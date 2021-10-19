Membersy Appoints Payments Veteran Jason Howard to Its Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- membersy, the digital health company democratizing access to quality dental care through subscription-based dentistry, today announced the appointment of Jason Howard to its board of directors. Mr. Howard, an Executive Vice President at Mastercard, is a recognized business leader with more than 20 years of experience across the payments industry.

"I'm honored to join membersy's board, and I look forward to the opportunity to help guide the company's important work to transform the dental industry's existing payment methodologies and provide more people with access to affordable, quality dental care through subscription-based payment options," said Jason.

"Jason's incredible business and leadership experience will be hugely valuable to our board and the company in the years to come as we make dentistry more approachable by modernizing the way consumers access and pay for dental care," said Eric Johnson, CEO and Founder of membersy.

Jason joins the company during a period of growth. Last month, membersy announced a $66 million investment from Spectrum Equity and the appointment of several new board members, including Dr. Chad Wise, former-Founding Partner at North American Dental Group, a DSO with more than 250 affiliated dental practices across 15 states; Keith English, former Co-Founder & CEO at LocalMed, a leader in real-time online scheduling for dental teams; and Jeff Haywood, Managing Director at Spectrum Equity and a leader of the firm's healthcare practice, which includes Definitive Healthcare and EverlyWell/PWNHealth.

Jason previously served as EVP, Global Head of Sales and Customer Success at the Spectrum Equity-backed company, Ethoca, which was acquired by Mastercard in 2019.

"Jason's been a part of the Spectrum Network for a long time, and we're delighted to be able to once again tap into his tremendous expertise," said Jeff Haywood. "He joins a talented group of new board members, whose diverse industry backgrounds and experiences will support membersy in its next stage of growth."

Membersy is the first and largest subscription focused company in the dental industry, providing Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) of all sizes with the tech, marketing, and administration infrastructure to launch and grow a modern membership experience. Today, more than 4,000 dental practices and close to 1 million members across the United States utilize membersy's advanced subscription platform for a more personal and connected dental care experience. For more information, including a complete list of the membersy's growing partner portfolio, please visit membersy.com or follow on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @membersy.

