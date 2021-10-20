PATRÓN Tequila Celebrates the Traditions of Día de Muertos Through a Story of the Calavera Bee Narrated by Mexican Actor, Eugenio Derbez

As an appreciation of the beauty, craft and community of Mexico, PATRÓN unveils a story that underscores the importance of celebrating the fullness of life this Día de Muertos

ATOTONILCO EL ALTO, Jalisco, Mexico, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PATRÓN Tequila—the world's number one ultra-premium tequila—is celebrating Día de Muertos with a compelling story, released today and narrated by Mexican actor, Eugenio Derbez, that highlights the traditions of honoring ancestors through the journey of the Calavera bee.

In accordance with ancient beliefs, each year on November 1-2 in Mexico, the veil between the two worlds—the worlds of the living and the dead—is lifted as people come together to welcome back the souls of their ancestors in a celebration of life for Día de Muertos. The holiday is observed through food, drinks, and rich symbolism including the Calavera, an ornate representation of the human skull.

Inspired by the origin myths and iconography of Día de Muertos and formed by the Mexican heritage of PATRÓN tequila, comes the story of the PATRÓN Calavera bee written by the extraordinary Isabel Zapata, a Mexico City native, essayist, and poet, paired with unique animated designs created by Mexican artist, Lugar de Huida, and voice narrated by Mexican actor, Eugenio Derbez.

Through both the written tale and detailed illustrations, the iconic PATRÓN bee symbol transforms into the Calavera bee, transcending between the worlds of the living and the dead and showing how the traditions of Día de Muertos let us carry the spirit of our ancestors with us in the present and future. Eugenio Derbez brings the story to life through a mystical and vibrant narration, guiding the viewer along the Calavera bee's Día de Muertos journey. From Hacienda PATRÓN and our agave fields in the highlands of Jalisco to the lively streets of Mexico where Día de Muertos celebrations are taking place, the Calavera bee showcases the culture of Mexico interpreted through symbolic motifs of the time-honored holiday.

"It's an honor to be joining PATRÓN to celebrate Día de Muertos. As someone who is very proud of his Mexican heritage, I've always been inspired by the commitment PATRÓN has made to the tradition of its Mexican craftspeople and tequila-making process, staying true to their Mexican roots," said Eugenio Derbez. "With this story, PATRÓN offers an artistic interpretation of the rituals and celebration of Día de Muertos, a holiday dear to me, underscoring the passion and soul of Mexico in a unique way."

"Día de Muertos is a meaningful day in Mexican culture where people gather with friends and family to honor their ancestors and history," said Chloe Lloyd-Jones, VP of Marketing North America. "As a brand that is deeply rooted in its Mexican heritage, PATRÓN presents this story to uniquely depict the importance of our connection to culture and tradition, as well as an appreciation for the beauty, craft, and community of Mexico."

The tale of the Calavera bee can now be found on the PATRÓN Instagram and IGTV @patron . In addition to the story, as people gather for their Día de Muertos celebrations, the Pan de Muertos cocktail is the perfect addition to welcome loved ones to reflect, tell stories and toast to life.

PAN DE MUERTOS

1.5 oz PATRÓN Reposado

0.5 oz Orgeat

0.75 oz lime juice

0.5 oz Orange liqueur

0.5 oz Pineapple juice

Caramelized orange wedge

3 pineapple leaves



Directions: Add all ingredients to shaker. Shake and strain, serve in highball or skull mug with crushed ice.

THE PERFECT WAY TO ENJOY PATRÓN IS RESPONSIBLY.

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100 percent Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN tequilas and liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

