Thought Industries Launches Accelerator Package to Enable Customer Learning Programs For Teams of all Sizes

Thought Industries Launches Accelerator Package to Enable Customer Learning Programs For Teams of all Sizes

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's #1 platform for Customer Learning Management (CLM), today announced the launch of Accelerator, a new package of pre-configured templates, native integrations and scalable design resources to help customer education teams quickly launch and establish results-oriented learning programs.

Thought Industries - Unlock the Potential of Learning

The Thought Industries Accelerator package is ideal for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies that recognize the value of customer learning and want to launch a program quickly. The Accelerator package has a set of features and services specifically designed to simplify the setup process, providing teams with tailored content and course templates, along with best practices for capturing, analyzing and reporting data to ensure learning content is tied to—and delivers against—unique business objectives.

"Customer learning program ambitions shouldn't be constrained by team size, expertise or cost. Too often we see teams that recognize the value of customer learning, but they can't get past the first steps for establishing a program that delivers measurable impact," said Barry Kelly , CEO of Thought Industries. "The Accelerator package makes scalable software-based learning programs accessible to teams of all sizes, eliminating common barriers so teams can hit the ground running with programs that reduce customer churn and help drive revenue."

The key components of the Accelerator package are designed to help teams quickly prove their value and advance to higher levels of Program Maturity . These components include:

Pre-set content fields, native integrations and mapped user flows.

Course templates and examples for shaping learning programs, including course authoring, learning paths and virtual instructor-led training.

Pre-built design themes for use on website homepages and in-course catalogs.

Access to a best-in-class reporting hub, enabling unparalleled insight into learner data and the ability to create custom dashboards to drive engagement and attribute activity to business value.

Salesforce-managed package integration to provide a holistic view into customer performance and impact on business goals.

APIs for connecting to common platforms and web applications, including Zoom, GoToWebinar, Credly and Zapier.

Access to services including instructional design, strategy workshops with Thought Industries' learning experts and integration support.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries provides the world's #1 software platform for customer learning management (CLM). Industry leaders use CLM to grow revenue, increase customer loyalty, and ensure customer success across technology, manufacturing, healthcare and other industries with complex products and training requirements. Thought Industries was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe.

Thought Industries - Unlock the Potential of Learning (PRNewsfoto/Thought Industries)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thought Industries