AUTOCRYPT Shortlisted for 2021 Informa Tech Automotive Awards as "Automotive Cybersecurity Product of the Year" for V2X Security Solution

DETROIT, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd., an industry-leading automotive and mobility cybersecurity company, announced today that its V2X security solution—AutoCrypt V2X—has been shortlisted for the title of "Automotive Cybersecurity Product of the Year" at the 2021 Informa Tech Automotive Awards. Formerly known as the TU-Automotive Awards, these are the most prestigious and anticipated awards throughout the automotive industry, celebrating the best products and services across automotive technology.

AutoCrypt V2X is a complete cybersecurity solution for V2X (vehicle-to-everything) communication, the foundational technology for autonomous driving and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), supporting the regional standards of North America, the EU, as well as China and Asia-Pacific. Recognized as one of the top five global market leaders in the V2X security market by Markets and Markets, AUTOCRYPT's V2X security solution boasts high performance and low computation load, capable of processing 2,500 verifications per core per second, twice the industry standard.

"Automotive Cybersecurity Product of the Year" is a title that will be given to one outstanding cybersecurity technology product or service with active users during the year of 2020. AUTOCRYPT's nomination for the title reflects AutoCrypt V2X's market success, demonstrated by outstanding product performance, experienced consultations, and profound expertise from being the sole V2X security provider for South Korean C-ITS projects.

"We are thrilled to have been shortlisted for this prestigious award," said Daniel ES Kim, AUTOCRYPT's Co-Founder and CEO. "Our industry-leading authentication and key management technologies have allowed us to build the most robust V2X security solution in the market. We look forward to paving the path towards autonomous driving by helping OEMs overcome the limitations of sensors and providing smart road infrastructure for governments and city planners."

The final winners of the awards will be announced during the 2021 Automotive Tech Week held at Novi, Michigan between November 15 and 19, 2021. AUTOCRYPT will be exhibiting at the event, where the company's Chief Strategy Officer, Jaeson Yoo, will give a track presentation on the topic "Breaking Through the Barrier: Secure Fleet Management for Inclusive Transport" at 11:45 am on Wednesday, November 17 (EST).

This is the third year in a row in which AUTOCRYPT has been recognized by the awards program. AUTOCRYPT previously won the "Best Auto Cybersecurity Product/Service" title in 2019, and later was selected as a finalist for "Automotive Tech Company of the Year" in 2020.

About AUTOCRYPT

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive and smart mobility security technologies, paving the way for Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) and autonomous driving through a multi-layered, holistic approach. Through security solutions for V2X, V2G (including PnC security), in-vehicle security, and fleet management systems, AUTOCRYPT ensures that security is prioritized and optimized before vehicles hit the road.

