Mars Pet Nutrition Held the First Pet-themed Activation of the Beijing Citizen Consumption Season, Advocating Ending Pet Homelessness in China through Partnership

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 30th, Mars Pet Nutrition China (Mars PN China) and Beijing Radio and Television (BRTV) co-hosted the first pet-themed activation of the 9th Beijing Citizen Consumption Season, a Beijing Municipal government-sponsored program.

At the event, Mars PN China has presented a pet-friendly fair, pet adoption fair, and the Ceremony of Better Cities for Pets, partnering with BRTV, Capital Animal Welfare Association (CAWA), COFCO Commercial Real-Estate. The event was greatly welcomed by the crowd.

During the ceremony, Mars PN China Volunteers Champion Program was officially established, committing to helping homeless pets and pet adoption. 40 dogs and cats from rescuers and shelters were posted up for adoption by Mars volunteers at the fair. New pet parents who were carefully vetted, were presented a Mars Care Package to welcome their new pet home. Both Mars PN China and the CAWA shared pet care and pet rescue knowledge onsite.

Mars Pet Nutrition China Volunteers at the event

11 pet-friendly stores at COFCO Shopping Center from well-known consumer brands, such as Starbucks, ECCO, Baker&Spice, Evisu, etc., were acknowledged by the Mars Better Cities for Pets Program and BRTV during the ceremony.

