ratios
From continuing operations:
Return on average total assets
1.50
%
.63
%
Return on average common equity
15.98
5.75
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
19.43
7.06
Net interest margin (TE)
2.53
2.78
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
60.1
60.2
From consolidated operations:
Return on average total assets
1.50
%
.63
%
Return on average common equity
16.07
5.81
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
19.54
7.13
Net interest margin (TE)
2.52
2.78
Asset quality — from continuing operations
Net loan charge-offs
$
165
$
308
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.22
%
.40
%
Other data
Average full-time equivalent employees
17,034
16,758
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
22
21
(a)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(b)
The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(c)
Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.
(d)
September 30, 2021, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(dollars in millions)
The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."
The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.
The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.
The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2020
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end
Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
17,510
$
17,941
$
17,722
Less: Intangible assets (a)
2,814
2,828
2,862
Preferred Stock (b)
1,856
1,856
1,856
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
12,840
$
13,257
$
13,004
Total assets (GAAP)
$
187,035
$
181,115
$
170,540
Less: Intangible assets (a)
2,814
2,828
2,862
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
184,221
$
178,287
$
167,678
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)
6.97
%
7.44
%
7.76
%
Pre-provision net revenue
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
1,016
$
1,017
$
1,000
$
3,038
$
2,999
Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
9
6
6
22
21
Noninterest income
797
750
681
2,285
1,850
Less: Noninterest expense
1,112
1,076
1,037
3,259
2,981
Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
$
710
$
697
$
650
$
2,086
$
1,889
Average tangible common equity
Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
17,899
$
17,859
$
17,730
$
17,843
$
17,545
Less: Intangible assets (average) (c)
2,823
2,840
2,870
2,834
2,886
Preferred stock (average)
1,900
1,900
1,900
1,900
1,900
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
13,176
$
13,119
$
12,960
$
13,109
$
12,759
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)
$
616
$
698
$
397
$
1,905
$
674
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
13,176
13,119
12,960
13,109
12,759
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
18.55
%
21.34
%
12.19
%
19.43
%
7.06
%
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)
$
618
$
703
$
401
$
1,916
$
681
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
13,176
13,119
12,960
13,109
12,759
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP)
18.61
%
21.49
%
12.31
%
19.54
%
7.13
%
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
(dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2020
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
Cash efficiency ratio
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
1,112
$
1,076
$
1,037
$
3,259
$
2,981
Less: Intangible asset amortization
15
14
15
44
50
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$
1,097
$
1,062
$
1,022
$
3,215
$
2,931
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
1,016
$
1,017
$
1,000
$
3,038
$
2,999
Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
9
6
6
22
21
Noninterest income
797
750
681
2,285
1,850
Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)
$
1,822
$
1,773
$
1,687
$
5,345
$
4,870
Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
60.2
%
59.9
%
60.6
%
60.1
%
60.2
%
(a)
For the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, intangible assets exclude $3 million, $4 million, and $5 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables.
(b)
Net of capital surplus.
(c)
For the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, average intangible assets exclude $3 million, $4 million, and $5 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, average intangible assets exclude $4 million and $6 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables
GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in millions)
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2020
Assets
Loans
$
98,609
$
100,730
$
103,081
Loans held for sale
1,805
1,537
1,724
Securities available for sale
40,594
34,638
26,895
Held-to-maturity securities
8,423
6,175
8,384
Trading account assets
902
851
