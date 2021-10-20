ALFA reports 3Q21 EBITDA of US $486 million; record US $1.5 billion EBITDA in the first nine months of the year

MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALFA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ALFAA) ("ALFA"), a company that has developed a diversified portfolio of leading businesses with global operations, announced today its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2021 ("3Q21"). All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

3Q21 HIGHLIGHTS

ALFA 2021 EBITDA Guidance revised up 10% to US $1.937 billion driven by Alpek

Record accumulated EBITDA of US $1.517 billion

Consolidated net leverage ratio of 2.5x; lowest since 2018 Alpek 2021 EBITDA Guidance revised up 19% to US $1.050 billion

3Q21 Comparable EBITDA of US $234 million (+52% y-o-y) boosted primarily by record volume and better-than-expected margins in the Plastics & Chemicals segment

Targets set for all material ESG issues, including Circularity and CO 2 emissions Sigma 3Q21 EBITDA of US $176 million, down 2% y-o-y as growth in Mexico and Latam was offset by the U.S. and Europe

Foodservice channel EBITDA 9x higher year-on-year and up 11% versus 3Q19

Profitability enhancement initiatives in Europe moving forward – signed agreement to sell operations in Belgium and the Netherlands Axtel 3Q21 EBITDA of US $46 million, down 7% y-o-y mainly due to lower Government segment sales and delays in project implementation due to limited availability of equipment amid the global semiconductor shortage

Strong acquisition rate of highly specialized services year to date versus first nine months of 2020: Cybersecurity +13%, Cloud +72% and Systems Integration +29%

Year-to-date EBITDA in line with Guidance

Message from ALFA's President

"We hope you and your families have all remained healthy and safe. It has been encouraging to see the decline in COVID-19 cases around the world, following the resurgence during the third quarter related to the Delta variant.

Our businesses continue to demonstrate an ability to successfully operate in a highly dynamic and fluid macro environment. ALFA delivered double-digit top line and EBITDA growth amid supply chain shortages and inflationary pressures affecting the global economy. Quarterly revenue advanced 30% and EBITDA was up 11% versus 3Q20, driven by a strong performance from Alpek. Moreover, ALFA's accumulated EBITDA through September reached a record US $1.517 billion, putting us on track to exceed our full-year guidance of US $1.767 billion.

Alpek once again delivered better-than-expected EBITDA, boosted by sustained margin strength. Year- to-date results at Sigma and Axtel are in line with their respective EBITDA estimations. Effective revenue management and a rapid Foodservice channel recovery offset raw material cost pressures and other supply chain headwinds faced by Sigma. Axtel benefitted from a stronger-than-expected Mexican Peso as the Government segment continued to weigh on its Service business unit.



For the remainder of the year, Alpek expects to continue capitalizing on a favorable margin environment, raising its 2021 EBITDA guidance by US $170 million to a record US $1.050 billion. Sigma and Axtel maintained previously announced EBITDA guidance figures. At the ALFA level, the latest estimations result in a new 2021 EBITDA Guidance of US $1.937 billion - the second highest figure in our history.



In addition to our solid operating performance, we continue to advance on the three key components of our Unlocking Value Strategy: reducing leverage, focusing on the core businesses and enhancing business independence.

i) Reducing leverage: A fundamental aspect to unlocking ALFA's full value potential is ensuring that our capital structure is appropriately balanced throughout the transformation process. 3Q21 marks an important milestone as ALFA posted consolidated Net Debt to EBITDA of 2.5x for the first time since 2018, driven in part by Alpek's low leverage of 1.2x.





Moreover, we are committed to accelerating deleverage through strategic initiatives such as the potential sale of Axtel. The Axtel team continues to be actively engaged with potential buyers. However, it is important to note that ALFA´s Unlocking Value Strategy will continue moving forward in any scenario supported by additional options to achieve our leverage target.



ii) Focusing on the core businesses: Throughout the transformation process, the business units have been undertaking important initiatives to boost their underlying value.





