Opy USA And PatientNow Partner To Support Medical Practices Manage Growing Payment Needs Opy To Deliver Streamlined Flexible Payment Plans To Over 2,500 Practices in the United States

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Buy now, Pay smarter.' company, Opy USA, Inc., (Opy), and its parent company Openpay Pty Ltd (ASX: OPY) (Openpay), today announced a multi-faceted partnership with PatientNow; a US-based practice-management company that supports doctors and specialists to manage their practice, patients, and marketing in one place. Opy will incorporate its highly differentiated, next-generation Buy Now, Pay Smarter product offering within the PatientNow platform through this partnership. Opy is an evolved Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service for consumers craving fair and affordable funding for meaningful and life-altering purchases.

Through this partnership, Opy's products will serve over 2,500 medical providers

The partnership will scale Opy's BNPL solution as it further broadens its footprint in the US healthcare market, delivering payment options to consumers when needing reliable financing the most. Through this partnership, Opy's products will serve over 2,500 medical providers, many of whom are in the medical industry's growing aesthetic/electives sector.

The Opy and PatientNow partnership will feature full-scale integration, enabling partner practices to enjoy an easy, streamlined process to Opy's flexible payment plans.

"PatientNow has been looking for a modern solution like Opy that brings fairness, transparency, and flexibility and will refer Opy BNPL products to its medical practice partners," said Brian Shniderman, Opy's US CEO and Global Chief Strategy Officer for Openpay. "This partnership aligns with our mission to bring fairness, transparency, and flexibility to merchants and consumers through our payment and credit solutions that give consumers the confidence to make critical purchases."

Opy will provide training to PatientNow staff, making them an extension of Opy's sales force and ensuring quality practice onboarding. In addition, Opy will gain access to healthcare and related sub-verticals through this partnership, such as elective surgery, where patients are undergoing life-changing procedures and looking for the most cost-effective way to pay for them without locking in deferred interest arrangements like traditional consumer loan offers.

"Opy's product is a perfect fit for larger healthcare treatment coverage instead of limiting both providers and patients alike to a single option," said Charles Layne, Chief Executive Officer and Director at PatientNow. "Opy's larger, longer, and customized plans created a powerful next-generation BNPL solution for those who need it the most."

"Partnering with PatientNow is extremely exciting for us not only within our early launch timeline, but they serve some of the fastest-growing segments in healthcare that are mutual interests of Opy," said Mike Kimbell, Senior Vice President and Head of US Healthcare at Opy. "Their product direction takes a modern and patient-centered approach, offering patients choice."

The partnership further expands Opy's objectives to launch and amass multiple wholesale merchant and distribution models with leading aggregators and Americanizing the Opy brand and platform, two vital initiatives completed in light of the company's imminent US launch.

For more information, www.opy.com.

About Openpay and Opy

Openpay Group Ltd (ASX: OPY) is a global, fast-growing, and highly differentiated provider of 'Buy now pay later' (BNPL) payment solutions. Through its platform, Openpay delivers the most flexible BNPL plans in the market, with longer terms - up to 24 months, and with higher limits - of up to $20,000. Openpay brings fairness, transparency, and flexibility to merchants and consumers alike, and focuses on industries where it can truly make a difference: Automotive, Healthcare, Home Improvement, Memberships, and Education. The company focuses on providing a greater range of payment solutions and has created a powerful next generation BNPL solution—Buy Now, Pay Smarter—that provides transparency and control to consumers when they need it most. Openpay's B2B offering, OpyPro, is a SaaS-based platform that enables companies to manage trade accounts end-to-end, including applications, credit checks, approvals, and account management all in one system. Openpay provides services to, payment processors, merchants, and their customers in Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and in the United States, where it operates under the brand name Opy. The company was recent ranked number 318 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific 2020, and is ranked 41 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Australia. For more information, www.opy.com.

About PatientNow

PatientNow's vision is to be the elective medical industry's most trusted and intuitive practice management solution— fueled by innovation, integration, and strategic partnerships, delivered by a team with unrivalled grit. As is one of the industry's only complete solution to manage all aspects of the modern elective medical practice. Integrated EMR, Practice Management, Patient Engagement, Digital Marketing & Photo Management.

The merging together of PatientNow, Crystal Clear Digital Marketing and RxPhoto has created a platform that spans the entire aesthetic and elective procedures industry. Being leaders in their respective segments brought these three companies together. Since using tools from a diverse group of providers can cause confusion, overlap and loss of productivity, the three companies joined forces to provide a best-in-class solution that centralizes operations, increases efficiency, improves security, and runs an entire practice harmoniously.

For more information, visit www.patientnow.com.

