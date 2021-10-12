Chobani Launches Its First-Ever Celebrity Co-Branded Product with Cody Rigsby The Limited Edition Chobani® Complete Mixed Berry Vanilla Shake Cody Rigsby Edition will be available nationwide in mid-October

NEW BERLIN, N.Y, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani announced today a limited-edition Complete Shake featuring Peloton instructor and fitness star Cody Rigsby. The Chobani® Complete Shake Cody Rigsby Edition has 25 grams of high-quality protein with all the essential amino acids needed for building muscle—making it a functional and delicious pre- and post-workout snack for everyday athletes and fitness professionals.

"I've been a fan of Chobani yogurt for many years. This is a partnership made in heaven as we both love making sweat and nutrition accessible to all levels of fitness fans," said Cody Rigsby. "Now I can grab and go with my go-to snack that's great tasting and good for you. Look, mom! My face is on my favorite yogurt!"

Rigsby draws riders to his classes with his infectious energy and engaging social commentary, encouraging his audience to push themselves while having a blast in life.

"It is important for us to work with people who are authentically fans of Chobani, like Cody," said Federico Muyshondt, Chobani's Chief Commercial Officer. "To have Cody champion our advanced nutrition yogurt will help more people learn about the power of Chobani Complete as a great complement to their active lifestyles."

Chobani Complete is easy to digest and offers up to 25g of complete protein*, 3g of fiber, 0g added sugar** and no lactose. This advanced nutrition yogurt was first introduced in July 2020. Chobani has since continued to innovate and introduce new lines of functional food for people looking for a healthier spin on traditional dairy. Most recently Chobani launched Chobani Zero Sugar**, a first-of-its kind dairy snack with zero sugar – naturally.

Key facts about other Chobani Complete products:

Available in 3 different formats:

Every Chobani Complete product has 15-25g of complete protein, zero grams of added sugar**, is a good source of fiber, diabetes-friendly, gluten-free, lactose-free and made with only real fruit.

Packed with protein and offers all nine essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins for the body

Contains billions of probiotics as well as prebiotic fibers so your body can get the best of both worlds.

As always, Chobani Complete products are made with non-GMO ingredients, no artificial sweeteners, preservatives, starches, or artificial flavors. We also only use locally-sourced milk.

*15g in 5.3oz, 17g in 6 oz, 25g in 10 fl oz

** Not a low-calorie food

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, we are a values-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and have been since Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S., founded the company in 2005. We produce yogurt, non-dairy oatmilk, dairy- and plant-based creamers, ready-to-drink coffee and plant-based probiotic drinks. Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, and it's made with only natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything we do. Our philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to our communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. We manufacture our products in New York, Idaho, and Australia. Chobani products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