733
Short-term investments
19,608
20,460
14,148
Other investments
607
635
620
Total earning assets
170,548
165,026
155,585
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,084)
(1,220)
(1,730)
Cash and due from banks
763
792
956
Premises and equipment
678
785
765
Goodwill
2,673
2,673
2,664
Other intangible assets
144
159
203
Corporate-owned life insurance
4,312
4,304
4,274
Accrued income and other assets
8,404
7,966
7,084
Discontinued assets
597
630
739
Total assets
$
187,035
181,115
170,540
Liabilities
Deposits in domestic offices:
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$
87,242
$
85,242
$
80,791
Savings deposits
7,259
6,993
5,585
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,890
2,064
3,345
Other time deposits
2,315
2,493
3,450
Total interest-bearing deposits
98,706
96,792
93,171
Noninterest-bearing deposits
53,225
49,280
43,575
Total deposits
151,931
146,072
136,746
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
228
211
213
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
767
723
818
Accrued expense and other liabilities
3,434
2,957
2,356
Long-term debt
13,165
13,211
12,685
Total liabilities
169,525
163,174
152,818
Equity
Preferred stock
1,900
1,900
1,900
Common shares
1,257
1,257
1,257
Capital surplus
6,141
6,232
6,263
Retained earnings
14,133
13,689
12,375
Treasury stock, at cost
(5,876)
(5,287)
(4,940)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(45)
150
867
Key shareholders' equity
17,510
17,941
17,722
Noncontrolling interests
—
—
—
Total equity
17,510
17,941
17,722
Total liabilities and equity
$
187,035
$
181,115
$
170,540
Common shares outstanding (000)
930,544
960,276
976,205
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2020
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
Interest income
Loans
$
882
$
888
$
927
$
2,659
$
2,933
Loans held for sale
13
11
18
35
58
Securities available for sale
135
133
115
398
365
Held-to-maturity securities
43
45
53
133
171
Trading account assets
4
5
3
14
16
Short-term investments
9
6
1
20
14
Other investments
1
2
2
5
3
Total interest income
1,087
1,090
1,119
3,264
3,560
Interest expense
Deposits
15
16
54
52
319
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
—
—
—
—
6
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
2
3
1
6
11
Long-term debt
54
54
64
168
225
Total interest expense
71
73
119
226
561
Net interest income
1,016
1,017
1,000
3,038
2,999
Provision for credit losses
(107)
(222)
160
(422)
1,001
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,123
1,239
840
3,460
1,998
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
129
133
128
395
384
Investment banking and debt placement fees
235
217
146
614
418
Service charges on deposit accounts
91
83
77
247
229
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
37
36
38
111
128
Corporate services income
69
55
51
188
165
Cards and payments income
111
113
114
329
271
Corporate-owned life insurance income
33
30
30
94
101
Consumer mortgage income
33
26
51
106
133
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
34
44
18
112
48
Other income
25
13
28
89
(27)
Total noninterest income
797
750
681
2,285
1,850
Noninterest expense
Personnel
640
623
588
1,887
1,675
Net occupancy
74
75
76
225
223
Computer processing
67
71
59
211
170
Business services and professional fees
56
51
49
157
142
Equipment
25
25
25
75
74
Operating lease expense
30
31
33
95
103
Marketing
32
31
22
89
67
Intangible asset amortization
15
14
15
44
50
Other expense
173
155
170
476
477
Total noninterest expense
1,112
1,076
1,037
3,259
2,981
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
808
913
484
2,486
867
Income taxes
165
189
60
501
113
Income (loss) from continuing operations
643
724
424
1,985
754
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
2
5
4
11
7
Net income (loss)
645
729
428
1,996
761
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$
645
$
729
$
428
$
1,996
$
761
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$
616
$
698
$
397
$
1,905
$
674
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
618
703
401
1,916
681
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$
.65
$
.73
$
.41
$
1.99
$
.70
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
—
.01
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.66
.73
.41
2.00
.70
Per common share — assuming dilution
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$
.65
$
.72
$
.41
$
1.98
$
.69
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
—
.01
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.65
.73
.41
1.99
.70
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
.185
$
.185
$
.185
$
.555
$
.555
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)
942,446
957,423
967,804
955,069
967,632
