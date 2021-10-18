Domino's® launches 2021 St. Jude Thanks and Giving® Campaign to support families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, customers ordering from Domino's stores across the country can add something special to their order – a donation to the kids of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, is participating in the annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving® fundraising campaign now through Jan. 2, 2022.

Customers can donate while placing an order on the phone, in stores or online from their local Domino's store. In addition to adding a whole dollar donation, customers can choose to round up their order total to donate the change to St. Jude. Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

"What makes the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign so compelling is when you think about how single dollar donations – or a few pennies – add up to millions of dollars to support kids with cancer and other catastrophic diseases," said Ritch Allison, Domino's CEO. "It is a testament to how great a difference people can make when they come together for a cause. Our corporate and franchise team members across the country look forward to joining forces with customers to support families at St. Jude."

Last year, Domino's announced its commitment to raise $100 million in 10 years for St. Jude. In honor of the historic pledge, St. Jude will name its newest housing facility The Domino's Village. The Domino's Village will be a home away from home for patient families, offering a peaceful respite with living, dining and play spaces for patient family residents to enjoy.

In 2020, Domino's raised more than $13 million toward its goal through the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign as well as roundup donations collected throughout the year.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Discoveries made at St. Jude are shared, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists can use that knowledge to save thousands more children around the world. In addition to housing and food, St. Jude offers an on-site school and numerous other services for patients and their families.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 18,300 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $16.1 billion in 2020, with nearly $8.3 billion in the U.S. and over $7.8 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2021, Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $4.1 billion, with nearly $2.0 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2021. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2020 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 70% of sales in 2020 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide – via Domino's Carside Delivery®, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

