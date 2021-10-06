SPINS and Cornerstone for Natural Partner to Enhance ELI Codes™ and Smart Shelf Tags™

Powered by SPINS Product Intelligence, retailers and suppliers can now dynamically upgrade Smart Shelf Tags to help consumers discover products that fulfill their needs

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPINS, a leading wellness-focused data, analytics and technology provider in the U.S., and Cornerstone for Natural, the industry's premier business, accounting, and consumer engagement software provider, have partnered to enhance Cornerstone's ELI Code™ and Smart Shelf Tag™ solutions.

Smart Shelf Tags are retail shelf tags equipped with patented ELI Codes, that when scanned by a smartphone, display rich and exciting digital content such as videos, PDFs, web content, images, and product content & attributes to engage and educate in-store shoppers. Smart Shelf Tags also support retailers by providing an effective and inexpensive way for suppliers to train their retailer's in-store associates to help make them more knowledgeable and passionate about the products they sell.

Cornerstone will incorporate SPINS Product Intelligence data to its solution to help retailers easily implement Smart Shelf Tags for their private label products and to equip suppliers with a cost-effective solution to add advanced product content to their ELI Codes.

"SPINS is excited to be partnering with Cornerstone on this innovative solution," says Jay Lovelace, Chief Commercial Officer at SPINS. "Retailers know their success comes from differentiation, and that's what their passionate customers are looking for. Smart Shelf Tags help retailers predict and provide dynamic product assortments that meets their shopper's dietary needs, health goals, and so much more."

"We are thrilled to have SPINS as a partner in this exciting endeavor," says David Williams, Cornerstone's EVP of Business Development. "Our goal is to continue adding value to our Smart Shelf Tag solution, integrating SPINS Product Intelligence data to our offering allows retailers and suppliers alike to upgrade the content displayed on their Smart Shelf Tags instantly, inexpensively, and effortlessly."

About SPINS

SPINS is a leading provider of retail consumer insights, analytics and consulting for the Health and Wellness industry, we strive to transform raw data into intelligent and actionable business solutions. Our mission is to maximize the value of information for growing the industry. We carry out our mission by providing information, insight and a common language for the industry with which to understand and analyze consumer, retail and broad marketplace dynamics.

About Cornerstone for Natural

Cornerstone for Natural™ (www.CornerstoneForNatural.com), a division of Cornerstone Consulting, Inc., is the natural product industry's premier provider of Business Management Software solutions. Their ELI Code Technology helps its clients communicate rich product content easily and accurately and their modular Business Management Software systems help their clients be more efficient, productive and profitable by connecting, integrating, tracking and reporting on all aspects of their business operations. Cornerstone for Natural created Smart Shelf Tags to help retailers and suppliers better communicate product benefits, engage shoppers, and retail in-store shoppers.