Effect of common share options and other stock awards
10,077
9,740
6,184
9,712
6,648
Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b)
952,523
967,163
973,988
964,781
974,280
(a)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(b)
Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
(dollars in millions)
Third Quarter 2021
Second Quarter 2021
Third Quarter 2020
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Assets
Loans: (b), (c)
Commercial and industrial (d)
$
49,868
$
445
3.54
$
51,808
$
450
3.48
$
57,067
$
474
3.31
Real estate — commercial mortgage
13,306
120
3.56
12,825
117
3.67
13,202
117
3.54
Real estate — construction
2,134
19
3.53
2,149
20
3.68
1,987
18
3.57
Commercial lease financing
3,922
27
2.80
4,060
30
2.98
4,488
35
3.10
Total commercial loans
69,230
611
3.50
70,842
617
3.49
76,744
644
3.34
Real estate — residential mortgage
13,168
92
2.78
11,055
81
2.92
8,398
73
3.46
Home equity loans
8,894
84
3.75
9,089
85
3.76
9,580
91
3.82
Consumer direct loans
5,175
59
4.55
4,910
57
4.69
4,403
56
5.07
Credit cards
917
23
10.07
908
22
9.79
967
25
10.24
Consumer indirect loans
2,754
22
3.15
4,010
32
3.19
4,827
44
3.66
Total consumer loans
30,908
280
3.60
29,972
277
3.71
28,175
289
4.10
Total loans
100,138
891
3.53
100,814
894
3.56
104,919
933
3.55
Loans held for sale
1,447
13
3.66
1,616
11
2.60
1,924
18
3.61
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
36,923
135
1.48
33,623
133
1.57
24,941
115
1.90
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
6,507
43
2.66
6,452
45
2.75
8,677
53
2.44
Trading account assets
743
4
2.19
837
5
2.56
686
3
2.08
Short-term investments
19,274
9
.18
18,817
6
.13
12,525
1
.04
Other investments (e)
614
1
.99
622
2
1.02
640
2
1.49
Total earning assets
165,646
1,096
2.64
162,781
1,096
2.70
154,312
1,125
2.93
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,222)
(1,442)
(1,696)
Accrued income and other assets
16,947
16,531
16,195
Discontinued assets
618
650
752
Total assets
$
181,989
$
178,520
$
169,563
Liabilities
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$
85,333
$
10
.05
$
83,981
$
9
.05
$
80,175
$
26
.13
Savings deposits
7,117
—
.01
6,859
1
.03
5,478
1
.04
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,975
3
.59
2,212
4
.72
3,862
16
1.60
Other time deposits
2,404
2
.26
2,630
2
.38
3,735
11
1.17
Total interest-bearing deposits
96,829
15
.06
95,682
16
.07
93,250
54
.23
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
231
—
.02
251
—
.02
225
—
.05
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
671
2
1.11
744
3
1.19
761
1
.68
Long-term debt (f), (g)
12,601
54
1.73
11,978
54
1.79
12,801
64
2.12
Total interest-bearing liabilities
110,332
71
.26
108,655
73
.27
107,037
119
.45
Noninterest-bearing deposits
50,087
48,640
41,694
Accrued expense and other liabilities
3,053
2,716
2,350
Discontinued liabilities (g)
618
650
752
Total liabilities
$
164,090
$
160,661
$
151,833
Equity
Key shareholders' equity
$
17,899
$
17,859
$
17,730
Noncontrolling interests
—
—
—
Total equity
17,899
17,859
17,730
Total liabilities and equity
$
181,989
$
178,520
$
169,563
Interest rate spread (TE)
2.38
%
2.43
%
2.48
%
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
$
1,025
2.47
%
$
1,023
2.52
%
$
1,006
2.62
%
TE adjustment (b)
9
6
6
Net interest income, GAAP basis
$
1,016
$
1,017
$
1,000
(a)
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
(b)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020.
(c)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(d)
Commercial and industrial average balances include $137 million, $132 million, and $129 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
(e)
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(f)
Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges.
(g)
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
(dollars in millions)
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Assets
Loans: (b), (c)
Commercial and industrial (d)
$
51,410
$
1,347
3.50
%
$
55,676
$
1,500
3.60
%
Real estate — commercial mortgage
12,932
351
3.63
13,419
400
3.98
Real estate — construction
2,111
58
3.65
1,804
55
4.06
Commercial lease financing
4,041
89
2.93
4,546
107
3.15
Total commercial loans
70,494
1,845
3.50
75,445
2,062
3.65
Real estate — residential mortgage
11,320
246
2.89
7,801
210
3.59
Home equity loans
9,089
257
3.78
9,894
301
4.07
Consumer direct loans
4,969
173
4.65
4,089
165
5.38
Credit cards
919
69
10.10
1,010
81
10.68
Consumer indirect loans
3,771
91
3.22
4,779
135
3.78
Total consumer loans
30,068
836
3.71
27,573
892
4.32
Total loans
100,562
2,681
3.56
103,018
2,954
3.83
Loans held for sale
1,531
35
3.03
2,090
58
3.68
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
33,553
398
1.60
22,297
365
2.25
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
