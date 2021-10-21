Huntkey Was Invited to Observe the on-Site Launch of Tianzhou-3

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The successful launch of Tianzhou-3 in Wenchang City on September 20, 2021, means that Chinese space station construction mission is one step closer to complete success. The main task of Tianzhou-3 is to transport and store cargo, replenish propellant for the space station, and collect and store waste, and bring it back to the atmosphere for destruction. Compared with Tianzhou-2, Tianzhou-3's launch site is more efficient in installation.

Against this historical background, Huntkey Group, which helped the development of the aerospace industry, was invited to the Wenchang aerospace launch site in Hainan Province to observe the launch of Tianzhou-3. Mr.Liu, Executive President of Huntkey, Mr.Zhang, Huntkey's sub-brand Oucica Product Manager, together with Shenzhen Media Group, the Space Science and Technology Institute (Shenzhen), and other people and institutions, witnessed the rapid development of Chinese aerospace technology. Mr.Liu was deeply moved and said that Huntkey would consistently make unremitting efforts for the development of the aerospace industry.

On January 28, 2021, Huntkey Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Space Science and Technology Institute (Shenzhen) based on years of technology accumulation and excellent product quality and has since embarked on a journey of boosting the development of the aerospace industry.

From July to August 2021, Oucica photocatalyst air purifier KJ380 participated in the simulated space environment experiment to test its ability to sterilize, disinfect and remove aldehydes in the living and working environment of astronauts. Volunteers were in a closed and isolated simulated space environment. The project team monitored, evaluated and intervened on their fasting and sleep to verify the sensitivity and effectiveness of fasting, low-metabolism in human body, sleep monitoring, and sleep promotion equipment. At the same time, psychological measurements of volunteers' cognition, mood, fatigue and team environment during the confined isolation period were carried out.

The experimental results show that Oucica adopts the MaSSC photocatalyst UVA decomposition system, which can effectively decompose harmful substances and avoid secondary pollution of the environment. Compared with ordinary photocatalysts, the MaSSC photocatalyst UVA decomposition system has a more efficient purification capacity and does not produce harmful substances such as ozone. Moreover, Oucica photocatalyst air purifier is additionally equipped with an activated carbon multi-layer filter, which has multiple purification capabilities and is far cleaner than ordinary products. Especially in dealing with viruses and bacteria, it can efficiently remove a variety of bacteria and viruses, including H1N1 influenza A virus, H3N2 influenza virus, and enterovirus EV71, including a variety of common indoor bacteria and viruses, with a removal rate of as high as 99.99%.

In order to obtain this product technical qualification, Huntkey has gone through tens of thousands of experimental attempts and has been tempered by setbacks and failures. After three years, it finally successfully combined the melt blown technology with the photocatalyst technology, breaking the current design tradition of pure filtration and adsorption. Traditional filtering and adsorption air cleaners can clean the air in the early stage of use, but as time goes by, after the adsorption material reaches the saturation level, it will release toxic and harmful gases, and the harmful substances deposited on the filter will also volatilize, causing secondary environmental pollution to the human body and there is a pathogenic hazard.

Compared with the surface of the earth, the living environment of astronauts in space is more challenging. How can the materials carried by Tianzhou-3 not be contaminated? How to achieve the purification of harmful gases in the space station? How to improve the pollution problem of formaldehyde released in the early stage of material use? They once became concerns of aerospace engineers, which were related to the health of the astronauts and directly affected the efficiency and results of the space station. Oucica's test results undoubtedly provided help in solving this problem and ensured the smooth progress of the aerospace industry to a certain extent.

After observing the on-site launch, Mr.Liu visited the Aerospace Science Museum. The staff of the Museum explained the entire process of the Tianzhou-3 launch mission in detail. Mr.Liu said that it was the first time for him to understand the aerospace work process from a professional point of view and feel the charm of aerospace technology. The rigorous and hard-working spirit displayed by the astronauts will continue to inspire Huntkey to do a good job in our industry, do a good job in quality, and strive to make contributions in the future.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch offices in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Brazil and Argentina. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com

In 2020, Huntkey introduced its latest photocatalyst air purifier - the desktop air purifier globally. The desktop air purifier is designed portable and can efficiently remove chemical vapors, odors, haze particles, and many more air pollutants. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com/products/air-purifiers

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HuntkeyGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/huntkey

VK: https://vk.com/huntkey_cis

View original content:

SOURCE Huntkey