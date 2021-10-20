Firm Receives Stevie Awards® Highest Honor in Two Categories and Will Be Recognized with Other Women-Owned Businesses Around the World at Virtual Award Ceremony

Momentum Grows for Morreale Healthcare Practice with International Award Recognition Firm Receives Stevie Awards® Highest Honor in Two Categories and Will Be Recognized with Other Women-Owned Businesses Around the World at Virtual Award Ceremony

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morreale Communications has been honored with two Gold Stevie® Awards for Community Involvement Program of the Year and Communications/PR Campaign of the Year by the Stevie Awards for Women in Business for their work on the Illinois Public Health Association's Pandemic Health Navigator Program. This represents the highest honor achievable for the Stevie Awards and is the firms 20th award in it's 15-years history.

Morreale Communications Logo (PRNewsfoto/Morreale Communications)

"Morreale is honored to be recognized with Gold Stevie Awards® for our results-oriented work that continues to provide diverse communities across our state with trusted sources of information," said Kim Morreale, President/CEO of Morreale Communications. "We're grateful to be the communications lead for Illinois' Public Health Navigator Program, working with the Illinois Public Health Association (IPHA), Illinois Primary Healthcare Association (IPHCA) and dozens of community organizations across Illinois that are providing critical resources to those most impacted by COVID-19."

When IPHA/IPHCA identified a significant need for a strategic solution to help support Illinois' most vulnerable populations, Morreale was tapped to develop a statewide communications strategy that would help mitigate the spread of misinformation related to COVID-19, encourage vaccine participation and connect the hardest hit, underserved populations of Illinois to vital resources.

The Morreale team took careful consideration during research, development, outreach and implementation to create solutions that were culturally competent and tailored to identified vulnerable populations, including rural communities, diverse communities, elderly residents, people at or near the poverty line, undocumented immigrants, people experiencing homelessness, LGBTQ individuals, people with disabilities, disconnected youth, people with limited English proficiency.

"When building the team for the Pandemic Health Navigator Program, we knew communications would serve as a critical component ensuring that our message reached the populations that needed it most. Morreale demonstrated the experience and relationships necessary to strengthen our program in the state's COVID-19 effort and surpassed all expectations," said Tom Hughes, IPHA. "Because of their deep experience and media relationships, coupled with their data-driven, collaborative approach, our program was able to engage with some of the hardest to reach audiences and effectively address the critical public health issues during the pandemic."

The Pandemic Health Navigator Program communications program highlights include:

85+ community-based organizations and federally qualified health centers participated

800+ Community Health Workers hired and trained

300+ million earned media impressions and more than 15 million paid advertising impressions since the start of the program

19,000+ residents have been provided resources across the state of Illinois

"We thought the remarkable stories of achievement we saw in last year's awards couldn't be topped, but we were wrong," said Maggie Gallagher Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. "Women-owned and -run organizations have contributed significantly to the increase in innovation and entrepreneurial activity we've seen globally since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 business professionals around the world, working on eight juries. Winners will be celebrated during the 18th annual virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

About Morreale Communications

Morreale Communications is a leading strategic communications agency working at the intersection of business, media, policy and people. Driven by the desire to empower our clients by elevating their voices during times of change, crisis and opportunity, Morreale offers an integrated suite of solutions. Core capabilities include strategic message development, stakeholder engagement, branding and creative strategy, digital & social communications, diversity & inclusion, policy strategy and media relations. Founded in 2006, Morreale brings unrivaled experience from a wide range of backgrounds to provide deep insights and counsel to our clients. Headquartered in Chicago, Morreale is proud to be a certified WBE/WBENC agency with an all-female executive leadership team and 90% female and minority workforce. They have offices in Chicago and Springfield, Illinois.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