6,713
133
2.64
9,274
171
2.46
Trading account assets
809
14
2.30
837
16
2.55
Short-term investments
18,211
20
.15
7,412
14
.24
Other investments (e)
616
5
1.14
642
3
.72
Total earning assets
161,995
3,286
2.71
145,570
3,581
3.30
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,427)
(1,403)
Accrued income and other assets
16,626
15,579
Discontinued assets
651
794
Total assets
$
177,845
$
160,540
Liabilities
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$
83,599
$
30
.05
$
74,087
$
194
.35
Savings deposits
6,730
1
.02
5,089
2
.04
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
2,250
13
.77
5,036
74
1.96
Other time deposits
2,644
8
.41
4,321
49
1.53
Total interest-bearing deposits
95,223
52
.07
88,533
319
.48
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
242
—
.03
821
6
.95
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
764
6
.96
1,674
11
.87
Long-term debt (f), (g)
12,469
168
1.80
12,733
225
2.45
Total interest-bearing liabilities
108,698
226
.28
103,761
561
.73
Noninterest-bearing deposits
47,800
35,922
Accrued expense and other liabilities
2,853
2,518
Discontinued liabilities (g)
651
794
Total liabilities
$
160,002
$
142,995
Equity
Key shareholders' equity
$
17,843
$
17,545
Noncontrolling interests
—
—
Total equity
17,843
17,545
Total liabilities and equity
$
177,845
$
160,540
Interest rate spread (TE)
2.44
%
2.57
%
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
$
3,060
2.53
%
$
3,020
2.78
%
TE adjustment (b)
22
21
Net interest income, GAAP basis
$
3,038
$
2,999
(a)
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
(b)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
(c)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(d)
Commercial and industrial average balances include $131 million and $137 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
(e)
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(f)
Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges.
(g)
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Noninterest Expense
(dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2020
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
Personnel (a)
$
640
$
623
$
588
$
1,887
$
1,675
Net occupancy
74
75
76
225
223
Computer processing
67
71
59
211
170
Business services and professional fees
56
51
49
157
142
Equipment
25
25
25
75
74
Operating lease expense
30
31
33
95
103
Marketing
32
31
22
89
67
Intangible asset amortization
15
14
15
44
50
Other expense
173
155
170
476
477
Total noninterest expense
$
1,112
$
1,076
$
1,037
$
3,259
$
2,981
Average full-time equivalent employees (b)
17,009
17,003
17,097
17,034
16,758
(a)
Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.
(b)
The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.
Personnel Expense
(in millions)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2020
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
Salaries and contract labor
$
328
$
321
$
339
$
969
$
987
Incentive and stock-based compensation
212
210
155
618
419
Employee benefits
100
92
93
299
261
Severance
—
—
1
1
8
Total personnel expense
$
640
$
623
$
588
$
1,887
$
1,675
Loan Composition
(dollars in millions)
Percent change 9/30/2021 vs
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2020
6/30/2021
9/30/2020
Commercial and industrial (a)
$
49,553
$
50,672
$
55,025
(2.2)
%
(9.9)
%
Commercial real estate:
Commercial mortgage
13,674
12,965
13,059
5.5
4.7
Construction
2,120
2,132
1,947
(.6)
8.9
Total commercial real estate loans
15,794
15,097
15,006
4.6
5.3
Commercial lease financing (b)
3,982
4,061
4,450
(1.9)
(10.5)
Total commercial loans
69,329
69,830
74,481
(.7)
(6.9)
Residential — prime loans:
Real estate — residential mortgage
14,204
12,131
8,715
17.1
63.0
Home equity loans
8,747
9,047
9,488
(3.3)
(7.8)
Total residential — prime loans
22,951
21,178
18,203
8.4
26.1
Consumer direct loans
5,324
5,049
4,395
5.4
21.1
Credit cards
928
923
970
.5
(4.3)
Consumer indirect loans
77
3,750
5,032
(97.9)
(98.5)
Total consumer loans
29,280
30,900
28,600
(5.2)
2.4
Total loans (c), (d)
$
98,609
$
100,730
$
103,081
(2.1)
%
(4.3)
%
(a)
Loan balances include $139 million, $135 million, and $128 million of commercial credit card balances at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
(b)
Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $16 million, $19 million, and $18 million at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables.
(c)
Total loans exclude loans of $602 million at September 30, 2021, $636 million at June 30, 2021, and $743 million at September 30, 2020, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.
(d)
Accrued interest of$211 million, $225 million, and $235 million at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.
