Honda Drops New EvoTrack Mobile Game to Celebrate Just-Debuted 2022 Honda Civic Si Alongside Red Bull Racing Honda RB16B Formula One Car - Free Honda EvoTrack mobile game developed in special partnership with Red Bull Racing Honda, as the team prepares for the Formula 1™ United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas this weekend

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda is taking fans to the virtual track with the launch of a new mobile game, "Honda EvoTrack": evotrack.honda.com. Fresh from its global debut today, the all-new 2022 Civic Si will be featured in Honda EvoTrack, where players can virtually experience Honda's newest member of the 11th-generation Civic family. Adding to the fun and overall experience of Honda EvoTrack is the Red Bull Racing Honda RB16B Formula One car, joined by the recently launched 2022 Civic Sedan and Hatchback, and the legendary 10th-generation Civic Type R.

Taking it one step further, Honda EvoTrack players can compete for the opportunity to win a special prize every week, as part of a four-week leaderboard competition. The game is free to play on mobile and desktop devices.

"Launching the new Honda EvoTrack mobile game brings entertainment and friendly competition to our customers and gamers of all levels as we introduce them to our all-new, even more fun-to-drive Civic lineup in an accessible, social way," said Phil Hruska, Media Department Head, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Honda has a long history of integrating vehicles into many types of games, and we want to continue that momentum, especially for passionate fans of the Honda Civic."

How to Play Honda EvoTrack

The Honda EvoTrack game is designed for players to get through as many laps as possible without colliding into obstacles or missing turns. The further you get, the more you score. On the track, several boosts are available and players can collect coins to unlock their next vehicle and gain access to more colors or Red Bull Racing Honda themed liveries.

There are three courses to choose from, which include a Red Bull Racing themed facility – "Circuit," a Route 66 style rugged site – "Desert Trail," and a futuristic "Neo City," where modernity meets tradition.

Heating up the virtual game competition, Honda is holding a four-week contest from the launch of the campaign. Players posting the top three scores of the week will win a digital voucher to purchase Honda or Red Bull Racing official licensed merchandise. The leaderboard will reset each week, giving new challengers the chance to compete for the prizes.

Honda EvoTrack was developed by digital fan engagement agency, Wave, and in partnership with Red Bull Racing Honda.

11th-generation Civic Si

Honda's new EvoTrack mobile racing game adds a fun and interactive element to the launch of the all-new 2022 Civic Si, which debuted today as the best-handling, best-equipped and most fun-to-drive Civic Si ever. The 2022 Civic Si adds further momentum to the hot-selling Civic Sedan and Hatchback already on the market and sets a new benchmark for compact sport sedans with an updated turbocharged engine, standard rev-matching manual transmission and a sport-tuned suspension. Learn more about the all-new 2022 Civic Si here.

Honda and Gaming

Honda has a deep history in the video gaming space, partnering with some of the most storied gaming franchises across various platforms. Over the past decade, Honda Civic has been a part of Forza, Guitar Hero Live, and Hearthstone Team Brawl. In 2019, Honda significantly expanded its presence in gaming and esports, becoming the exclusive automotive partner and official automaker of Team Liquid and the Riot Games' League of Legends Championship Series in North America. In addition, Honda has a dedicated gaming channel on Twitch. Through Honda's gaming partnerships, the brand aims to grab the attention of the youthful audience behind the explosive growth of esports. These deeply enthusiastic fans share a similar passion for Honda, as Honda is a top brand with first-time buyers, and Millennial, Gen Z and multicultural consumers.

Honda and Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing and Honda joined forces in Formula 1, starting with the 2019 season. Thus far in the 2021 season, the Red Bull Racing Honda team has won eight races, with Max Verstappen taking the checkered flag in seven races, and team mate Sergio Perez claiming 135 points including one win putting the team in strong contention for the constructor's championship.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO 2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight hybrid-electric sedan, and the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 38 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2020, more than 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book.

