More Companies Embrace Remote Working Practices Indefinitely, Opening Global Domicile Options for Employees

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the coronavirus pandemic, many organisations quickly transitioned into working from home. Realising the benefits of a new system, companies are accepting that permanent remote work is the future —pandemic or not. According to Global Workplace Analytics, just 3.6 percent of the US workforce worked from home in 2018. Now, they estimate that 25-30 percent of the workforce will be working from home multiple days a week by the end of 2021.

Dominica's Work in Nature visa offers a wide range of benefits, including a healthy work-life balance in a nation that has globally accepted health and safety protocols.

The newest employer to recognise this trend is accounting and consulting firm PwC, which announced last week that it would allow all of its 40,000 US client services employees to work virtually and live anywhere they want. The firm joins the likes of tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Capital One, Zillow, Slack, PayPal, Salesforce and other major companies that have extended their work-from-home options.

Seeing the new forming trends that were long overdue, many nations like the Commonwealth of Dominica have curated digital nomad policies to aid the office-less workforce. Earlier this year, the country's Work in Nature (WIN) visa was launched, allowing tourists to relocate to Dominica for a period of up to 18 months to work remotely and live amongst the natural beauty of the island. Applicants must expect to earn an income of $50,000 or more over the next 12 months or have a means of supporting themselves, their spouse/partner and any dependants. Once applying, a response is generally issued within seven days.

For those looking for a more permanent solution, for several decades, Dominica has been welcoming foreign investors to become citizens of the island with full rights once making an economic contribution to either a government fund or selected real estate options. Known as the Citizenship by Investment Programme, successful applicants unlock a wealth of benefits, including increased travel freedom to over 140 countries and territories and the ability to pass citizenship down to future generations. Over the last five years, Dominica has been ranked as the best destination for second citizenship by experts at the Financial Times' PWM magazine.

Those who make Dominica their home, whether for a short period or a lifetime, can rest assured that their second home has an abundance of opportunities, from education to business, a rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure, and a natural environment to be envied.