Loans Held for Sale Composition
(dollars in millions)
Percent change 9/30/2021 vs
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2020
6/30/2021
9/30/2020
Commercial and industrial
$
122
$
233
$
336
(47.6)
%
(63.7)
%
Real estate — commercial mortgage
1,446
1,073
1,031
34.8
40.3
Commercial lease financing
—
—
1
N/M
N/M
Real estate — residential mortgage
237
231
288
2.6
(17.7)
Consumer direct loans
—
—
68
N/M
N/M
Total loans held for sale
$
1,805
$
1,537
$
1,724
17.4
%
4.7
%
N/M = Not Meaningful
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
(in millions)
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
Balance at beginning of period
$
1,537
$
2,296
$
1,583
$
1,724
$
2,007
New originations
3,328
3,573
4,010
3,835
3,282
Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net
3,305
(71)
83
(24)
75
Loan sales
(6,405)
(4,195)
(3,303)
(3,932)
(3,583)
Loan draws (payments), net
8
(27)
(73)
(19)
(57)
Valuation and other adjustments
32
(39)
(4)
—
—
Balance at end of period
$
1,805
$
1,537
$
2,296
$
1,583
$
1,724
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
(dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2020
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
Average loans outstanding
$
100,138
$
100,814
$
104,919
$
100,562
$
103,018
Allowance for loan and lease losses at the end of the prior period
$
1,220
$
1,438
$
1,708
$
1,626
$
900
Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a)
—
—
—
—
204
Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period
1,220
1,438
1,708
1,626
1,104
Loans charged off:
Commercial and industrial
27
41
101
141
232
Real estate — commercial mortgage
—
4
13
39
18
Real estate — construction
—
—
—
—
—
Total commercial real estate loans
—
4
13
39
18
Commercial lease financing
1
—
10
5
16
Total commercial loans
28
45
124
185
266
Real estate — residential mortgage
(2)
1
—
(1)
2
Home equity loans
1
4
4
7
10
Consumer direct loans
7
7
8
22
30
Credit cards
6
9
9
21
32
Consumer indirect loans
26
5
6
38
22
Total consumer loans
38
26
27
87
96
Total loans charged off
66
71
151
272
362
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
20
32
9
60
19
Real estate — commercial mortgage
1
6
2
8
3
Real estate — construction
—
—
—
—
—
Total commercial real estate loans
1
6
2
8
3
Commercial lease financing
6
—
—
7
1
Total commercial loans
27
38
11
75
23
Real estate — residential mortgage
1
—
1
2
1
Home equity loans
2
1
3
4
6
Consumer direct loans
2
2
2
6
6
Credit cards
1
3
2
6
6
Consumer indirect loans
4
5
4
14
12
Total consumer loans
10
11
12
32
31
Total recoveries
37
49
23
107
54
Net loan charge-offs
(29)
(22)
(128)
(165)
(308)
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
(107)
(196)
150
(377)
934
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period
$
1,084
$
1,220
$
1,730
$
1,084
$
1,730
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at the end of the prior period
$
152
$
178
$
198
$
197
$
68
Liability for credit losses on contingent guarantees at the end of the prior period
—
—
—
—
7
Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a), (b)
—
—
—
—
66
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period
152
178
198
197
141
Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments
—
(26)
10
(45)
67
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (c)
$
152
$
152
$
208
$
152
$
208
Total allowance for credit losses at end of period
$
1,236
$
1,372
$
1,938
$
1,236
$
1,938
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.11
%
.09
%
.49
%
.22
%
.40
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.10
1.21
1.68
1.10
1.68
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.25
1.36
1.88
1.25
1.88
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
195.7
175.8
207.4
195.7
207.4
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
223.1
197.7
232.4
223.1
232.4
Discontinued operations — education lending business:
Loans charged off
$
1
1
$
—
$
3
$
4
Recoveries
1
—
—
2
3
Net loan charge-offs
$
—
(1)
$
—
(1)
$
(1)
(a)
The cumulative effect from change in accounting principle relates to the January 1, 2020, adoption of ASU 2016-13.
(b)
Nine months ended September 30, 2020, excludes $4 million related to the provision for other financial assets as a result of the change in accounting principle.
