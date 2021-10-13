Valhil Capital Underwrites First NFT Securities Offering in History - "Buen Viaje"

HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valhil NFT I, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Valhil Capital, LLC (the "Issuer"), issued 9 NFTs of 10 minted NFTs in a series titled "Buen Viaje" as securities for the first time in history, through a competitive sale that occurred on October 8, 2021 at the Texas Blockchain Summit (the "Offering"). The Offering was underwritten by Valhil Capital, LLC. The NFT securities were marketed and sold to "accredited investors" (as defined under Regulation D, each an "Investor") in a private transaction in reliance on, and in compliance with, an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act provided by Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act. The NFT securities are "restricted securities" as defined in Rule 144 under the Securities Act.

The original canvas painting (themed "Sail Me to the Moon") was created live by Mr. Rolando Diaz (the "Original Artwork"). Investors will receive (i) a high-resolution limited edition NFT photograph of the Original Artwork ("NFT-A"), and (ii) an additional 3D animated video that brings the inspiration of the Original Artwork to life ("NFT-B"). NFT-A and NFT-B are deemed to be one unit (each, an "NFT Unit") and Investors are restricted from transferring either NFT-A or NFT-B without transferring both as one NFT Unit. In addition, the NFT securities provide each holder (a "NFT Unitholder") with the right to receive such NFT Unit's "Token Ranking Percentage" of any "Self-Perpetuating Royalty Distribution" generated as a result of any subsequent transfer of an NFT Unit by a NFT Unitholder following the expiration of the applicable holding period.

"We took an artist's idea, organized a team of amazing partners, created and launched the first NFT securities offering in history during a live event in front of hundreds of people in about eight days," said Jimmy Vallee, Managing Director of Valhil Capital.

Vallee added, "Most people don't even realize the significance of what has happened. But in time, this combination of artistic intellectual property with the powerful economic attributes of financial securities will be prolific and profound, and Buen Viaje will forever be the first."

"We have essentially turned artwork into self-perpetuating businesses that may be tokenized as digital securities and traded in compliance with existing securities regulations," said Scott Minett, President of Valhil Capital and Valhil NFT I.

"By leaning into the securities regulatory framework instead of doing everything to avoid it, we've unlocked the creative power of high finance and provided a path for institutional investors to invest in these transformational digital assets." Minett added.

In connection with the Offering, a "Moon Shot Consolidation Option" was offered to any Investor that successfully unified all 9 NFT Units being offered for sale, which entitled such Investor to elect to purchase the Original Artwork and all intellectual property rights held by the Issuer therein at a purchase price equal to the highest price paid for any single NFT in connection with the Offering.

Valhil Capital, LLC is an American family investment company that manages multiple alternative assets classes, including private equity, blockchain, energy, commodities and equipment trading, fitness, real estate, construction and digital assets. The firm currently has offices in Houston, Texas (Corporate Headquarters), Surrey, UK, Hong Kong, Quebec and Canada.

Entoro Securities, LLC acted as broker dealer in connection with the Offering. Success Empowerment Entertainment, LLC will create digital media derived from the Original Artwork that will become NFT-A and NFT-B. Airwire (Silicon Swamp, LLC) will program and mint the NFT Units. Zuber Lawler LLP acted as legal counsel to the Issuer. ValyntDigital coordinated and implemented the social media marketing campaign for Buen Viaje.

