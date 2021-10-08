Energizer Holdings Inc. To Webcast A Discussion Of Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2021 Results On November 10

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR) will report results for its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 before the market opens on November 10. Energizer also will discuss its results during an investor conference call that will be webcast on August 9, beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Mark LaVigne, Chief Executive Officer and John Drabik, Chief Financial Officer.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Energizer Holdings, Inc.)

All interested parties may access a live webcast of this conference call at www.energizerholdings.com, under the "Investors" and "Events and Presentations" tabs or by using the following link:

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on www.energizerholdings.com, under the "Investors," "Events and Presentations" and "Past Events" tabs.

About Energizer:

Energizer Holdings Inc. (Energizer, NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant and fragrance products. Its portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor® and Tuff Stuff®. As a global, branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to its customers and consumers better than anyone else. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Energizer Holdings, Inc.