DJI Announces the Ronin 4D 6K and 8K Cinema Gimbal Cameras; Live Event with More Info at B&H DJI adds the Ronin 4D 8K and 6K Cinema Cameras to expand its pro camera line

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the Ronin 4D, the newest line of professional cameras for the next generation of cinema production from DJI, featuring two all-in-one 4-axis gimbal cameras―the Ronin 4D 8K Cinema Camera and the Ronin 4D 6K Cinema Camera. The Ronin 4D's modular design is made up of a core processing unit and a gimbal camera featuring DJI's flagship Zenmuse X9 sensor and the new DJI CineCore 3.0 image processing system with DCCS (DJI Cinema Color System). The core cameras can be built out with a variety of mix-and-match accessories, depending on one's production needs in the studio or on location.

DJI Ronin 4D 4-Axis Cinema Camera Combo Kit

DJI Announces the Ronin 4D 8K and 6K Cinema Cameras to expand its pro camera line

The compact camera features a built-in gimbal that installs on the arm of the main unit, and it adds a fourth Z-axis to the traditional 3-axis design for additional stability in motion, particularly during dolly movement, to prevent vertical shake. The gimbal provides multiple visual sensors, an IMU (inertia/force sensor), and a barometer to keep the camera rock steady. Its AMF (Automated Manual Focus) technology provides accurate autofocus while also allowing the camera operator to control focus at any time during the automated process.

DJI Ronin 4D 4-Axis Cinema Camera 6K Combo

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1667439-REG/dji_cp_rn_00000176_01_ronin_4d_4_axis_cinema.html

Key Features

Zenmuse X9- 6K Camera Gimbal Combo

Z-Axis Camera/3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizing

ProRes HQ & Raw Video up to 6K60

Right Focus/Control, Left Pan/Tilt Grips

7" 1500 cd/m² High-Bright Monitor

LiDAR Range Finder/Focus Module

1 x ProSSD 1TB Media Card

TB50 Intelligent Battery, Mount, Charger

Carbon Fiber, Aluminum Magnesium Alloy

Cables, Tools & Carrying Case

On the inside, it provides either the Zenmuse X9 8K sensor that can capture up to 8K75 video with 800/4000 dual native ISOs or the Zenmuse X9 6K sensor that can capture up to 6K60 or 4K120 video with 800/5000 dual native ISO. The CineCore 3.0 image processing system allows the camera to record ProRes RAW, 422 HQ, and H.264 formats internally, it utilizes ActiveTrack Pro for tracking shots, and both sensors feature an advertised 14+ stops of dynamic range. Full 8192 x 4320 resolution features crisp detail that can be cropped to 4K, recentered, and stabilized in post, retaining the same high-quality imagery.

DJI Ronin 4D 4-Axis Cinema Camera 8K Combo

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1667440-REG/dji_cp_rn_00000177_01_ronin_4d_4_axis_cinema.html

Key Features

Zenmuse X9- 8K Camera Gimbal Combo

Z-Axis Camera/3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizing

ProRes HQ to 8K30 & Raw Video to 8K75

Right Focus/Control, Left Pan/Tilt Grips

7" 1500 cd/m² High-Bright Monitor

LiDAR Range Finder/Focus Module

1 x ProSSD 1TB Media Card

TB50 Intelligent Battery, Mount, Charger

Carbon Fiber, Aluminum Magnesium Alloy

Cables, Tools & Carrying Case

Other features of the camera include built-in 9-stop ND filters, HDMI and SDI outputs, and a DL lens mount to support a variety of full-frame, carbon-fiber lenses, which will be available in the near future. The DL mount also allows for interchangeable lens mounts such as Leica M and Sony E that provide zoom, macro, and anamorphic options to your production. The camera can record internally using a built-in CFexpress Type-B slot on the main body, and it also features a USB 3.1 Type-C port to record onto a 1TB PROSSD. It records onboard audio using the 3.5mm and XLR input connectors on the main body.

Since the design is modular, there are numerous accessory options available to add to the camera to complete your rig, including a top handle, X9 focus motor, high-bright monitor, and focus/pan/tilt handgrips. An expansion plate can be added to provide an SDI port, XLR input, and timecode. An optional wireless transmitter uses DJI's O3 wireless video technology, allowing you to monitor up to 1080p60 video from the camera up to 20,000' away over 2.4 and 5.8 GHz DFS frequencies using secure AES-256 encryption.

The optional LiDAR Range Finder allows you to accurately focus using an intuitive waveform, which can detect up to 43,200 points within a 33' range with varying surface textures and subtle light changes to provide autofocus and ActiveTrack Pro to work with an enormous amount of data. The camera is powered either from a DC power input or from a high-capacity TB50 battery, which can provide up to 2 hours of shoot time.

Learn more about the new DJI Ronin Cinema Cameras at B&H Explora

DJI Ronin Cinema Cameras Live Event

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

Contact Information

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

B&H Photo Logo (PRNewsfoto/B&H Photo)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE B&H Photo