(c)
Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
(dollars in millions)
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
Net loan charge-offs
$
29
$
22
$
114
$
135
$
128
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.11
%
.09
%
.46
%
.53
%
.49
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$
1,084
$
1,220
$
1,438
$
1,626
$
1,730
Allowance for credit losses (a)
1,236
1,372
1,616
1,823
1,938
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.10
%
1.21
%
1.42
%
1.61
%
1.68
%
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.25
1.36
1.60
1.80
1.88
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
195.7
175.8
197.5
207.1
207.4
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
223.1
197.7
222.0
232.2
232.4
Nonperforming loans at period end
$
554
$
694
$
728
$
785
$
834
Nonperforming assets at period end
599
738
790
937
1,003
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.56
%
.69
%
.72
%
.78
%
.81
%
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other
.61
.73
.78
.92
.97
(a)
Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
(dollars in millions)
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Commercial and industrial
$
253
$
355
$
387
$
385
$
459
Real estate — commercial mortgage
49
66
66
104
104
Real estate — construction
—
—
—
—
1
Total commercial real estate loans
49
66
66
104
105
Commercial lease financing
5
7
8
8
6
Total commercial loans
307
428
461
497
570
Real estate — residential mortgage
93
99
95
110
96
Home equity loans
146
146
148
154
146
Consumer direct loans
4
4
5
5
3
Credit cards
3
3
3
2
2
Consumer indirect loans
1
14
16
17
17
Total consumer loans
247
266
267
288
264
Total nonperforming loans
554
694
728
785
834
OREO
8
9
12
100
105
Nonperforming loans held for sale
35
32
47
49
61
Other nonperforming assets
2
3
3
3
3
Total nonperforming assets
$
599
$
738
$
790
$
937
$
1,003
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
82
74
92
86
73
Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days
164
190
191
241
336
Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (a)
270
334
376
363
306
Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (a)
146
177
192
229
168
Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business
4
5
5
5
6
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.56
%
.69
%
.72
%
.78
%
.81
%
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other
.61
.73
.78
.92
.97
(a)
Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
(in millions)
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
Balance at beginning of period
$
694
$
728
$
785
$
834
$
760
Loans placed on nonaccrual status
116
186
196
300
387
Charge-offs
(66)
(74)
(135)
(160)
(150)
Loans sold
(17)
(10)
(13)
(9)
(6)
Payments
(136)
(92)
(37)
(83)
(83)
Transfers to OREO
(1)
—
(3)
(3)
—
Transfers to nonperforming loans held for sale
—
—
—
—
—
Loans returned to accrual status
(36)
(44)
(65)
(94)
(74)
Balance at end of period
$
554
$
694
$
728
$
785
$
834
Line of Business Results
(dollars in millions)
Percentage change 3Q21 vs.
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
Consumer Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$
870
$
852
$
864
$
896
$
864
2.1
%
.7
%
Provision for credit losses
(38)
(70)
(23)
(5)
(3)
45.7
N/M
Noninterest expense
591
584
601
606
567
1.2
4.2
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
241
257
217
225
229
(6.2)
5.2
Average loans and leases
39,796
40,598
39,249
38,033
38,354
(2.0)
3.8
Average deposits
89,156
88,412
85,033
82,845
82,829
.8
7.6
Net loan charge-offs
35
34
36
28
23
2.9
52.2
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.35
%
.34
%
.37
%
.29
%
.24
%
2.9
45.8
Nonperforming assets at period end
$
254
$
274
$
277
$
300
$
281
(7.3)
(9.6)
Return on average allocated equity
25.81
%
28.53
%
25.74
%
25.60
%
26.21
%
(9.5)
(1.5)
Commercial Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$
891
$
873
$
858
$
922
$
811
2.1
%
9.9
%
Provision for credit losses
(69)
(131)
(67)
44
150
(47.3)
(187.3)
Noninterest expense
470
451
443
499
447
4.2
5.1
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
384
433
383
310
173
(11.3)
122.0
Average loans and leases
59,914
59,953
61,221
63,432
66,378
(.1)
(9.7)
Average loans held for sale
1,190
1,341
1,237
1,285
1,383
(11.3)
(14.0)
Average deposits
56,546
54,814
51,894
52,489
51,585
3.2
9.6
Net loan charge-offs
(6)
9
78
108
103
N/M
N/M
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
(.04)
%
.06
%
.52
%
.68
%
.62
%
N/M
N/M
Nonperforming assets at period end
$
345
$
464
$
514
$
637
$
722
(25.6)
(52.2)
Return on average allocated equity
18.68
%
20.74
%
17.41
%
23.79
%
13.35
%
(9.9)
39.9
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable, N/M = Not Meaningful
