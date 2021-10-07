Smirnoff ICE Is Turning 21 And Teaming Up With Mario Lopez To Give One Lucky Winner Smirnoff ICE For The Next 21 Years

Starting today, consumers 21+ can celebrate their next 21 birthdays in style by entering to win the #IFeel21Sweepstakes on Instagram

Starting today, consumers 21+ can celebrate their next 21 birthdays in style by entering to win the #IFeel21Sweepstakes on Instagram

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Picture this: Y2K fever is sweeping the nation, trucker hats are the accessory of choice, and most importantly, Smirnoff ICE is born! While we may not worry about Y2K anymore and trucker hats have – thankfully – found their place in the back of our closets, some trends like Smirnoff ICE don't go away.

Just like people 21+ celebrated the new millennium with Smirnoff ICE in hand 21 years ago, the brand is here to celebrate their own big 2-1 birthday in style: teaming up with actor and television host Mario Lopez to give one adult winner the ultimate gift: a cash prize of $10,000 to cover the cost of their Smirnoff ICE for the next 21 years!

"My 21st birthday has come and gone, but I still love to have a fun time, and what better way than with Smirnoff ICE," said Mario Lopez. "Together we're giving away enough cash so someone can stock their fridge with Smirnoff ICE for 21 years, which is a pretty great birthday gift if you ask me."

There has never been a better time than now to responsibly celebrate life and make even the small moments feel big. Keep up with a cultural icon by entering to win the Smirnoff ICE #IFeel21Sweepstakes for a chance at the cash. If you're 21+ here's how to enter:

Follow @Smirnoff on Instagram

Mario Lopez's Instagram page Head toInstagram page (@mariolopez) and on his post announcing the Smirnoff ICE sweepstakes, like the post, tag a friend who is 21+ and use the hashtag #IFeel21Sweepstakes

Submit your entry by 11:59:59 p.m. (ET) on October 10, 2021 . Subject to official rules accessible via the link below.

"We can all agree that Smirnoff ICE is timeless, but as an iconic mainstay in culture we want to celebrate this monumental birthday in a big way," said Lisa Lee, Smirnoff ICE Brand Director. "We're remembering where we came from while making every birthday feel like the best day ever for many years to come."

For official rules on how to enter to win the cash equivalent of the purchase of Smirnoff ICE for 21 years, please visit www.smirnoff.com/en-us/smirnoff-ice-turns-21. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. U.S. only. Obtain friend's consent before tagging. #IFeel21Sweepstakes hashtag required. Not sponsored by Facebook/Instagram.

Please remember to celebrate every birthday responsibly.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since the brand's inception in 1864. Over the years as the "Vodka for the People," Smirnoff has changed the spirits game from inventing the Moscow Mule to reimagining the vodka martini.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone and every occasion. With a history of adding fun to any occasion, Smirnoff helped define the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice 21 years ago. Today, Smirnoff has the US's top-selling FMB 6-pack.i

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include the world's No. 1 selling Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, the top-selling line of flavors in North America, the Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions line, and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer, Smirnoff Ice and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on having something for everyone.