Sigma advanced on its comprehensive plan to enhance profitability in Europe by signing an agreement to sell its operations in Belgium and the Netherlands to Ter Beke Group. This transaction will allow the Company to concentrate on core European markets, complementing a broad range of initiatives being implemented to achieve its double-digit EBITDA margin target in the region.





Alpek concluded the first phase of a comprehensive ESG effort known as "Project Evergreen", focused on setting ambition levels and aligning the Company to achieve specific targets related to each of its 12 material issues. Regarding "Carbon emissions & eco-efficiency", Alpek is committed to the Paris Agreement, 27.5% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 (2019 base) and carbon neutrality by 2050. On "Circularity (PET)", the Company plans to increase its PET bottle recycling capacity to 300 ktons by 2025 to meet customers' recycled content needs. We invite you to review Alpek's full set of targets at: www.alpek.com/ESG/Targets





Axtel launched "Alestra Móvil", the first "Mobile Virtual Network Operator" (MVNO) in Mexico through a partnership with AT&T Mexico. This enhances the Company's wide solutions offering with new mobility services to customers.



iii) Enhancing business independence: We celebrate the merger of Nemak and Controladora Nemak, effective September 6th, which marks the successful completion of a multi-stage process that initiated with the announcement of ALFA's Unlocking Value Strategy in 3Q20.





At the corporate level, we remain focused on supporting our individual businesses to achieve service-related independence from ALFA. An important part of this effort involves the gradual transfer of personnel from ALFA to its Subsidiaries. ALFA Corporate headcount is down 14% year- to-date as we continue to make progress on this front.

In closing, I would like to extend my sincerest thanks to our team members around the world for their collective efforts to reach our financial, operational and strategic goals. We are on track to close 2021 on a strong footing to continue with our orderly transformation process."

Keep well/Stay safe,

Álvaro Fernández

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (US $ MILLIONS)



3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 Ch. %

vs.

2Q21 Ch. %

vs.

3Q20 YTD

`21 YTD

`20 Ch. % ALFA & Subs with Nemak as Discontinued Operations ALFA Revenues 3,976 3,731 3,057 7 30 11,095 9,107 22 Alpek 2,082 1,849 1,325 13 57 5,545 3,933 41 Sigma 1,729 1,707 1,577 1 10 5,049 4,684 8 Axtel 138 149 140 (7) (2) 426 429 (1) ALFA EBITDA1 486 496 438 (2) 11 1,517 1,117 36 Alpek 279 273 179 2 56 876 364 141 Sigma 176 182 179 (3) (2) 540 506 7 Axtel 46 57 49 (20) (7) 148 257 (43) ALFA Comparable EBITDA2 440 449 365 (2) 21 1,303 1,044 25 Alpek 234 225 154 4 52 662 450 47 Sigma 176 182 179 (3) (2) 540 506 7 Axtel 46 57 49 (20) (7) 148 146 1 Majority Net Income3 125 99 171 25 (27) 378 253 49 CAPEX & Acquisitions4 107 183 67 41 60 369 234 58 Net Debt5 4,875 4,811 4,894 1 - 4,875 4,894 - Alpek 1,323 1,247 1,235 6 7 1,323 1,235 7 Sigma 1,692 1,728 1,930 (2) (12) 1,692 1,930 (12) Axtel 613 625 595 (2) 3 613 595 3 ALFA Net Debt/LTM EBITDA6 2.5 2.6 3.0



ALFA LTM Interest Coverage7 5.2 5.0 4.4







1 EBITDA = Operating Income + depreciation and amortization + impairment of assets. 2 Excludes extraordinary items. 3 Majority Net Income includes Majority Net Income from Discontinued Operations (Nemak). 4 Gross amount; excludes divestments and Capex from Discontinued Operations (Nemak). 5 Net Debt adjusted for Discontinued Operations (excluding Nemak) at the close of 3Q20; previous periods unchanged. 6 Times. LTM = Last 12 months. Ratio calculated with Discontinued Operations for all periods. 7 Times. LTM = Last 12 months. Interest Coverage = EBITDA/Net Financial Expenses with Discontinued Operations.

