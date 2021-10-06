Wingstop Inc. to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3, 2021

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST.

A press release with fiscal third quarter 2021 results will be issued that same day, before the market opens.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-844-200-6205 or 1-929-526-1599 (international) and entering the passcode 721962. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 or +44 204-525-0658 (international) and entering the passcode 161173. The replay will be available through Wednesday, November 10th, 2021.

The conference call will also be webcast live and later archived on the investor relations section of Wingstop's corporate website at ir.wingstop.com under the 'News & Events' section.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Addison, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises over 1,600 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips. In addition, Wingstop launched virtual brand Thighstop in June 2021 featuring crispy bone-in thighs and thigh bites sauced and tossed in Wingstop's 11 signature flavors. As of September 2021, Wingstop now offers now offers bone-in thighs and thigh bites in its regular menu available through Wingstop.com or Doordash.

In fiscal year 2020, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 28.8% year-over-year to approximately $2.0 billion, marking the 17th consecutive year of same store sales growth, and Wingstop achieved over 700% stockholder return since its 2015 initial public offering. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, its system is composed of independent franchisees, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,624 as of June 26, 2021. During the fiscal quarter ended June 26, 2021, Wingstop opened 45 net new restaurants, an increase of 13.1%, and announced domestic same-store sales increased 2.1%. During the fiscal quarter ended June 26, 2021, Wingstop generated 64.5% of sales via digital channels including Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app.

A key to Wingstop's success is the Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. This value system extends to its environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

The Company has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's "150 Strongest-growing Franchises" and "The World's Best Franchises" (2020), Franchise Business Review's "Top Food Franchises" (2020), Nation's Restaurant News' "Top 200 Restaurant Chains" (2020), Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" (2020), and named to The Stevie Awards for Great Employers (2020).

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter and Instagram and at Facebook.com/Wingstop. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

Media Contact

Megan Sprague

972-331-9155

Media@wingstop.com

Investor Contact

Susana Arevalo

972-331-8484

IR@wingstop.com

