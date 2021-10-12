Vanguard Expands Active Roster with Launch of Core-Plus Bond Fund

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today launched the actively managed Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Fund, which seeks to offer clients a broadly diversified, single-fund, core fixed income portfolio invested primarily in U.S. Treasury, mortgage-backed, and other U.S. investment-grade securities. In addition, the fund may invest beyond the U.S. investment-grade bond market in areas such as high-yield corporate securities and emerging markets debt of all credit quality ratings.

(PRNewsfoto/Vanguard)

The Core-Plus Bond Fund's more flexible yet risk-controlled mandate enables portfolio managers to pursue opportunities across various fixed income sectors and credit qualities. The fund is managed by Vanguard's world-class Fixed Income Group, an experienced portfolio management team with proven expertise and a track record of producing strong client outcomes across Vanguard's active taxable fixed income lineup.

"Vanguard continues to invest in active management talent and capabilities, building upon four decades of expertise in running bond portfolios," said Sara Devereux, global head of Vanguard Fixed Income Group. "This initiative represents our ongoing efforts to improve long-term investor outcomes by offering higher-potential return fixed income strategies with enduring investment merit at a low cost."

With the addition of Core-Plus Bond, Vanguard now has three thoughtfully designed core bond offers, each of which can serve as the centerpiece of an investor's fixed income allocation: Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund, Vanguard Core Bond Fund, and Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Fund. The Total Bond Market Index Fund is the most conservative option for investors favoring index management. While still conservative, the Core Bond Fund offers the potential to outperform through active management. With greater exposure to high-yield and emerging markets investments, the new Core-Plus Bond Fund is designed for investors who are more comfortable with higher risk in their fixed income allocation and the potential to outperform through active management. However, the fund's greater exposure to high-yield investments may not be suitable for certain investors.

The Core-Plus Bond Fund is accepting investments during a 10-day subscription period and will begin trading on October 25. The fund will have an estimated expense ratio of 0.30% for Investor Shares and 0.20% for Admiral Shares, compared with an average expense ratio of 0.45% for industry peers.1

As announced earlier this year, the firm is also introducing Vanguard Multi-Sector Income Bond Fund. The fund will offer exposure primarily to U.S. investment-grade securities, U.S. high-yield corporate securities, and emerging markets debt of all credit quality ratings, and will be made available for public investment at a later date.

A renowned leader in global fixed income

With $2.1 trillion in assets under management, Vanguard Fixed Income Group is the world's largest manager of bond funds and ETFs. Vanguard's active and index fixed income investment product lineup encompasses U.S. Treasuries, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, agency bonds, mortgage-backed securities, corporate credit, municipal debt, sovereign bonds, emerging markets debt, and money markets.

For 40 years, the Fixed Income Group has continuously refined its investment process and evolved decision-making constructs to improve fund performance, and the team has distinguished itself with deep investment capabilities, disciplined security selection process, and rigorous risk management techniques.

The team's active edge revolves around targeting alpha-generating strategies that are repeatable and scalable without over reliance on large macroeconomic calls. Vanguard also manages funds to be true-to-label, meaning portfolio managers seek outperformance, but investors can rest assured they will stay true to the objective of the fund. Further, Vanguard's active fixed income investment teams are strengthened by the firm's unique investor-owned2 structure—lower fees enable portfolio managers to aim to avoid assuming unattractive risks. In concert, these elements are designed to produce strong risk-adjusted returns and lower drawdowns during periods of market stress. As a result, Vanguard's track record as an investment manager remains unparalleled—96% of Vanguard active fixed income funds outperformed their peer group averages over the five years ended June 30, 2021.3

About Vanguard

Vanguard is one of the world's largest investment management companies. As of August 31, 2021, Vanguard managed $8.3 trillion in global assets. The firm, headquartered in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, offers 417 funds to its more than 30 million investors worldwide. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

Asset figures as of August 31, 2021 unless otherwise noted.

1 Sources: Vanguard and Morningstar.

2 Vanguard is investor-owned, meaning the fund shareholders own the funds, which in turn own Vanguard.

3 For the five-year period ending June 30, 2021, 49 out of 51 active bond funds outperformed their peer group averages. Results will vary for other time periods. Only funds with a minimum five-year history were included in the comparisons. (Source: Lipper, a Thomson Reuters Company). Note that the competitive performance data shown represent past performance, which is not a guarantee of future results, and that all investments are subject to risks. For the most recent performance, visit our website at www.vanguard.com/performance.

For more information about Vanguard funds, visit vanguard.com to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information about a fund are contained in the prospectus; read and consider it carefully before investing.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss.

Bond funds are subject to the risk that an issuer will fail to make payments on time, and that bond prices will decline because of rising interest rates or negative perceptions of an issuer's ability to make payments. Investments in bonds are subject to interest rate, credit, and inflation risk. High-yield bonds generally have medium- and lower-range credit quality ratings and are therefore subject to a higher level of credit risk than bonds with higher credit quality ratings.

Investments in securities issued by non-U.S. companies and governments are subject to risks including country/regional risk and currency risk. These risks are especially high in emerging markets.

Vanguard Marketing Corporation, Distributor.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vanguard