Inriver PIM Adaptor for SAP Commerce Cloud Now Available on SAP® Store By integrating with SAP Commerce Cloud, inriver's solution helps centralize digital commerce for customers

CHICAGO and MALMÖ, Sweden, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inriver, a company that empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, today announced that its inriver PIM Adaptor for SAP Commerce Cloud is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Inriver's solution integrates with SAP Commerce Cloud and delivers the ability to centralize product information to scale faster and more easily to new markets and channels for customers.

"As the commerce landscape continues to expand and become more complex, the need to have a central hub for product information becomes more important," said Thomas Zanzinger, CEO, inriver. "Inriver's PIM solution saves customers time and resources and optimizes the entire buying experience."

The inriver solution delivers:

Scalability – Syndication functionality helps customers scale to new channels and marketplaces out of the box

Performance - An elastic data model to help future-proof solutions for growth

Analytics - Maximizes digital shelf performance and revenue opportunities

Ease of use – Hundreds of customers can access the solution via the SAP® Store

SAP Store delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Inriver is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

To learn more about the inriver PIM Adaptor for SAP Commerce Cloud, visit SAP® Store.

About inriver

Inriver empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information at every touchpoint. Inriver's Digital-first PIM™ enables organizations to bring compelling product stories to life for highly customized purchases, obtain actionable guidance on what influences buying decisions, and then quickly adapt to put insights into action. Inriver helps B2B and B2C organizations turn product information into strategic assets to drive revenue for over 1,600 brands and 600 customers globally. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, inriver has offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Davao, London, Manila, and Stockholm. For more information, visit inriver.com.

