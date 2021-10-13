Cogitativo Wins Vaccine Administration Tracking Rapid Response Open Call Hosted By Alliance For Better Health And Catalyst @ Health 2.0

Cogitativo was awarded the grand prize for its use of machine learning to identify underserved populations without clear pathways to vaccination

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitativo announced today that it has been awarded the grand prize in Alliance for Better Health (Alliance) and Catalyst @ Health 2.0's Rapid Response Open Call (RROC). This open call for tech innovators, which was sponsored by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, looked for innovative solutions to assist medical and social care providers in optimizing vaccine administration to vulnerable and underserved communities.

The prize was awarded to Cogitativo for its machine learning technology that helps identify populations without clear pathways to vaccination. Cogitativo's technology combines social determinants of health (SDOH) data, clinical data, and peer-reviewed research to effectively and efficiently identify populations at greatest risk of experiencing negative health outcomes, down to the zip code level.

"We are grateful to Alliance for Better Health, Catalyst, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation for recognizing the importance of this technical capability," said Cogitativo CEO, Gary Velasquez. "Harnessing the power of these tools helps us begin to tackle the pervasive health inequities that were made worse during the pandemic. By leveraging scientific, data-driven systems, we can effectively reach populations at heightened risk for a host of ailments and diseases before they experience long-term negative impacts to their health."

"As the COVID-19 vaccine became available to the public, the disparity between individuals getting vaccinated and those who weren't was obvious. We applaud Cogitativo for applying the right tools to approach the problem and drive the process in an equitable way – which was a critical component to addressing the gaps during the period of high demand and low supply of the vaccine," said Alliance CEO, Erica Coletti.

A version of Cogitativo's new machine learning platform, Visión, was used by a host of health care leaders and public health officials during the pandemic. Blue Shield of California used it to deliver support services, including meal and medication deliveries, to the insurer's most vulnerable members. The platform was also used to help guide mobile vaccination efforts in Compton, California, by helping identify the least vaccinated and most vulnerable areas of the city.

Visión was also deployed by the Department of Health and Human Services to provide key insights to various local public health departments. The platform was able to score 25 million Americans to determine their vulnerability of being hospitalized due to COVID-19.

About Cogitativo Inc.

Cogitativo is a Berkeley-based data science company founded in 2015 with a mission to create and implement innovative, scalable solutions to the most complex challenges facing the healthcare system. Leveraging machine learning, proprietary data sets and expertise from leaders with decades of experience working with public health agencies, Cogitativo is able to deliver actionable insights and save lives. To date, Cogitativo has successfully applied data science solutions to more than 200 unique operational challenges to significantly improve the efficiency of our healthcare systems and protect vulnerable patients and communities. Visit www.cogitativo.com for more information.

About Alliance for Better Health

Alliance for Better Health engages medical and social service providers in developing innovative solutions to promote people's health, with a goal of transforming the care delivery system into one that incentivizes health and prevention. Established in 2015 as a Performing Provider System in the New York State Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment program (DSRIP), Alliance partners with more than 2,000 providers and organizations across a six-county area in New York's Tech Valley and Capital Region.

About Catalyst @ Health 2.0

Catalyst @ Health 2.0 ("Catalyst") is the industry leader in digital health strategic partnering, hosting competitive innovation "challenge" events, as well as developing and implementing programs for piloting and commercializing novel health care technologies. Since 2010, our team has hosted 90+ innovation challenges with $9mm in awards, coordinated over 175 pilot programs to test new tech, and created connections for more than 1,500 firms via matchmaking events. Our global network is a community of health IT entrepreneurs, provider and payer organizations, pharmaceutical companies, philanthropic foundations, investors, software developers, physicians, patients, academics and government representatives. Together we tackle complex health care issues and power the health innovation ecosystem.

