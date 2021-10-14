Brook Welcomes New Chief Medical Officer

SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook today announced Dr. Mike Merrill, MD, MS, MS, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer. Merrill will provide leadership and direction to Brook's chronic condition management programs and spearhead innovation in medical services and care delivery.

As the healthcare industry continues its exciting transformation, the combination of medical expertise with technological innovation is unlocking new care pathways and efficiencies that can reshape chronic condition management through remote care.

"I'm excited to be joining Brook as CMO and being part of a team so deeply committed to delivering care beyond medication. For chronic care to be effective, people need support and tools that fit into their day-to-day lives while staying connected to their provider", Merrill said.

"When a patient leaves the clinic, they still have questions, and frequently have forgotten much of what was said. Brook is offering medical expertise to patients between office visits. That relationship can lead to all sorts of valuable outcomes for providers, payers and the system."

"We want to evolve into the go-to partner for patients in all aspects of their care where they have uncertainty."

Merrill comes to Brook with broad and deep healthcare experience as an internist, executive, and author. He was formerly Chief Medical Officer of United Memorial Medical Center at Rochester Regional Health, Medical Director for Innovation and Science at Independent Health, and a partner in Endion Hospitalists, one of the first large hospitalist groups. He has degrees from Dartmouth College, Columbia University, the University of Liverpool, and SUNY Buffalo, where he is currently Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine. He is co-author of the upcoming book Overcoming the Natural: Moving Beyond Instinct to Build Resilient Teams.

Brook supports patients and providers through its remote patient monitoring, chronic condition management and diabetes prevention program offerings. With Merrill's appointment, Brook adds significant medical experience to its leadership team and a driving force for fulfilling Brook's mission.

"We are thrilled to have Mike join us at such an important moment of company impact and growth," said CEO and co-founder Oren Nissim. "With his passion for innovative approaches to healthcare's challenges and extensive medical experience, Mike will be a key team member helping Brook deliver upon its commitment of improving chronic condition care for all."

