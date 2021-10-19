National Corporate Housing Signs Exclusive Agreement for 70-Unit Apartment Community in the Heart of Manhattan, Through a Partnership with Torkian Group

National Corporate Housing Signs Exclusive Agreement for 70-Unit Apartment Community in the Heart of Manhattan, Through a Partnership with Torkian Group

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. and NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Corporate Housing announced they have signed an exclusive agreement with Torkian Group giving it control of the 70 apartment units in the building. National is the exclusive furnished housing provider, to which it will provide furnished accommodations ranging from studio to two-bedrooms to meet the demand of corporate travelers. The building newly named, National at 888 6th Avenue, is located at 888 Sixth Avenue on the border of Midtown West and Chelsea in Manhattan.

National at 888 6th Avenue Furnished Apartments

"The current New York City residential market is experiencing an unprecedented period where occupancy rates are at historic highs. In many instances, there are multiple renters submitting applications, with rates going above asking. Securing this iconic inventory in the heart of Manhattan during these times, is such a significant win for our organization," states Tom Curcio, Regional Director at National.

National at 888 6th Avenue is a substantial development in the New York market and marks the expansion of National's housing capabilities in the U.S. This partnership with Torkian Group represents National's continued focus on expansion to properly service the demands of global customers.

Ariel Torkian of Torkian Group states: "The Torkian Group is pleased to announce its newly established relationship with National Corporate Housing. We look forward to watching them service the industry in a first-class manner synonymous with their brand."

About Torkian Group

The Torkian Group, led by Hersel Torkian, is a privately held, family owned and operating company. Vertically integrated, The Torkian Group proudly acquires, develops, manages and leases all aspects of its award-winning properties.

About National Corporate Housing

Founded in 1999, National Corporate Housing is a global multi-brand corporate housing company that provides fully furnished, temporary housing throughout the United States, Canada, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America. National's unique business model offers a Single Source Solution® for temporary living, including furnished apartments, international serviced apartments, rental assistance, destination services, corporate travel, insurance housing, and talent solutions. For more information on National Corporate Housing, please visit NationalCorporateHousing.com.

Contact Information:

media@NationalCorporateHousing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Corporate Housing