Castlight Health to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leader in healthcare navigation, will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, after the market close. At 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, senior management will host a conference call to review the company's financial performance.

Castlight Logo (PRNewsfoto/Castlight Health)

The live conference call will be available at (833) 238-7953. Please dial in at least five minutes before the scheduled start time to register. The call replay will be available for one week, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 2, 2021, at (800) 585-8367. The conference ID for the live call and replay is 7079838. The live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.castlighthealth.com for approximately 90 days.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. As a leader in healthcare navigation, we provide a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts to help members easily connect and engage with the right programs and care, at the right time. Castlight partners with Fortune 500 companies and health plans to transform employee and member benefits into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience to deliver better health outcomes and maximize returns on healthcare investments.

For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook .

Castlight Investor Contact:

ir@castlighthealth.com

443-213-0500

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.