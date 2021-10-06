Panasonic 6K BS1H Lumix Cinema Camera Introduced, Learn More Info at B&H Photo

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce Panasonic's new Lumix BS1H box-style camera that sports a long list of professional features in a tiny form factor. This mirrorless camera joins the S1H and BGH1 compact camera line featuring a full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor that captures cinema-quality video up to 10-bit 6K24 resolution, 14+ stops of advertised dynamic range using V-Log/V-Gamut, and dual-native ISO. Its miniature size still finds room for multiple output and recording options via SD card, HDMI, SDI, USB tether, and IP streaming output.

The tiny BS1H camera weighs only 1.3 lb and measures only 3.7" square, so it can be used in any environment such as sporting events, live broadcast, Internet streaming, presentations, or any production situation that calls for a small form factor and cinema resolution. The camera can be placed just about everywhere using its Ethernet and PoE compatible design, and it features an L-mount for cinema-style lenses, and it supports I.S. boost when using Lumix S Series O.I.S lenses. Its Contrast AF technology supports face and eye recognition, small objects, and precise object tracking, and it supports high-precision focus when in low light situations.

Panasonic Lumix BS1H Full-Frame Box-Style Cinema Camera https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1664826-REG/panasonic_dc_bs1h_lumix_bs1h_full_frame_box_style.html

Product Highlights:

24.2MP Full-Frame MOS Sensor

Up to 5.9K H.264/H.265/HEVC Recording

14+ Stops of Dynamic Range, HLG Imaging

Dual-Native ISO, VariCam Look & V-Log L

VFR up to 60 in 4K , up to 180 fps in FHD

Ethernet with PoE+, VBR Battery Mount

Anamorphic Video & 3D LUT Support

Durable Magnesium & Aluminum Body

12 VDC Power Adapter Included

The camera allows one to output RAW video such as ProRes RAW and Blackmagic RAW via the HDMI output for use with recording monitors such as the Atomos Ninja V or the Blackmagic Video Assist 12G, so one can record up to 5.9K video externally. It also features an SDI output and an RJ45 LAN port so you can also live stream video to the Internet using RTP/RTSP streaming protocols. The USB port can be used for camera control as well as tethering, allowing you to use the Lumix Tether software for remote control and JPEG still capture. The camera records in MOV and MP4 formats in H.264/AVC or H.265/HEVC to the integrated SD/SDHC/SDXC slot using up to V90 or UHS-II class 90 cards at up to 400 Mb/s.

Its extensive feature list also includes anti-reflective coating on the sensor, manual or autofocus modes, and exposure compensation to boost performance in low light. It has customizable color temperature, white balance, shutter speed, RGB, timecode, genlock, and luma settings as well as front and rear tally lights. Additionally, it supports 4-perf anamorphic squeeze, VariCam and .Cube LUT formats, high frame rate (HFR) recording, hybrid log gamma (HLG), and many more professional image tools and control options. mode utilize audio input, it is compatible with the Panasonic DMW-XLR1 to make professional audio recording easy. The BS1H comes with a power adapter and can utilize a separately available Li-Ion AG-VBR battery to power the camera on the go. It can even be powered using PoE+ when you have a third-party PoE+ switch, saving you a battery and extra cabling.

Panasonic Lumix BS1H Full-Frame Cinema Camera – First Look https://youtu.be/7aPt9ZVBV2s

Learn more about the Panasonic 6k-lumix-BS1H Cinema Camera

