Tackling the Roadblocks of Mental Health Services, Finally Innovative App Set to Extend Affordable Resources to all

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Countless Americans struggle with mental illness in silence. This emerging health tech company is here to make suffering in silence an issue of the past. The modern mental health app proves to have the largest variety of services available from therapy, life coaching, psychiatry, counseling, mentorship, and more.

The Inspired Company, a certified Benefit Corporation, is concentrating on saving lives through technology, print, and film. The newly established company has surfaced to destigmatize mental health, eliminate roadblocks to get help and give access to care through their groundbreaking app, Therapute.

With many Americans not having access to mental health providers due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for online professional support has never been higher. Therapute reduces obstacles to help users manage their search, schedule, and payment while offering a full-stack platform for professionals to manage their private practice in one place.

"This is more than just an app," said Maggie Rose, Founder, and CEO, of The Inspired Company, "this is a resource that can save someone's life."

Therapute will officially launch across state borders this November 20th, 2021, at their premier launch event in New York City. Pre-registration is currently open for professionals in all fifty states and territories. Users interested in taking part in a refreshing approach to mental health services prior to the national launch can email info@inspiredco.io to be added to a waiting list.

Learn more regarding Therapute and how the app eliminates barriers surrounding mental health in the United States at their national launch event, November 20th.

The Inspired Company is a certified B-Corporation located in Bedminster, New Jersey that believes saving lives requires fearless leadership, disruptive new approaches, and a renewed sense of urgency.

