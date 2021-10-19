From now until Oct. 27, donors will have an opportunity to win exciting travel prizes, including cruises, land packages and more

Family Bonds Foundation Offers Limited-Time Raffle To Drive Fundraising For Travel Community Members In Need From now until Oct. 27, donors will have an opportunity to win exciting travel prizes, including cruises, land packages and more

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the United States, and especially during this past year throughout the pandemic, there have been many in the travel industry family – advisors, suppliers and individuals within their communities – who have struggled with unforeseen circumstances that have affected them financially.

Family Bonds Foundation serves the charitable needs of those who work within the travel industry as well as the broader community. Grants are awarded to support those needing assistance as a result of natural disasters, illness and a variety of other types of financial hardship.

This year, the Family Bonds Foundation is kicking off its annual fundraising efforts with a special raffle, made possible thanks to the generosity of Travel Leaders Group's preferred travel partners, who graciously donated a variety of prizes. For every $10 donated, donors will receive a raffle ticket to support the mission of the Family Bonds Foundation and to be entered to win prizes.

Raffle prizes include ocean cruises, river cruises, land packages, hotel stays and premium international airline tickets.

In addition, for donations of $20 or more, donors will receive a digital copy of the Family Bonds Foundation Cookbook, which includes recipes from preferred supplier chefs and staff, and authentic local recipes from destination partners.

"Travel brings people together, and the travel industry repeatedly demonstrates its compassion by supporting those in need," said Jackie Friedman, President of the Family Bonds Foundation. Friedman oversees the Foundation's board of directors and provides strategic direction. She is also President of Nexion Travel Group. "Now more than ever, the travel advisor community needs our support, and we encourage everyone to get involved as we continue to work to fulfill our organization's mission of supporting those who need our assistance during difficult times."

To make a donation, visit www.familybondsfoundation.com/donate or text BONDS to 56512. Donors will receive one raffle ticket for every $10 donated. Donations must be received between Sept. 27, 2021, and Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Raffle winners will be drawn on Oct. 29, 2021, and a representative from the Family Bond Foundation will notify winners to claim their prizes. Other terms and conditions apply.

"Family Bonds stepped in during a very hard time in my life, and I encourage everyone to donate to this organization," said Family Bonds grant recipient Natalee Fox, who learned of the Family Bonds Foundation through her membership in Nexion Travel Group. "After a serious bout with typhoid fever, I needed surgery to repair my digestive system. Needless to say, this was an expensive proposition. My Family Bonds grant, however, allowed me to pay for my surgery and helped me out during my recovery when I was not working. I cannot adequately thank the donors who made this possible. We can all use a hand sometimes, and that's why Family Bonds exists."

Founded in 2015 by John Lovell, President of Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group, the Family Bonds Foundation supports families, their children, and their communities who are experiencing hardships. Each year, nominations for deserving candidates are taken from Travel Leaders Group membership and preferred partners. The Foundation Board, which includes Travel Leaders Group executives, travel advisors and preferred partners, review the nominations and award grants the following year.

If you know a person who is experiencing difficult times or financial hardships and would like to nominate him or her for a grant, please visit the Family Bonds website and click on 'nominate'. The deadline for nominations for the next round of grants is Oct. 27.

To learn more, please visit www.familybondsfoundation.com.

About Travel Leaders Group

Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group, encompasses the franchise and consortia operations, host agency business and brands predominantly focused on leisure, cruise and tour. This includes Travel Leaders Network, Nexion Travel Group, Barrhead Travel, Roadtrips, Travel Leaders Vacation Center, CruCon Cruise Outlet and Cruise Specialists. Travel Leaders Network is North America's largest travel network with over 6,000 agency locations.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 62,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

