Pioneer Launches Search for First-Ever Chief Gravy Guru

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Is "pass the gravy" your go-to saying? Then time to listen up! Pioneer, a subsidiary of leading food manufacturer C.H. Guenther & Son, today launched a contest marking the start of a nationwide search for the first-ever Chief Gravy Guru in honor of their 170th anniversary. The honorary role was created for the self-proclaimed gravy lover who doggedly insists on incorporating gravy in breakfast, lunch and dinner. The honorary title comes with $5,000 and lifetime bragging rights around the dinner table for the winner.

https://pioneerbrand.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Pioneer)

Beginning today and continuing through October 25th, gravy fans can submit an original recipe, photography, and an essay explaining why they should be the first-ever Chief Gravy Guru at www.ChiefGravyGuru.com. The Official Rules for the contest can be found here.

"For 170 years we've been hard at work growing Pioneer from a single flour mill to a nationwide leader in gravy, biscuit and seasoning mixes," said John Buckles, CEO of C.H. Guenther & Son. "What better way to celebrate this milestone anniversary than by turning over our chef's hat and apron to you – our loyal customers. We can't wait to see what you've been cooking up after all these years."

The panel of judges will review the entries and select eight finalists in accordance with the Official Rules to advance to the public voting round beginning on November 1st. During the three rounds of public voting, the eight finalists selected by the judges will go head-to-head in Pioneer's Packet Bracket for the title of Chief Gravy Guru, with winners of each round advancing to the next round. The winner of the final round and the coveted title will be announced the week of Thanksgiving.

The company's search for the first-ever Chief Gravy Guru is one of several ways Pioneer is celebrating their 170th anniversary. In September, Pioneer partnered with Texas country music legend Pat Green to host a Facebook Live concert followed by an exclusive, virtual meet-and-greet for super fans. Green is also rolling out an original, homemade recipe using Pioneer Gravy on social media later this fall.

For additional information about Pioneer products, recipes and longstanding history, visit PioneerBrand.com and follow Pioneer on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About C.H. Guenther & Son

San Antonio-headquartered C.H. Guenther & Son is a leading food manufacturer that has delivered high-quality products and "just baked from scratch" flavor for 170 years. Founded in Texas in 1851, the global company employs more than 3,800 people in 24 manufacturing locations in the U.S., Canada and Western Europe. CHG is a leading supplier of value-added grain-based and frozen food products for foodservice clients and consumer markets. CHG's well-loved retail brands such as Pioneer, Williams, Sun-Bird and Cuisine Adventures have been included at family meals for generations. Visit us at CHG.com.

CONTACT: Kaitlin Ross, kross@piercom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pioneer