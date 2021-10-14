GameOn's Cricket Predictor Games Go Live With MX Player and Willow TV for the T20 World Cup

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (FSE: 9E7) ("GameOn" or the "Company"), a leader in providing broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments, sportsbooks and NFTs with white label fan engagement technologies around sports, TV and live events, is pleased today to announce its cricket predictor games with MX Player and Willow TV are officially going live for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup.

GameOn Launches Cricket Predictor Product With India's MX Player

The free-to-play prediction games are launched in conjunction with Indian entertainment super app MX Player and Willow TV, the premier broadcaster of cricket in the United States and Canada. To play, download the MX Player (live next week in India only) or Willow TV (live now in North America only) apps on iOS or Android. Outside of these specific regions, the games will not be available.

By correctly predicting scores and events that occur during the tournament, fans move up the leaderboard, and by the match's end, the top-ranked players earn status, recognition and rewards including subscriptions, merchandise and cash.

"Cricket is the second-most followed sport on the planet, watched by an estimated 2.5 billion fans, and the T20 World Cup is the pinnacle of that excitement and fandom," said Matt Bailey, GameOn CEO. "There couldn't be a better time to launch our cricket predictor games with MX Player and Willow TV, powering one of the world's most-watched sports with our innovative fan engagement technologies."

The Willow TV Cricket Predictor will be available to Willow TV's 3.5 million homes across North America for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, while MX Player's app has been downloaded over 1 billion times and is watched by more than 280 million viewers monthly.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup takes place from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15, 2020, but in July the ICC postponed it to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

GameOn has a dynamic and experienced management team led by its CEO, Matt Bailey (Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center), Chief Product Officer, Santiago Jaramillo (Dapper Labs, NBA Top Shot, EA Sports) and VP of Partnerships, Ryan Nowack (Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks, New York Rangers), as well as its Directors, J Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Shafin Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Liz Schimel (Apple News) and Carey Dillen (YYoga). The Company began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol 'GET' on June 1, 2021.

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (FSE: 9E7) powers the most-watched content in the world with the most innovative white label fan engagement technologies. GameOn provides broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments, sportsbooks and NFTs with interactive, social experiences around sports, television and live events. Since completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn has secured white label projects with several partners in sports and entertainment. Through our innovative gamification technologies and meta-layers, including first-of-its-kind NFT integration, we bring fans closer to their favorite sports and entertainment content and increase engagement through community, competition and rewards.

